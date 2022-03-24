The Wind Release chakra has incredible potential because of its malleable nature. It can take on the roles of both offense and defense while also providing support to other shinobi. It can also have any other chakra natures used in conjunction with it. This is shown whenever Naruto uses a Rasenshuriken with additional Kekkei Genkai or Tailed Beast bombs.

There are countless shinobi who can use wind-style Jutsu in Naruto, but only a handful know how to bring out its true potential.

7 Wind Release users in Naruto, ranked from most powerful to least include Naruto, Danzo, Gaara and more

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as he appears at the end of Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is undoubtedly the strongest Wind Release user in the series.

He developed the Rasenshuriken, one of the strongest Wind Style Jutsu. It is capable of damaging an opponent at a cellular level, inflicting massive damage on them, and tearing up their chakra network.

Despite already being incredibly powerful, Naruto continued to improve. By adding and various elemental styles and Kekkei Genkai to his Rasenshuriken, it is capable of destroying entire meteors and mountain tops.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as he appears in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru is one of the most infamous characters in Naruto, but he also possesses immense power.

Through decades of training and experimentation, Orochimaru has become proficient in all elemental styles. By combining his knowledge and power in each style, he is capable of performing a variety of Jutsu.

The Wind Releases he uses most often are Gale Palm and Great Breakthrough. Both of these Jutsu are capable of creating powerful gusts of wind that blow the user's opponent away.

3) Danzo Shimura

Danzo using the Reverse Four Symbols Seal to seal Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Orochimaru, Danzo is highly proficient in all chakra natures, and he can use them together to create even more powerful Jutsu. He uses Wind Release Jutsu such as Vacuum Blade, Vacuum Great Sphere, and Vacuum Serial Waves. In fact, most of the Wind Style techniques he knows are shown during his battle with Sasuke.

4) Gaara

Gaara as he appears during the Blank Period (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara typically uses his sand to attack and defend against opponents, but he is capable of using Wind Release as well. He combines both techniques, sometimes adding sand to the gusts of wind he creates in order to perform a stronger attack.

In the series, he is seen using Wind Release Breakthrough, Great Breakthrough, Multi-Layered Gale, and others. He also uses Sand Buckshot, which consists of him compressing his sand into bullet-like projectiles and having Shukaku release a strong gust of wind. This Jutsu can inflict massive damage on its target and it is very difficult to dodge.

5) Kakuzu

Kakuzu is a member of the Akatsuki and an overall powerful shinobi. Although he has one Wind Style Jutsu, it is all he needs since it is incredibly powerful.

Wind Release: Pressure Damage is Kakuzu's sole wind-style jutsu. To perform this attack, his wind-element mask holds onto heavy winds and compresses them. The built-up pressure is released like an explosion. The attack hits various ranges from all directions. It is typically used as an offensive technique but can also be utilized defensively.

6) Temari Nara

When Temari's fighting ability was first showcased during the Chunin Exams in Naruto, fans instantly fell in love with the Sunagakure kunoichi user.

She utilizes her large iron fan to perform most of her wind style techniques. She performs Jutsu such as Wind Style: Great Sickle Weasel Technique, Great Wind Protective Wall, Wind Cutter Technique, and much more. She is also capable of flying through the air by standing on top of her fan and using Wind Release.

Temari is one of the few shinobi in Naruto that use only wind-style techniques. Because of this, she has become a master at manipulating wind to aid her in offense, defense, and overall support.

7) Asuma Sarutobi

Asuma as he appears prior to his death in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being a primarily close-quarters-combat and Fire Release shinobi, Asuma was proficient in Wind Release techniques.

By using Wind Release: Dust Cloud Technique, he can infuse his dust with a powerful, high-speed stream of wind. This can temporarily blind an opponent and weaken them significantly if they are caught in this attack. He can also use a technique known as Verdant Mountain Gate. He adds Wind-based chakra to his various bladed weapons and can control them from afar.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, Wind-style Jutsu are capable of a lot. They are used for many reasons and purposes. Their dual offensive and defensive capabilities are only a part of what makes Wind-style amazing.

