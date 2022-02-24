My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch and more

My Dress-Up Darling fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation as the next set of episodes will focus on Marin and Sajuna Inui working together on their new cosplay outfits.

Wakana Gojo has been entrusted with making the aforementioned outfits for characters from Flower Princess Blaze.

The series maintains a strict schedule when it comes to releasing its episodes. Based on that release schedule, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week.

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 8 release details

The upcoming episode from the series will be released on February 27, 2022. The latest episode will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Viewers in Tokyo can watch this series on Tokyo MX. However, to view this episode on the day of release, one must have the paid services of the platforms. However, the episodes will be available for free on Crunchyroll and Funimation one week after their release.

The release dates and times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Time: 12:00 am

Indian Time: 9:00 pm (February 26, 2022)

British Time: 4:00 pm (February 26, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8:00 am (February 26, 2022)

Central Time: 10:00 am (February 26, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11:00 am (February 26, 2022)

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 7 recap

The episode began with Marin, Gojo and Juju Sama discussing the upcoming cosplay outfits. Marin was ecstatic since Sajuna was a famous cosplay artist who Marin idolized.

Sajuna revealed that she would be renting a studio for the next photo shoot, and Marin capitalized on that. She suggested that she would split the studio rent with Sajuna, which would reduce the overall cost.

Sajuna proceeded with this idea, and Gojo decided to watch the series to grasp its essence and design their clothes. Marin invited Gojot to her house, and the doll enthusiast was highly anxious, which immediately went away just by looking at Marin’s room.

Marin realized that this could have been a home date, and she didn’t want the day to end.

She decided to make some Omurice for Gojo. However, she was unable to cover the rice with the omelet and even wrote sorry on the plate using ketchup.

Gojo completed the wireframe design on Sajuna’s outfit. Gojo, along with Marin, decided to meet Sajuna and her younger sister at a restaurant to learn the working of a digital camera.

However, the duo was quite surprised by her sister’s appearance as she looked older than they anticipated.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha