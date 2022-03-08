Twitter loses it over controversy regarding fanservice in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is a slice of life anime series about dragons in human forms living with an office worker. It's mostly known by fans as being generally harmless, warm, and adorable.

This hasn't stopped people on Twitter from posting various things about the series. Fans of the series can imagine the usual bevy and cries of fanservice, but one tweet has sparked a Twitter war and sent Dragon Maid trending.

The tweet in question stated:

"This scene alone, is why anime is superior to western cartoons..."

The full tweet is presented below:

This particular tweet has sent fans and non-fans across the board into a maelstrom of flames and insults. Naturally, the sudden outbursts have left many confused and disappointed, with more than a few very angry. Full reactions follow below.

Twitter explodes over inflammatory Dragon Maid tweet

This particular tweet, from the same user, also sent people into a tizzy.

BlackSageD Sony & Steam Censors Japanese Games! @Black_D_Gamer1 So, to the cartoon stans who're mad at this tweet. Let me put this into perspective. This is the VERY shit that ya'll be celebrating on this site, yet when a Japanese anime does it, it's all of a sudden "problematic"? So, to the cartoon stans who're mad at this tweet. Let me put this into perspective. This is the VERY shit that ya'll be celebrating on this site, yet when a Japanese anime does it, it's all of a sudden "problematic"? https://t.co/5Ah8OUkdVy

The various reactions to the tweet can be divided into upset fans of Dragon Maid who are reacting to tweets trolling the series, anime fans in general who think it's garbage, and people who scream into the void. Here's a sample:

Fuhbreez @BBNJayyz @Shrimp_Teeth @conmecrunch



If they die on this hill I won’t be missing them lol @Black_D_Gamer1 Fr. Even in Dragon Maid alone there are better fight scenes and story bits, but they somehow managed to choose the one-off joke that radiates yuck energy.If they die on this hill I won’t be missing them lol @Shrimp_Teeth @conmecrunch @Black_D_Gamer1 Fr. Even in Dragon Maid alone there are better fight scenes and story bits, but they somehow managed to choose the one-off joke that radiates yuck energy. If they die on this hill I won’t be missing them lol

Some had more colorful things to say than others, and they will not be posted here. Here are a few that think the series is garbage but don't bash the fans.

Triple-Q @TripleKyun I feel bad for Dragon Maid fans tbh, they just wanna enjoy their garbage in peace and they get discourse every 5 seconds from Twitter from every direction because of lame fans.



Admitting to being a Dragon Maid fan is probably more embarassing than being a furry at this point I feel bad for Dragon Maid fans tbh, they just wanna enjoy their garbage in peace and they get discourse every 5 seconds from Twitter from every direction because of lame fans.Admitting to being a Dragon Maid fan is probably more embarassing than being a furry at this point

Here is a sample of anime fans who think that tweet is a garbage representation of the series, among other things.

Gabriel 🍡 @animefangabe Dragon maid is trending again for the wrong reasons but don’t let people fighting over something stupid convince you that this show is bad because it’s definitely not Dragon maid is trending again for the wrong reasons but don’t let people fighting over something stupid convince you that this show is bad because it’s definitely not https://t.co/548Vc50hap

june (ﾉ≧∇≦)ﾉ ﾐ ┻━┻ @izatoot



Owl House is leaned towards a realistic relationship suitable for young viewers while Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is for mature people who understand this kind of ecchi humor. BlackSageD Sony & Steam Censors Japanese Games! @Black_D_Gamer1 So, to the cartoon stans who're mad at this tweet. Let me put this into perspective. This is the VERY shit that ya'll be celebrating on this site, yet when a Japanese anime does it, it's all of a sudden "problematic"? So, to the cartoon stans who're mad at this tweet. Let me put this into perspective. This is the VERY shit that ya'll be celebrating on this site, yet when a Japanese anime does it, it's all of a sudden "problematic"? https://t.co/5Ah8OUkdVy i love both, but please don't compare. both are completely different.Owl House is leaned towards a realistic relationship suitable for young viewers while Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is for mature people who understand this kind of ecchi humor. twitter.com/Black_D_Gamer1… i love both, but please don't compare. both are completely different. Owl House is leaned towards a realistic relationship suitable for young viewers while Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is for mature people who understand this kind of ecchi humor. twitter.com/Black_D_Gamer1…

Some fans were disappointed that Season 3 wasn't the reason why the anime series was trending on Twitter.

Clint @newfiebangaa Wait, why is the Dragon Maid anime trending on Twi...



..oh no. Wait, why is the Dragon Maid anime trending on Twi.....oh no.

beefjerkingoff @Beefy_boi_ A reminder, Dragon Maid is a beautiful show about family, discovering your place in society, and appreciating the mundane aspects of humanity as experienced by the otherworldly dragons. It's not just a tool for coomer rednecks who search up kanna licking gif to own "Le normies" A reminder, Dragon Maid is a beautiful show about family, discovering your place in society, and appreciating the mundane aspects of humanity as experienced by the otherworldly dragons. It's not just a tool for coomer rednecks who search up kanna licking gif to own "Le normies" https://t.co/ToRm9iBqg4

Markus ☄️ @MarkusManaka Dragon Maid is an incredible anime and nobody can tell me otherwise Dragon Maid is an incredible anime and nobody can tell me otherwise 😤 https://t.co/gBvTPZqrF9

Laviarray @laviarray To all Dragon Maid fans...



Can we just admit that the show, with it all of its good qualities, has problems with putting minors in sexual situations and not downplay it, please? To all Dragon Maid fans...Can we just admit that the show, with it all of its good qualities, has problems with putting minors in sexual situations and not downplay it, please? https://t.co/Yn411mpDDP

twaun @bluedragonjet Me waking up seeing Dragon Maid trending thinking that a new season was announced, turned out it was some idiot using a questionable scene as a defense for Dragon Maid Me waking up seeing Dragon Maid trending thinking that a new season was announced, turned out it was some idiot using a questionable scene as a defense for Dragon Maid https://t.co/hTEx8UgDAo

The tweet was posted on March 5. It is not new for an out-of-context thing to create huge storms in any fandom, but it is equally important to consider both sides of the argument.

The series is often praised for its wholesome content, but it also gets a lot of heat for its particular brand of fanservice. Hopefully, any discourse on the matter will remain civil for the sake of a beloved series.

"Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" can be viewed on Funimation's website, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

Edited by R. Elahi