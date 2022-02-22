Why 'My Dress-Up Darling' is such a refreshing watch

My Dress-Up Darling is arguably one of the most anticipated slice of life/romance anime that were recently adapted from manga. Fans have been giving high praise to the series, even though it doesn't seem like a great show based on plot summary.

However, My Dress-Up Darling successfully captured the viewers' attention within the first few episodes, and one can witness a host of elements that differentiate this series from other romance animes. So, what makes this show a delight to watch?

A fresh take on romantic relationships makes My Dress-Up Darling a fun watch

My Dress-Up Darling is a show about Gojo Wakana, a high school student interested in the art of crafting Hina dolls, and Marin, a popular girl who is passionate about cosplay.

These are two very different characters as Gojo is extremely shy, introverted, and fights against his insecurities due to an incident that took place in his early childhood.

Meanwhile, Marin is extroverted, surrounded by friends and is extremely outgoing. However, this isn’t a typical “shy boy meets a popular tsundere” show which makes it quite fun to watch. Marin is quite accepting of Gojo’s interests and befriends him after learning about his passion for Hina dolls.

As the plot progresses, we see how Gojo becomes comfortable with himself and with Marin. There are many coming-of-age elements that fans can relate to. The set-up is quite cliche, which makes it easy for fans to assume and judge the show before they even watch it. However, the way Marin and Gojo’s relationship develops over the course of time has an organic quality to it.

Usually, romance anime series introduce support characters as a catalyst to develop the main characters’ relationship. However, the relationship between Gojo and his grandfather is wholesome to say the least.

Gojo’s passion all began by observing the work of his grandfather. Kaoru Gojo appreciates Wakana whenever he does a good job which further fuels his passion for Hina dolls.

Is My Dress-Up Darling worth watching?

The first question one must ask themselves is their opinions on fan service, since this show is replete with it. However, the show has plenty of other elements that make this series enjoyable. If one overlooks the typical “shy boy meets popular girl” set-up, the series gets really interesting and fans will have enough reasons to enjoy it.

This show is a must-watch for those that enjoy high school romance anime series.

