10 strongest Naruto characters, ranked

The best thing about Naruto is that it features a plethora of characters and each one is different due to their unique and powerful feats. Most of the characters, despite having godly powers, never displayed any type of egocentric disposition. However, there are a few who became consumed by darkness.

However, the characters on both sides impressed their fans to a greater extent by showcasing their terrifying capabilities, making them the strongest individuals in the Shinobi world.

Although there is an ocean of powerful characters in Naruto, this article will list just the ten who prevailed over others with their unmatchable prowess.

Naruto characters ranked from most powerful to least

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

As an Otsutsuki member, Kaguya is the strongest character in the Narutoverse. However, after consuming the entire Chakra fruit for herself from the God tree, she attained godly feats, making her an unstoppable force in Naruto. After turning against humanity, both her sons Hagoromo and Hamura sealed her once and for all.

She was later resurrected in the Fourth Great Ninja War. It took the entire Shinobi Alliance, along with the combined efforts from elite Shinobis of Konoha, and Naruto and Sasuke with Hagoromo’s powers to put her back to sleep.

Kaguya Otsutsuki, who is recognized as the progenitor of chakra, is a force to be reckoned with. Kaguya is immortal, which is why she was sealed, as no one can kill her.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto started off as a goofy kid who liked to play pranks on everyone. However, he was suffering too, as the people of Konoha used to see him as a monster. Refusing to get bogged down, he promised to become the Hokage, and that too, the strongest of all time.

He managed to bond with Kurama and received enough chakra to share with the entire Shinobi Alliance during the Fourth Great Ninja War. He later became more powerful after receiving a tremendous amount of chakra from the Sage of Six Paths whilst also possessing the powers of all Tailed Beasts. In the new era, Naruto is recognized as the strongest shinobi of all time.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

After witnessing the massacre of the entire Uchiha clan at the hands of his elder brother, Itachi, Sasuke became vengeful to the core. At a tender age, he was deeply traumatized and held on to a grudge against his brother. Sasuke toiled in the dark and honed his Uchiha prowess.

He even managed to sever the hand of the Fourth Raikage, which was a great deal, as going against a Kage level shinobi was a perilous task. Like Naruto, Sasuke also received a tremendous amount of chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, which imminently awakened his Rinnegan. He surpassed all his ancestors and became the strongest Uchiha in Naruto.

4) Hashirama Senju

The title “God of Shinobis” speaks volumes about Hashirama’s strength. He was the first person to start the Kage system and also became the first Hokage of Konoha. Hashirama was proficient enough to perform complex Jutsus without the need for hand seals.

With his peculiar Kekkei Genkai: Wood Release, he would subdue a fully released Tailed Beast with ease. His unparalleled feats made him the strongest shinobi in history and his legacy still continues with his DNA cells, which are called the Hashirama cells. These DNA cells can enhance the strength of even a weak and frail shinobi to a formidable level.

5) Madara Uchiha

Madara is a legendary warrior whose name still evokes nightmares for many. He was the only person capable enough to go against Hashirama Senju. After attaining mastery over Magekyo Sharingan, Madara was able to control Nine-Tails with ease.

After getting reincarnated, he annihilated the entire Shinobi Alliance like he was fighting in his prime. Even the five Kage's efforts to stop him were futile. After becoming the Jinchuriki of Ten-Tails, he attained a monstrous level of power, making him completely invincible.

6) Might Guy

Might Guy lacked skills in Ninjutsu and never really managed to pass the academy like the others. However, he trained rigorously and pushed himself beyond his limits to attain unparalleled physical strength.

Guy is the most powerful Taijutsu user in the entirety of Naruto. Even a Sharingan user would have a hard time predicting his blindingly fast movements.

During his fight with Madara Uchiha, after unleashing his Eight Gate of Death, Guy dominated the former to a greater extent. Even Madara acknowledged his strength and proclaimed the latter to be the strongest of them all. In his Eight Gate release, his kicks were strong and fast enough to distort the space-time continuum around him.

7) Obito Uchiha

In his childhood, Obito was inefficient in all aspects of a Shinobi, be it Ninjutsu, Taijutsu, or even his clan’s Kekkei Genkai Dojutsu: Sharingan. During the Third Great Ninja War, he was proclaimed dead after being crushed by a giant boulder, but Madara Uchiha saved him and took him under his tutelage.

Obito learned everything from his ancestor and became powerful enough to deceive the Kages by making them believe that he was Madara. After becoming the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki, he summoned the Sword of Nunoboko, a powerful weapon capable of destroying the world.

8) Nagato Uzumaki

Although Nagato was kind and stated to be the Child of Prophecy, the death of his beloved friend Yahiko took a heavy toll on him, making him the very person he hated.

Witnessing the death of Yahiko awakened his powers in Six Paths. He was strong enough to destroy Konoha single-handedly. The legendary ninja was capable of controlling all of his paths efficiently.

Despite not being the real owner of Rinnegan, he attained great mastery over it. Being an Uzumaki, Nagato possessed a powerful life force, which is why his proficiency with Rinnegan surpassed others. He was the only person to defeat and kill Hanzo the Salamander, an accomplishment not even the legendary Sannins of Konoha managed to achieve together.

9) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was a born prodigy of the Uchiha clan. Even at a tender age, he used to think like Hokage. He became an ANBU at the age of 11, and subsequently, in just two years, he managed to become the captain of his team.

He honed his Sharingan to a formidable level as he was capable of controlling individuals with his Genjutsu outside the range of the Sensory Division.

The most powerful weapon he had at his disposal was his exceptional tactical intellect, which could even put the so-called legendary shinobis to shame. Only Itachi’s Susanoo was powerful enough to conjure Totsuka Blade and Yata Shield, two of the ethereal weapons that even a genius like Orochimaru couldn’t manage to find his entire life.

10) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi has been a genius since his childhood. As a Genin, he outsmarted many Jonin-level Shinobis with ease. After the death of Rin and Obito, Kakashi detached himself from the world he lived in and carried an omnipresent rage, which made him a ruthless shinobi in the ANBU Division.

Despite not belonging to the lineage of Uchihas, Kakashi's prowess in Sharingan was impressive. After receiving another eye from Obito, Kakashi was capable of conjuring a full-body Susanoo. He even went toe-to-toe against Kaguya Otsutsuki and played a pivotal role in defeating her.

