My Dress-Up Darling Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch and more

My Dress-Up Darling episode 8 was slightly slower compared to some of the older episodes. However, there were a lot of elements that fans thoroughly enjoyed. Sajuna revealed her reasons for cosplaying and Marin wanted to take Gojo to many places during the summer.

While she was embarrassed, she was happy that she’d get to spend the summer with the boy she loved. It will be interesting to see how the next set of episodes pans out. The upcoming episodes of My Dress-Up Darling will most likely focus on the development of Gojo and Marin’s relationship while they prepare for Sajuna and Marin's photoshoot.

Episode 9, titled “Because There Was A Lot I saw In That Photo,” will be released by the end of this week.

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 9 release details

The upcoming episode of My Dress-Up Darling will be released on March 6, 2022. This is based on the release schedule that the series has been following for the release of its previous episodes.

Japanese viewers can watch the broadcast of this episode on Tokyo MX. The upcoming episode will be available on Crunchyroll. However, one would have to pay for their subscription in order to watch the episodes on the day of release. The episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Time: 12:00 AM

Indian Time: 9:00 PM (March 5, 2022)

British Time: 4:00 PM (March 5, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (March 5, 2022)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (March 5, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (March 5, 2022)

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8 recap

Marin, Gojo, and Sajuna were talking about renting a studio and the expenses that one would incur in the process. Marin suggested splitting the bill if Sajuna collaborated with Marin during the photo shoot. Once that was decided, the group went location scouting for various shots. It was at this point that Sajuna confessed her reasons for cosplaying.

Gojo was extremely happy that Sajuna entrusted him with an important task. She fainted when he held her hand as she went to an all-girls school and didn’t really hang out with the boys that often.

Yuki Nagato Is Sweet and Pure (BLM) 🐝❤️❤️ @GainesUriel My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8: We see more of Sajuna's backstory and the reason why she became a cosplayer as we also see the gang look for the right camera equipment and pretty good episode this week and I enjoyed the Marin and Gojo moments #MyDressUpDarlingWatch My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8: We see more of Sajuna's backstory and the reason why she became a cosplayer as we also see the gang look for the right camera equipment and pretty good episode this week and I enjoyed the Marin and Gojo moments #MyDressUpDarlingWatch https://t.co/CCngVM5Zj7

Gojo and Marin completed their final exams and Marin dragged him to the beach. He assumed that they were at the beach to experiment with a new lighting technique that was taught by Shinju. However, she just wanted to come to the beach for fun.

She later confessed that she would take Gojo to many places since he spent most of his time at home honing skills as a Hina doll maker. She was extremely embarrassed. However, she was glad that she would spend the entire summer with him.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by R. Elahi