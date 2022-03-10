Attack on Titan rumored to have appeared in Indian board exams

The popularity of anime, especially Attack on Titan, continues to grow in India. Recently, one of the students who sat the Board Examinations shared a picture on social media which went viral. It seems that Attack on Titan made its way to the board examinations in India.

There is no doubt that Attack on Titan is arguably one of the most popular anime series and its popularity has spread to every corner of the world. It has garnered attention from fans from most countries and a certain piece of news has shocked the fans.

Social media post goes viral as question related to Attack on Titan seemed to have appeared in board examinations

It seems that one of the reading sections in the English examination contained a brief summary about Hajime Isayama’s magnum opus. It was an interesting question to attempt as the person who framed it drew parallels to the Third Reich and the wars that have taken place in recent history.

Given how grim the plot of the series is, one begins to question and relate to the parallels drawn.

Naturally, there were many memes that revolved around this post. Some fans believe that Eren Yeager used his Attack Titan powers to force the person responsible for the question paper to include this question. Some of the fans expressed that they would be able to score really well if they had a question of this nature in their English examination.

Fans respond to the Instagram post uploaded by @thisiseppy (Image via thisiseppy/Instagram)

However, a lot of people were apprehensive about this post and believed it to be fake. According to the one who posted the picture (Instagram handle: @thisiseppy), he mentioned that the the question appeared in an ICSE paper for the 12th standard.

While most believe it to be a fake post, the quality of the paper and ink suggests otherwise. One would have to put in a lot of effort to create a fake question paper with the same type of paper and ink that was shown in the picture.

It is important to know that the authenticity of the paper in question is yet to be verified. However, a lot of fans were extremely disappointed because the paper revealed information that would spoil the plot for those who haven’t read the Attack on Titan manga.

