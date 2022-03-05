9 hidden villages in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

Naruto has featured multiple villages that have shinobis with a unique set of powers. Some of these villages have waged wars and fought against each other for decades. Naturally, not all villages are equally powerful.

Some of the stronger villages even had access to the Tailed Beasts as well. In this article, we look at some of the strongest villages in Naruto.

Some of the strongest villages in the Naruto series

9) Otogakure

Otogakure would be higher up this list, but it barely counts as a village. It was a network of labs and settlements set up by Orochimaru, and had some strong shinobis, such as the Sound 4. These shinobis were responsible for bringing back Sasuke to Orochimaru. Kabuto is also from this village and he is capable of entering Sage Mode.

8) Uzushiogakure

This village doesn’t exist in the Naruto universe anymore but was once home to the Uzumaki clan. People from this village specialized in sealing techniques and lived long lives. Kushina was brought to Konohagakure from this village. Uzushiogakure was destroyed because the neighboring countries believed that they would become too powerful in the future.

7) Takigakure

Takigakure is definitely smaller when we compare it to the likes of Konohagakure. However, this village has produced some strong shinobis. One of the members of the Akatsuki, Kakuzu, was from this village. He gave Kakashi a run for his money when the two engaged in a fight. The village also has a secret technique called Earth Grudge Fear, which transforms the user’s body in a manner such that the parts are held by thick black threads.

6) Amegakure

In Naruto, Amegakure has served as a battlefield and most of its population are war refugees. Its security is quite good and there are many shinobis from this land who are hired assassins. The village has seen some strong shinobis, such as Hanzo. After a civil war broke out, it was then led by Pain, who was strong enough to defeat Jiraiya in his Sage Mode.

5) Iwagakure

Iwagakure is one of the Five Great Shinobi Countries, which is backed with tall and rocky mountains. The village has been in conflict with the Sand Village quite often, given its proximity. Additionally, this village used to have Tailed Beasts that were given by Hashirama himself, and once had the 4 Tailed Beast and the 7 Tailed Beast. The village also produced shinobis such as Deidara and Roshi.

4) Kirigakure

Kirigakure was a weak village in the Naruto universe until Mei Terumi decided to improve its strength. It prospered under her leadership and produced some exceptionally strong characters. People like Kisame and Zabuza were from Kirigakure. Mei Terumi also contributed during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

3) Sunagakure

Sunagakure is another strong village in the Naruto series that has produced some impressive shinobis. Gaara is one of the most well-known characters from here and he was the One Tail Jinchuriki as well. Also known as the Sand Village, it has seen shinobis such as Sasori, who was a member of the Akatsuki. The Third Kazekage studied Shukaku and utilized the full potential of magnet release.

2) Kumogakure

This village was strong, but it had a bad reputation in the series for playing dirty. While the neighboring villages were attempting to reach common ground by reducing the budget for military purposes, Kumogakure attempted to amass more power.

Kumogakure also tried kidnapping Hinata Hyuga to obtain the Byakugan Dojutsu, and Kushina in order to study her chakra. The village had Killer B, who was the Eight Tail Jinchuriki, and the Raikage, who were extremely strong shinobis.

1) Konohagakure

Konohagakure is arguably the stoutest village on this list. It has produced some of the strongest shinobis in the Naruto universe, and was formed by Hashirama and Madara. Following that, the village produced shinobis like Hiruzen, Naruto, Sasuke, and Minato.

It also had access to Kurama, which was the strongest of the Nine Tailed Beasts. Their true power was showcased when the shinobis were up against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

