5 Naruto characters who can beat Boruto in seconds (& 5 who never will)

As a series, Naruto has a whole host of characters who have been through trials and tribulations. The sequel series Boruto: The Next Generation and the titular protagonist are very much the same in that regard.

With Boruto's ever-increasing strength and durability, fans ask whether or not he would stand a chance against Naruto's characters. Seeing as those characters run the range between 'can destroy boulders' and literal gods, it's very interesting to ponder.

Boruto has shown that he's able to keep up with enemies such as Code and Kawaki, among others. With that said, there are Naruto characters who would beat him flat and others that wouldn't come close.

Note: Spoilers hereafter for Naruto and Shippuden.

Five Naruto characters who will ease past beat Boruto

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto is still pretty powerful despite his age.

He is able to keep up with and go up against Kaguya, Shin Uchiha, and a host of other Otsutsuki. He was instrumental against Madara and Pain, among others. He's always back up after defeats, and even as Hokage, he proves why he deserves to be there time and again.

His son is getting there, but he's not quite there yet.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki is a force of nature (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The godlike final boss of Shippuden, Kaguya Otsutsuki is a force of nature. At her full power, it took her sons months to defeat her at their full power.

She's capable of catching people in the air, raising multiple elements with a flick of her fingers, and creating pocket dimensions. She did so to Team 7 and Obito repeatedly, nearly resulting in their deaths several times over.

Boruto may have his own kama and Momoshiki's powers inside of him, but he's a long way from meeting Kaguya on a one-on-one level.

3) Madara Uchiha

The penultimate boss of Naruto makes this list. Madara was great during his youth, able to keep up with Hashirama Senju (The First Hokage) and do major damage with his Susanoo. At the height of his power, he was able to slaughter entire groups of ninja, take on the Kage, and slice the tops of mountains off!

Alone, Boruto wouldn't stand much of a chance.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke's story of strength parallelled Naruto's in terms of how much of a difference their experiences made. Both started very rough (Naruto more than Sasuke), but by the end were able to tango with Kaguya and later Kinshiki Otsutsuki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

The thing with Sasuke and Boruto is that they're from different eras, though Sasuke would still probably win. He wouldn't need the Rinnegan, either.

If Boruto took on young Sasuke or even teen Sasuke with his expanded arsenal, he'd still lose due to not having trained hard enough against a Sharingan user.

5) Kabuto Yakushi

Maxiuchiha22 @maxiuchiha22z

Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Cards



#忍ボル Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage UPDATEKabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Cards Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage UPDATEKabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Cards#忍ボル https://t.co/AAUsdjS87n

Throughout Naruto, Kabuto was a constant menace. Initially, he was able to avoid or otherwise ensnare opponents with his intellect and vast knowledge of medical ninjutsu. By the time of Shippuden, however, he had modified his body to artificially induce Sage Mode.

Bear in mind, it took Sasuke and a revived Itachi running themselves dry to trap Kabuto in a time loop genjutsu. They couldn't kill him. He had to snap himself out of that genjutsu, and by that time, he was convinced he had to find his own way without gathering godlike power.

If Boruto ever meets Kabuto in combat, there's no real way for Boruto himself to win. Not on his own anyway.

Characters who will never beat Boruto

1) Haku

The very first villain to give Team 7 trouble, Haku brought Sasuke to his knees and required Naruto's first use of Kurama to defeat. Whilst Haku was technically killed during that mission, throwing himself in front of a Rakiri meant for Zabuza, when he came back during the Ninja World War, he was rather sharp.

Able to use ice and crystal mirrors to disorient his opponents, combined with his speed and quick intellect, Haku isn't a pushover. So, why is he on this part of the list? Boruto's skills and intellect have made him a target of the Otsutsuki clan.

Boruto has proven his skills in battle against the Otsutsuki clan and more, able to upturn the ground with his physical strikes, and his speed rivals Haku's. As Boruto developed, even the Otsutsuki clan feared what he'd become.

2) Konohamaru Sarutobi

The son of the Third Hokage, Konohamaru Sarutobi has grown into a fine captain and ninja in his own right. Shippuden had Konohamaru able to defeat one of Pain's paths, and pressure Temari as a Genin.

As a Jonin, he uses multiple different techniques (some only his grandfather knew) to dispatch opponents and was even able to take on many of the academy students without breaking sweat. At this point, however, Boruto outclasses Konohamaru as a kid and an adult.

Boruto can more than a few opponents with his regular clone, arasengan, and lightning style mixed with his shuriken. If he turns on the X factor that is the Kāma, Konohamaru would be done.

3) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba and Akamaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A talented Shinobi alongside his faithful dog companion, Akamaru, Kiba took Naruto to the edge in the original Naruto's Chunin exams. With his mastery of the man-beast combination of jutsu, he was able to nearly kill his Sound Four opponent and destroy a meteor fragment that nearly impacted the village and easily dispatch the same Sound Four member that got revived.

Whilst Kiba's entire arsenal is impressive, he got flung aside when Madara came to play and got tossed away when Isshiki Ōtsutsuki invaded. He has generally not proved useful against the godlike characters.

Not to say he's lost a few steps, but Boruto has already surpassed some of the Genin, and Kiba is included.

4) Neji Hyūga

Not Hinata, Neji. Before his death, Neji had been one of the highest-ranked Genin in the Hyūga clan's branch house. He was able to nearly beat Naruto in the Chunin Exams, stopped Hinata during those same exams, and could kill his Sound Four opponent Kidōmaru.

His stamina and taijutsu are incredible, being able to continue fighting even until he nearly passes out during the war. It took a shadow clone striking him from below to stop him in the Chunin Exams, and a lot of wounds from Kidōmaru to stop him during the Sasuke Retrieval arc.

Boruto has been shown to be quicker than his dad was. Not to mention, he too has the Byakugan and limited Gentle Fist techniques. The fact that Boruto is quicker, more unpredictable, and generally more crafty than Naruto means he'd be more than a match for Neji.

5) TenTen

While this feels like a joke entry, it's not. TenTen is Team Guy's third and is often underestimated or joked about because of her lack of huge moments in Naruto's main story.

She is not, however, weak. She is the most prolific weapons user and space-time user next to a Sharingan holder. Her scrolls can hold large bodies of water and even entire ships!

If the Treasured Tool of Sage in the Six Paths hadn't drained her, she'd doubtlessly have made a huger impact in the Ninja War. She was also able to maintain her memories during the Infinite Tsukuyomi and do well inside it. However, she hasn't seen much action since opening a weapon shop and getting tossed aside by Isshiki.

She would definitely be a challenge for Boruto, but considering the lack of action lately, she wouldn't be able to handle Boruto. If she were younger, the weapons and space-time scrolls would cause problems, but nothing he wouldn't be able to handle.

Conclusion

There you have it, five characters in Naruto that would obliterate Boruto and five that wouldn't come close. Boruto himself is still growing and will eventually surpass his father.

But for now, he's needing to deal with the ghost of Momoshiki Otsutsuki and the menace known as Code.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer