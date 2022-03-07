'My Dress-Up Darling' Episode 9: Shinju reveals her love for cosplay

My Dress-Up Darling episode 9 was an interesting one, as it not only revealed the cosplay outfits Gojo crafted for Sajuna and Marin and showed Shinju’s love for cosplay. The most recent episode had plenty of elements that were enjoyable to watch.

Fans certainly enjoyed the interaction between Marin and Gojo during the first half of the episode. Now that Sajuna and Marin have their outfits made by Gojo, it will be interesting to see what new avenues the Hina Doll enthusiast explores during My Dress-Up Darling.

'My Dress-Up Darling': “A lot happened after I saw that photo”

It’s not surprising to see Gojo get flustered and struggle when creating outfits for Marin. It was no different in episode 9 when Gojo and Marin discussed the outfit and the right type of swimwear she needed.

The two seemed to have discussed over text messages, but Gojo left Marin on read when she sent him a picture of the swimwear she bought.

When Marin expressed her feelings about Gojo not replying to his messages, he thought to himself as he shuddered in discomfort and said that a lot happened after seeing the photo. He asked Marin to give some space and asked her to step outside his room. However, Gojo’s reaction to Marin left her slightly confused about the interaction that had just taken place.

Later in episode 9 of My Dress-Up Darling, Sajuna and Marin tried on their outfits and were pleased with the results. Gojo proceeded to do Marin’s makeup and implemented a technique that allowed him to change the shape of Marin’s eyes.

She was pretty moved by Sajuna and Gojo’s knowledge when they talked about the outfits. However, her comments about the outfit were limited to variations of the word “insane.”

'My Dress-Up Darling': “I have a character that I love very much, so I’d like to try”

This half of the episode focused on Shinju and how she truly loved the idea of cosplaying. Her favorite character was from Flower Princess Blaze as well. She wanted to cosplay as a boy and given her physique, it would be quite difficult for her to do so. However, Gojo resolved to help her out and make an outfit.

She struggled to put on Gojo’s uniform and the two researched items that would help Shinju attain the physique of a boy when she wore the shirt. The My Dress-Up Darling protagonist suggested Shinju a Sarashi Wrap and they also found out about B Holder, which would help her achieve a boy’s physique since she was cross-dressing.

Marin and Sajuna couldn’t stop appreciating Shinju’s cosplay and the effort she took to pull it off. Shinju was quite happy that her sister didn’t judge her for having the same hobby.

