Fruits Basket: Prelude movie gets new official trailer, release date and more

Fruits Basket is getting a new movie in 2022 and fans are excited. The 2019 anime adaptation of the manga stole people’s hearts, with its third and final season airing in 2021. Now, adding finishing touches to this beloved series, TMS Entertainment is bringing fans a prequel movie focusing on the love story of Honda Tohru’s parents, Kyoko and Katsuya. The initial teaser for the movie was released on December 15, 2021.

Warning: Spoilers for the Fruits Basket anime ahead.

Fruits Basket: Prelude official trailer and plot

The official trailer for Fruits Basket: Prelude features Kyoko narrating the story of how she met Katsuya for the first time. A lonely teenage delinquent with no healthy coping mechanism, Kyoko’s directionless rage finally found escape in Katsuya, who was a teacher at her school.

The age difference between the two characters is slightly controversial, but that does little to stifle the story itself. The trailer suggests that the movie will likely also cover the event of Katsuya’s death and how that affected Kyoko and Tohru’s lives.

It has also been confirmed that more original content by mangaka Takaya Natsuki will appear in the movie, describing Tohru and Kyo’s lives after the timeline of the third season of the Fruits Basket anime. The trailer also included recaps of Kyo’s guilt over Kyoko’s death, and the movie might give viewers a more in-depth exploration of both Kyo and Tohru letting go of the past.

Confirmed cast

The Seiyuu Café @theseiyuucafe 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗬𝗨𝗨: 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮



Seiyuu Anime Season is back for WINTER! Our seiyuu of the day is



----------



Please support us by buying us a coffee!

➤ ko-fi.com/theseiyuucafe

➤ buymeacoffee.com/theseiyuucafe 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗬𝗨𝗨: 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮Seiyuu Anime Season is back for WINTER! Our seiyuu of the day is #MiyukiSawashiro ----------Please support us by buying us a coffee! ❄ 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗬𝗨𝗨: 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮Seiyuu Anime Season is back for WINTER! Our seiyuu of the day is #MiyukiSawashiro! ----------Please support us by buying us a coffee!➤ ko-fi.com/theseiyuucafe➤ buymeacoffee.com/theseiyuucafe https://t.co/R8duqJri3W

The voice of Honda Kyoko is being reprised by Sawashiro Miyuki, who is currently also voicing the demon Daki in Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc. Sawashiro has also voiced iconic characters such as Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter, Bishamon in Noragami and Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



If you liked his performance, make sure to vote for him here anitr.in/seiyuu2021 Yoshimasa Hosoya is nominated for Best Voice Actor in the #8thATA for his role as Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan.If you liked his performance, make sure to vote for him here Yoshimasa Hosoya is nominated for Best Voice Actor in the #8thATA for his role as Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan. If you liked his performance, make sure to vote for him here 👉 anitr.in/seiyuu2021 https://t.co/WTcP3qUnla

Honda Katsuya is being voiced by Hosoya Yoshimasa, who is famous for his extensive filmography, among which notable roles include Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan, Kunikida Doppo in Bungou Stray Dogs, and Azumane Asahi in Haikyuu!!

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



If you liked his performance, make sure to vote for him here anitr.in/seiyuu2021



#フルーツバスケット #フルバ #FruitsBasket #furuba #fruba Yuuma Uchida is nominated for Best Voice Actor in the #8thATA for his role as Kyo Souma in Fruits Basket.If you liked his performance, make sure to vote for him here Yuuma Uchida is nominated for Best Voice Actor in the #8thATA for his role as Kyo Souma in Fruits Basket. If you liked his performance, make sure to vote for him here 👉 anitr.in/seiyuu2021#フルーツバスケット #フルバ #FruitsBasket #furuba #fruba https://t.co/ExOkeUmcNN

Soma Kyo will once more be voiced by Uchida Yuuma, the voice for Fushiguro Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ash Lynx in Banana Fish and Kawaki in Boruto, while Iwami Manaka will be reappearing as Honda Tohru.

The Seiyuu Café @theseiyuucafe 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗬𝗨𝗨 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬)



A very very merry 23rd birthday to the lovely and adorable Iwami Manaka~ We wish you the best, and we look forward to more of your awesome roles! 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗬𝗨𝗨 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬)A very very merry 23rd birthday to the lovely and adorable Iwami Manaka~We wish you the best, and we look forward to more of your awesome roles! #IwamiManaka (🎂 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗬𝗨𝗨 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬)A very very merry 23rd birthday to the lovely and adorable Iwami Manaka~🎊 We wish you the best, and we look forward to more of your awesome roles! #IwamiManaka https://t.co/EBfYARWEbT

Release Date and where to watch

The prequel movie is slated to premiere in Japan on February 18, 2022. While all three seasons of the 2019 Fruits Basket anime are available for streaming on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, there has been no official confirmation regarding the movie’s worldwide release or availability on streaming platforms.

About the Fruits Basket series

The story revolves around Honda Tohru after she stumbles upon a house nestled in the hilly forest and its inhabitants, who happen to be members of the Soma family. Beginning with her mysterious and popular classmate Soma Yuki, Tohru slowly gets acquainted with the other Soma cousins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Along with them comes their family curse, where they are all born with the twelve Chinese zodiac animal spirits, and bound to their clan head, Soma Akito. As Tohru grows closer to the Somas, and her feelings for Kyo grow as well, she is determined to break the curse that shackles them all.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider