10 most popular Husbandos in anime of all time

Once in their lifetime, almost every fan considers one of the anime characters as their ideal partner. The terms they use to refer to these characters are Waifus and Husbandos.

While the former is more prevalent in the anime community, Husbandos are close behind them.

Husbandos are usually idolized for being compassionate and courageous, with a rare smile that can brighten up the atmosphere around their fans. Since there are a lot of Husbandos in the anime universe, here is a list of a handful regarded as the best.

Ten most desirable Husbandos in anime

10) Usui Takumi - Maid Sama!

Usui Takumi, as seen in the anime 'Maid Sama!' (Image via J.C.Staff)

Takumi is basically an all-rounder, as he is good at sports, academics, and cooking. He rapidly became the talk of the town among the girls for his charming looks and athletic physique.

Despite being followed around by girls in his school, he doesn't even bother paying attention to them.

The reason behind it would be that Takumi has developed an interest in Misaki. He cares deeply for her and would do anything for Misaki's happiness, making him one of the best Husbandos out there.

9) Sakamoto - Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Sakamoto, as seen in the anime 'Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto' (Image via Studio Deen)

Sakamoto has a unique feat that can transform his haters into his loyal followers like he has some magical abilities. He is a widely acclaimed "Tensai" around his school who mostly prefers to spend time alone and sticks to his routine.

Sakamoto can draw attention unintentionally, where everything he does turns out to be cool.

He has a range of bizarre secret techniques like blowing bubbles that look like smoke and catching a bug with a compass. Although he strives to comprehend human emotions, he doesn't step back from lending his hand to anyone who needs his help.

8) Daisuke Kambe - The Millionaire Detective Balance: UNLIMITED

Daisuke Kambe, as seen in the anime 'The Millionaire Detective Balance: UNLIMITED' (Image via CloverWorks)

While Daisuke may seem like a spoiled brat who thinks money is the answer to everything, he has no ill intent behind his behavior. Born into a wealthy family, he adopted what he could from around his atmosphere. He is a calm and collected individual who doesn't let things aggravate him.

No matter how dire the situation gets, Daisuke continues to carry an unbothered disposition while thinking of finding the best outcome possible.

7) Hijikata Toshiro - Gintama

Hijikata Toshiro, as seen in the anime 'Gintama' (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Hijikata tries to maintain his composure for as long as possible, but the people around him bring out the worst in him. He is a strict individual who is dedicated to his work and abides by the law of Shinsengumi.

Hijikata has a weird liking to Mayonnaise, where he tends to make a thick layer of it on top of anything he eats.

He never confessed his love to Okita Mitsuba and even distanced himself from her when she professed her wish to follow him on his path. However, it was later revealed that he was indeed in love with her. He wanted Mitsuba to choose someone who didn't lead a dangerous life and would take care of her more than he ever could.

He even cared deeply about the people around him and would put his life on the line for them when the time called for it.

6) Tatsu - The Way of the Househusband

Tatsu, as seen in the anime 'The Way of the Househusband' (Image via J.C.Staff)

Once a feared legendary Yakuza gang member known by his epithet "The Immortal Dragon," Tatsu is now a full-time househusband. He is an excellent cook and an all-rounder in almost all the household chores. He gets too engaged in things where he won't leave unless the job he committed to becomes a success.

He loves his wife very much and does everything to make her happy extravagantly. He sometimes goes the extra mile for the people around him without caring about the consequences.

5) Mikey - Tokyo Revengers

Mikey, as seen in the anime 'Tokyo Revengers' (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Majiro Sano, popularly known as Mikey, is the founder and leader of the Tokyo Manji Group. Everyone in the gang loves and respects Mikey because of his leadership and casual behavior.

Proclaiming himself to be the foundation of the group, he doesn't let himself show any weakness that would affect others in a way. However, behind his stern façade, Mikey is still a child at heart who likes to joke and play pranks on those close to him.

4) Giyu Tomioka - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Giyu Tomioka, as seen in the anime 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu is always seen as someone who has detached himself from the world he lives in and likes to lead a solitary life. While he wants to be around others, his survivor's guilt and inferiority complex get in the way.

He was shocked by what others thought of him when his fellow Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, stated that everybody hated him in the Demon Slayer Corps. This despite the facts being false as she was just mocking him.

Giyu showed his compassionate side after learning the truth behind the Kamado siblings. He even put his life on the line, vowing to disembowel himself if Nezuko tries to hurt any human.

Tomioka deeply cares for the people around him, but he doesn't like to show it to others.

3) Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo, as seen in the anime 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (Image via MAPPA)

The most charismatic individual from the series, Satoru Gojo, takes the breath away from his fans whenever he appears, even for a short moment. He is regarded as the strongest curse user because of his bloodline ocular Jujutsu, known as the Six Eyes.

Unlike other teachers, Gojo uses unconventional ways to teach his students. He likes to be playful around his students, colleagues, and friends, disregarding the hierarchy.

Gojo cherishes his students more than anything, and if anyone tries to hurt them, even the Sorcerer executives will not be spared from his wrath.

2) Levi Ackerman - Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman, as seen in the anime 'Attack on Titan' (Image via Wit Studio)

Levi is most commonly known for his stoic demeanor and the cold impression he gives to others. He is the most serious individual who has never been seen smiling. However, the only time he smiled a bit was when Historia punched Eren after becoming the queen.

Apart from being the strongest corps member, he is regarded as the most attractive person known for his intimidating looks. Levi can become a little harsher towards his subordinates, but he cares for them, which he never shows.

1) Itachi Uchiha - Naruto

Itachi Uchiha, as seen in the anime 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi is regarded as an elite and prominent member of the Uchiha clan. From a tender age, he started reflecting on his views about the world around him, akin to how a Hokage thinks. He also showed his utmost proficiency in Ninjutsu and his Dojutsu, which undermined the abilities of his peers.

Itachi's intelligence and his breathtaking appearance made him one of the unforgettable characters in Naruto. He started as a character everybody would hate, but his fans became more drawn towards him after learning the truth behind his actions.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Ravi Iyer