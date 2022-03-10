8 romantic comedy animes you should watch if you love Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is releasing its third season in April 2022, bringing with it more new shenanigans in the student council and scheming between Kaguya and Miyuki to get the other to confess their feelings first.

What makes this series both frustrating and endlessly entertaining is that both characters are very much in love with each other, but their attempts to maintain their pride and outwit the other end with a variety of hilarious results. So for those who love their romance anime with comedy and slice-of-life elements, this list is for you.

Romantic comedies like Kaguya-sama: Love is War for anyone who enjoys light-hearted shojo anime

1) Maid Sama!

This iconic series is the perfect entry to start off the list of romantic comedies like Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The anime revolves around uptight student council president Misaki Ayuzawa and school heartthrob Takumi Usui. Misaki is a model student and notorious for her hostility towards her rowdy male classmates, considering Takumi a delinquent.

But their story takes an interesting turn when the latter finds out that Misaki works at a maid café to support her family. While controversial for its blatant fanservice and stereotypical portrayals, the show still charms shojo anime lovers.

2) Toradora!

Toradora! is another romantic comedy within a high-school setting. It revolves around the gentle but intimidating Ryuji Takasu and the tiny but aggressive Taiga Aisaka, both of whom have crushes on the other’s best friends.

They plan and execute a variety of romantic situations similar to Kaguya-sama: Love is War, to set the other up with their best friends, but as they start spending more time together, rumors spread about Taiga and Ryuji being a couple.

3) My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, popularly known by a variety of abbreviations including My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Oregairu and Hamachi, is a high school romantic comedy following the developing friendship and eventual romance between Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita.

The story kickstarts with the pessimistic and cynical Hachiman being forced to join the Volunteer Service Club with the cold and aloof Yukino, their quest to solve other students’ problems slowly bringing them closer.

4) Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can’t Communicate is a romantic comedy with a heavy dose of slice-of-life elements, making it appealing to a wider range of viewers.

While it does follow most of the traditional ‘high-school romance’ tropes, featuring cultural festivals, sports tournaments and summer vacations, the show stands out because of the refreshing and unique dynamic between Komi and Tadano.

Just like Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Komi Can't Communicate episodes are broken down into several sub-parts, creating a montage-like effect.

5) Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club is another classic in the romantic comedy genre. Similar to Kaguya-sama: Love is War and SNAFU, the story is set in a club room but instead of offering advice, the male members entertain the female students with tea and cakes.

The story revolves around Haruhi, who ends up breaking an expensive piece of art and must pay it back by dressing up as a male and entertaining students with the Host club. Shenanigans ensue and after others discover her secret, and love blossoms along the way.

6) Teasing Master Takagi-san

Both Takagi and Nishikata are constantly looking to analyze and outsmart the other in Teasing Master Takagi-san. Takagi uses her in-depth understanding of Nishikata’s thought process and reactions to play pranks on him, and Nishikata vows to pay her back and make her blush one day.

Similar to Kaguya-sama: Love is War, both of them harbor feelings for each other but never express it openly.

7) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

If you enjoy the quick wit and constant bickering in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai will quickly become a favorite.

The series follows Sakuta Asuzagawa as he goes around helping teenage girls, including his own younger sister, deal with strange supernatural phenomena caused by them suffering from Adolescence Syndrome.

The first victim he meets is teenage actor Mai Sakurajima, and quickly falls in love with her. But both Sakuta and Mai are people who would rather engage in a series of quick-witted backhanded remarks rather than act mushy in love.

8) Wotakoi

The final entry on this list of anime similar to Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Love is Hard For An Otaku, popularly known by its Japanese abbreviation as Wotakoi, is a romantic comedy between two otaku childhood friends, who coincidentally work at the same office.

Narumi and Hirotaka begin dating out of convenience to avoid having to hide their individual obsessions. Along with their seniors at work who also are also an otaku couple, Narumi and Hirotaka navigate work, their otaku tendencies and their obtuse attempts to get closer to each other.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is easily one of the most entertaining romantic comedies out there, but of course it is not the only one. And neither is this list a comprehensive guide to good romantic comedies, with many more fantastic shows like Horimiya, My Dress-Up Darling, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Fruits Basket, Monthly Girl’s Nozaki-kun and many more out there.

