8 upcoming spring and summer 2022 anime to look forward to

2022 is proving to be a great year for anime fans, with January having released fan-favorite shows like Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, My Dress Up Darling, Sasaki and Miyano, The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 and more.

But with winter 2021 almost over, fans are hyped for everything spring and summer 2022 has in store for the anime community. So, here is a list of upcoming series to look forward to.

5 upcoming spring 2022 anime that you cannot miss out on

1) Spy x Family

Spy x Family announced during Jump Festa 2022 that the much-awaited anime is scheduled to be released in April 2022 and is being animated by Wit Studio and Cloverworks.

The series features both comedy and action, following spy Loid Forger, who creates a false family for his latest mission. Unbeknownst to him, his new 'daughter' and 'wife' are a mind-reader and an assassin, respectively.

2) Kaguya-sama: Love is war (Season 3)

The third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War has been confirmed for release in April 2022. The romantic comedy continues the war between Shinomya Kaguya and Shirogane Miyuki as the two attempt to outsmart each other and get the much-awaited love confession out of them.

Season 3 is titled Kaguya Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, suggesting that the show might be heading towards its conclusion, ending with Kaguya and Miyuki’s romantic warfare coming to an end.

3) Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)

Komi Can’t Communicate announced its second season at the end of season 1's finale episode. Season 2 is set for an April release in 2022 and the anime will likely continue with Komi learning to deal with her communication disorder and making more friends. The season will also focus more heavily on the blossoming romance between Komi and Tadano.

4) Dance Dance Danseur

Dance Dance Danseur is an upcoming anime based on the manga of the same name, and is animated by Studio MAPPA, set for release in April 2022.

The show will follow Murao Junpei’s love for ballet and how he deals with the stigma that male dancers often face due to the conception that ballet is 'feminine' and not something boys should pursue.

5) The Rising of the Shield Hero (Season 2)

Both the second and third seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero were confirmed in 2019 at the Crunchyroll Expo, but season 2, initially set for a release in 2021 was eventually pushed back for a spring 2022 release in April.

The Isekai anime will likely pick up where season 1 ended. It will probably feature Fan Hero Glass, as well as more of protagonist Iwatami Naofumi’s adventures as a Cardinal Hero in a parallel world.

3 summer 2022 anime that fans are excited for

6) The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Season 2)

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2

Scheduled for July 2022!



(Animation Production: Studio 3Hz)



More: 【Official Trailer】The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2Scheduled for July 2022!(Animation Production: Studio 3Hz)More: maousama.jp 【Official Trailer】The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2Scheduled for July 2022!(Animation Production: Studio 3Hz)🍟 More: maousama.jp https://t.co/i6fTRFbYZ4

Much to fans’ shock and excitement, The Devil is a Part-Timer! was renewed for a second season almost eight years after the release of season 1, and has been confirmed for a July 2022 release.

The first season adapted only two volumes of the light novel, and left out 25 volumes’ worth of material remaining. Season 2 will pick up the story from the third volume, and will focus on the little girl who is born out of a golden apple who claims to be Maou and Emi’s child.

7) Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 was announced to be set for a July 2022 release, with most of the original cast returning as well.

Much of the manga's content is yet to be adapted. Season 1 ended with Kazuya developing feelings for Chizuru, while Mami confronted her. Season 2 will probably dive deeper into the dynamic between these three characters. Also, the show will very likely focus on the developing relationship between Kazuya and Chizuru.

8) One Piece Film: Red

The fifteenth movie of the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, has been confirmed to premiere on August 6, 2022.

The movie was announced on the occasion of the anime’s 1000th episode, and the released promotional video revealed that the film will focus on Shanks, along with the introduction of new characters who are linked to him.

Other anime expected to get release dates during spring and summer 2022 include Chainsaw Man, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia season 6, Love All Play and Summertime Render amongst others.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan