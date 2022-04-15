8 romance anime for fans of Maid Sama!

Kaichou wa Maid Sama! is a perfectly brewed concoction of swoon-worthy romance and awkward teenagers paired with farfetched situations, unexplainable feelings and lots of comedy.

This anime narrates the tale of Misaki Ayuzawa, a strong-headed girl and the new student body president of an all-boys school that recently turned co-ed. She tirelessly works to make the school a better place for girls and is popularly known as the Demon President amongst the boys. But she has a secret. She works part-time at a maid cafe. Her life takes a turn when the most popular boy from her school, Takumi Uisi, discovers her secret.

For anime lovers who crave a bit of romance, Kaichou wa Maid Sama! is the perfect match. But for those who want to continue their rom-com anime streak, there is plenty of anime that'll bring out that laughter and awws.

The following are the top eight anime perfect for anime-lovers who just can't get enough of Kaichou wa Maid Sama! This list is ranked from lowest to highest.

From laughter to awws: Top eight romance anime's for Maid Sama! fans

8) Hana Yori Dango (Boys Over Flowers)

Number of Episodes: 51 + 1 movie

This popular anime series has many live-action adaptations in Korean, Japanese, Thai, etc.

The story follows Tsukushi Makino, a girl who belongs to a lower-middle-class family. She gets the opportunity to attend the country's top school, Eitoku Academy, with the help of a scholarship. During this time, she crosses paths with the notorious F4.

Known to belong to some of the most affluent families in the country, the F4 consists of Domyouj Tsukasa, Hanazawa Rui, Sojiro Nishikado, and Akira Mimasaka. Her life takes a turn when F4 leader Domyouji Tsukasa falls in love with her.

This anime is very similar to Maid Sama! as it also features another hardworking, strong-willed female lead in high school. It perfectly portrays the struggles of the middle class, the upper class and high school love. With swoon-worthy romance, family drama and comedy, this anime series has it all.

7) Itazura Na Kiss

A still from Itazura na Kiss anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Number of Episodes: 24

For anime lovers who are all about childhood romance and sparks, Itazura Na Kiss is the perfect series to watch. It's another popular hit with many live-action adaptions in South Korea, Japan, etc.

This anime follows the blooming love story between a low-achieving, clumsy, and troublesome high school student Kotoko Aihara and the cold, intelligent, popular high school student, Naoki Irie.

When Kotoko decided to profess her love by giving Naoki Irie a love letter, she was rejected coldly in front of the entire school. Through unexplainable circumstances and an earthquake, she's forced to live under the same roof as her crush. From high school to college to adulthood, their love story slowly unfolds.

This anime is a must-watch for all Maid Sama! fans as it focuses on high school love with the most popular guy in school, very similar to Misaki's situation.

6) Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club poster (Image via Netflix)

Number of Episodes: 26

Chivalrous high school boys, paired with high school drama, make this gender-bender anime a total must-watch.

This anime follows the story of Haruhi Fujioka, a young high school student who recently enrolled in Ouran High School. Upon her arrival, the distinguished Ouran Host Club welcomed her. Startled by their grand gesture, she accidentally breaks an expensive vase. To make up for this debt, she joined this exclusive boys' host club, pretending to be a boy.

With lots of confusion, secrets and situations beyond control, the Ouran High School Host Club shared the journey of a young girl in a male-dominated club, much like Misaki's dilemma in Maid Sama!

5) Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun (My Little Monster!)

Number of Episodes: 13

Starring in the ultimate romance tropes, Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun is a story about friendship and love that blooms between a studious anti-social girl and an intelligent delinquent.

This anime follows the story of Shizuku Mizutani, a first-year student whose world is centered around her grades. One day her teacher asked her to visit her classmate, Haru Yoshida, who was suspended on the first day of school. Despite being opposites, both have one thing in common: their vague understanding of human nature. Throughout their school life, a love story and friendship grew between the two.

Though Misaki and Shizuku are very different, they share one similarity: their dedication to their studies. Maid Sama! fans will have a laughing riot with this anime.

4) Fruit Basket

A still from Fruit Basket anime (Image via IMDb)

Number of Seasons: 3

Number of Episodes: 63

For anime lovers who're looking for a bit of escape, Fruit Basket is the perfect anime to get lost in. With hints of fantasy and staying true to modern-day school life in Japan, this anime will take any viewer on a rollercoaster of emotions.

This anime follows the story of a young, innocent, naive high school student, Tooru Honda. Despite going through various hardships in life, she remained optimistic. She always had a unique fascination with the Chinese zodiac signs.

After losing her only parent, she had to live with her grandfather. Feeling unwelcome, she decided to leave her grandfather's house, pitch a tent and camp in an isolated piece of land close to her school.

She eventually gets caught by her landowner, the acknowledged prince of her high school, Yuki Soma. She starts staying with Somas and gets deeply involved with other family members like the rash and impulsive Kyou Soma. Being involved with Somas also meant that she uncovered their family secret, a few family members were the embodiment of the Chinese zodiac signs.

This anime is very different from the light and hilarious Maid Sama! Despite this, both protagonists share being hardworking, dedicated and true to who they are.

3) Kamisama Hajimemashita (Kamisama Kiss)

A still from Kamisama Hajimemashita anime (Image via Netflix)

Number of Seasons: 2

Number of Episodes: 25

Packed with comedic gold, classic romance and stereotypical high school problems, Kamisama Hajimemashitai is another light-hearted alternative for Maid Sama! fans to binge.

Plagued by an absentee father and debt, high school student Nanami Momozono finds herself homeless. She crosses paths with a man and his dog, who provide her with a place in his rundown shrine.

This man turns out to be none other than the god of the shrine - Miakage. He entrusts his duties to Nanami and vanishes. She finds herself caught up in otherworldly affairs, managing high school and involved with the handsome yet disregarding fox familiar, Tomoe.

This action-packed anime series has it all, right from fantasy to romance to action, ideal for those searching for some adventure. Maid Sama! fans, this anime is a definite must-watch for all.

2) Ookami Shoujo to Kuro Ouji (Wolf Girl and Black Prince)

Number of Episodes: 12

Similar to Maid Sama!, when it comes to ticking off the boxes in stereotypical romance tropes between an ordinary high school girl and the most popular guy in school, Ookami Shoujo to Kuro Ouji is the clear winner.

The anime revolves around high school student Erika Shinohara, who finds herself in trouble after telling a white lie to her best friends. Tired of being the only single girl in her friend's circle, Erika lied that she was in a relationship with none other than the handsome Kyouya Sata. Caught in her web of lies, she pleads with Kyouya to be her fake boyfriend.

With everyone else, he displays a nice, caring and compassionate persona. But Erika instantly finds out that behind his nice-guy act is an ice-cold personality. Their love story begins to unfold.

This anime is very similar yet different to Maid Sama! Both the male leads display a standoff-ish personality but also project protective and caring feelings towards the female lead.

1) Special A

Special A poster (Image via Amazon)

Number of Episodes: 24

Special A snags spot number one on this list. Much like Maid Sama!, this series follows the life of a smart, compassionate, middle-class high school girl.

Hikari Hanazono is a young high school girl known for her talent and intelligence. She is part of an elite class in her school, Special A, that caters to educating high-ranking students.

Holding rank number two is no easy feat, especially for a diligent student like Hikari. But she has her eyes set on earning rank number one and snagging it from her rival, the charming and enigmatic Kei Takishima. In her need to best Kei, she and her classmates learn about friendship and love.

With a love story blooming between a self-proclaimed ordinary girl and the smartest boy in school, paired with many comedic and emotional moments. Maid Sama! fans should not miss out on this anime series.

