8 dark fantasy anime to watch while waiting for Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer is the most loved Shonen anime that is praised for its captivating plot, fascinating characters as well as its dynamic visuals. With two seasons and a movie so far, the anime has maintained its popularity and also built a strong fanbase.

As Season 2 comes to an end, it would assumingly take an extensive period of time for our fellow Demon Slayers to return to the screen again with Season 3.

Meanwhile, fans can suppress their anticipation by switching to other anime that are somewhat akin to Demon Slayer. Here is a list of spine-chilling anime like Demon Slayer that fans will enjoy.

Dark fantasy anime for Demon Slayer faithful

8) Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

Fans of Demon Slayer are mostly drawn towards Tanjiro’s search for retribution, where he made an iron-clad resolution to take revenge on the demon who slaughtered his family. One would definitely like Seraph of the End as its storyline is somewhat akin to Demon Slayer.

The story takes place during a post-apocalyptic period where humans become enslaved to Vampires tyranny. Yuichiro Hyakuya, the protagonist of the anime, is determined to unleash his vengeance by eradicating these creatures out of this world.

7) D Gray Man

D.Gray-Man (Image via TMS Entertainment)

D.Gray-Man’s primary antagonist Millennium Earl will feel like a parallel twin to Muzan Kibutsuji of Demon Slayer. Earl’s role in the anime is to reanimate the dead and turn them into vicious demons known as Akuma. These demons are made of dark matter skeletons with the soul of a person trapped underneath.

Allen Walker, the newbie in Black Order, an organization that deals with these terrifying creatures, is set on his path to liberate humans from these demons and the mysterious Millennium Earl.

6) Inuyasha

Inuyasha (Image via Sunrise Studios)

The anime’s titular character Inuyasha is a half-demon who was sealed away by a priestess named Kikyo. The priestess guarded the Jewel of Four Souls, which if Inuyasha gets his hands on, he can turn into a full demon. Kagome Higurashi, a fifteen-year-old teenager in the modern era, is believed to be the reincarnation of Kikyo.

One fated day she gets pulled by a demon into the well of her family’s shrine, which takes her back to 500 years. She accidentally awakens Inuyasha as well as destroys the sacred jewel to pieces. She has to set her differences aside from the demon and find the missing pieces before they fall into the wrong hands.

5) Blood Lad

Blood Lad (Image via Brain's Base)

Surprisingly Blood Lad’s protagonist is a demon who is known as Staz, a powerful ruler of the eastern district of the demon world. Unlike other demons, Staz invests more of his time in manga, anime, and games and is little interested in human blood.

Fuyumi Yanagi, a high school girl, unknowingly enters through the portal opened in her bedroom that led her to the demon world. Staz develops an attachment towards Fuyumi, but she gets killed by a monster and becomes a wandering spirit. Staz becomes determined to bring Fuyumi back to life.

4) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It would be shocking to know that the person you despised your entire life turns out to be someone who is closely related to you. Rin Okamura is an aspiring exorcist who learns the truth from his adoptive father that Satan’s blood runs through the veins of him and his younger brother Yukio.

He is set to take his path to defeat Satan and for that, he has to join True Cross Academy, a school where students are trained to become exorcists.

3) Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Princess Mononoke takes place in the Muromachi Period of Japan. When an Emishi village gets attacked by a terrifying boar demon, the prince of the village, Ashitaka subdued the demon and defends his tribe.

The demon in its last breaths curses Ashitaka’s right hand which granted him superhuman powers albeit at the cost of a predetermined death. He must embark on his journey to find a cure for this curse in western lands where he will eventually cross paths with the titular character named San.

2) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Claymore features strong and fierce female warriors whose sole purpose is to defeat the shape-shifting demons who wreak havoc upon human lives. These female warriors, who are basically half-human and half-yoma, are referred to as “Claymores,” alluding to their claymore swords.

The anime is centered on the character Clare, who became a Claymore to defeat the Yoma she sought her vengeance upon.

1) Berserk

Berserk (Image via Liden Films)

Berserk follows the story of Guts, who was raised as a mercenary by his adoptive father. He forcibly kills the latter in an act of self-defense later in the story. Amused by his capabilities, Griffith, the mercenary leader of a group called Band of the Hawks, took him under his wing. However, Griffith later becomes the arch-nemesis of Guts in the story.

Guts persistently gets pursued by demons who are after him. He wields a powerful sword called The Dragonslayer and vows to kill every last of the demons along with Griffith.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

