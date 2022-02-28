My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8: Sajuna reveals reason for cosplaying, and Marin wants to spend the summer with Gojo

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8 was slightly slow in terms of pace. However, it gave fans enough reason to be excited since Marin and Gojo’s relationship seems to be progressing steadily.

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8 began with Marin and Gojo trying to understand how the camera works, as Shinju Inui attempted to explain the basic working of the device.

While the duo was in high spirits, Gojo’s happiness was short-lived as he took a look at the prices of DSLR cameras. But, Marin seemed unfazed and was insistent on saving up for a camera for her cosplay events.

My Dress-Up Darling: Shinju Inui wanted to be a magical girl

The four characters decided to go to an abandoned building as a part of their location scouting. Sajuna Inui seemed a little hesitant to enter the building, but she conquered her fear and examined the location.

It was at this point in Episode 8 of My Dress-Up Darling that Gojo and the viewers understood Sajuna and her love for cosplaying. Ever since she was a kid, she wanted to be a magical girl.

To her, magical girls were some of the coolest people as they were powerful and elegant because of the cute outfits they wore. She also confessed her feelings towards Marin’s outfit.

She wanted Gojo to be the one who created her outfits. He is reminded of the time he first fell in love with Hina dolls and appreciated his grandfather for making the most beautiful doll in the world. He was moved and thanked Sajuna for trusting him with her outfit as he held her hand.

Since she went to an all-girls private school, no boy her age had held her hand in this manner. She instantly fainted, teasing the fans about another interesting development that could take place during the course of the show.

My Dress-Up Darling: “It’s summer right? We’re heading to the beach”

Towards the second half of My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8, Marin took Gojo to the nearest beach after finishing their final exams. The latter assumed it would be for an experiment to try taking photographs with a good backlight.

However, Gojo realized that Marin just wanted to go there because they had finished the finals and it was summer. Unfortunately, her burger got stolen by an eagle.

The two shared some food and decided to go further into the spot where they could soak their feet in the water.

Gojo then revealed it was his first time at a beach because he was too interested in Hina dolls and therefore didn’t step out often. Marin then blurted out that she and Gojo would travel, and the two of them would go to a lot of places together.

Marin Kitagawa @MarineKitagawa



#kisekoi #MyDressUpDarling #着せ恋 Well, it's one of the best episode of My dress-up darling, the animation was incredible.. There are even littles scenes added from the manga ! Well, it's one of the best episode of My dress-up darling, the animation was incredible.. There are even littles scenes added from the manga !#kisekoi #MyDressUpDarling #着せ恋 https://t.co/xfukljxSfd

She instantly regretted saying something as embarrassing as that. However, she is happy because she would get to spend the entire summer with Gojo, which would be an ideal situation since she has feelings for the Hina doll enthusiast.

