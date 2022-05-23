Every Hokage in Naruto, ranked based on their ruthlessness

In Naruto, Konoha has always been the strongest of all the Great Nations from the beginning in the Shinobi world, and all the credit goes to the most powerful Hokage the nation has ever produced. Hashirama Senju was the first person to initiate the Kage system to bring order into the Shinobi world.

Over the course of time, each of the Hokages in the Narutoverse had to take extreme precautions to safeguard their villages from external and internal threats. Moreover, to save their people, they became cold-hearted people on the battlefield. This article will list every Hokage of Naruto from the kindest to the most ruthless.

Ranking all the Hokages in Naruto from kindest to merciless

8) Naruto Uzumaki - Seventh Hokage

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most debatable topics is that Naruto could have acquired antagonistic traits due to the harsh treatment he received from the villagers, but he didn't. Being a Jinchuriki made his childhood a literal hell, but even then, all he wanted was to prove his true potential to everyone by becoming the Hokage of Konoha.

Even if his enemies are rotten down to their core, he always finds a way to reach them and make them realize how to redeem their lives. He is the reason behind the peace in the Shinobi world, an accomplishment even the God of Shinobi, Hashirama Senju couldn't manage to acquire. Naruto is by far the kindest character in the series.

7) Tsunade - Fifth Hokage

Tsunade as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade belongs to the lineage of the Senju clan, which is why she resorted to being a pacifist, but as other nations posed a great threat to her village, she had to stand up and fight for it. That is how she acquired the title, the legendary Sannin alongside Jiraiya and Orochimaru.

After the death of Dan Kato, she developed Haemophobia, a fear of blood, but she never backed off from her duties as a Hokage. The death of both Dan and her brother took a heavy toll on her and she thus left the village.

Tsunade simply declined the offer of Hokage’s position at first because she couldn't stand meaningless death and the atrocities of war.

6) Hashirama Senju - First Hokage

Hashirama Senju as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama was the person who created the Kage system, and despite being the strongest Shinobi ever, he never displayed any kind of arrogance. At one point, Konoha had all the Tailed Beasts in its possession, but being a diplomatic individual, Hashirama simply gave them away to other nations as a peace treaty.

Hashirama was strong enough to take on all the Kages at once, but all he wanted was to live in harmony with the others. He even offered his life to Madara Uchiha in order to put an end to all the enmity between the clans. During their final battle, Hashirama once again spared Madara's life instead of killing him.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi - Third Hokage

Hiruzen Sarutobi as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In his prime, Hiruzen Sarutobi was recognized as a force to be reckoned with. Due to his immense prowess in ninjutsu and all aspects of a Shinobi, he was proclaimed to be the third Hokage by Tobirama Senju.

Hiruzen surpassed both the previous Hokages to a great extent and even garnered the title of God of Shinobi, making him the second person after Hashirama to receive such honor.

Hiruzen was very protective of his people and showed no mercy to his enemies on the battlefield. Although he was against violence, he used to turn a blind eye to every dark decision made by Danzo, as it was for the betterment of the village.

4) Minato Namikaze - Fourth Hokage

Minato Namikaze as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is a reason why the Namikaze clan got massacred and why they’re stated to be the most terrifying clan, able to withstand both Uchihas as well as Senjus.

Minato was the last surviving member of his clan, who was regarded as a prodigy by Hiruzen Sarutobi. On the battlefield, Minato tends to be more focused on eliminating his enemies with lightning executions than hearing them out.

Minato prioritized his people and the village, and for that, he would have gone to any extent possible. During the third Great Ninja War, he single-handedly wiped out an army of one thousand Iwagakure Shinobis with ease, which made the Third Tsuchikage Onoki retreat.

Minato’s moniker, the “Konoha’s Yellow Flash” was enough to inflict nightmares onto his enemies.

3) Kakashi Hatake - Sixth Hokage

Kakashi Hatake as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Kakashi was an aloof individual from his childhood, he started coming out of his shell after he teamed up with Rin Nohara and Obito Uchiha.

The death of Rin and Obito took a heavy toll on him and he was personally assigned to the Anbu corps by the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. He rose to captain his team in no time due to his cold behavior and ruthlessness in combat.

Kakashi followed every order between his superiors and Hokage without question. Throughout his life, he came across many rogue Shinobis, whom he killed in the blink of an eye.

2) Tobirama Senju - Second Hokage

Tobirama Senju as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike his brother Hashirama, Tobirama was more pragmatic. Throughout his lifetime, he worked very hard to achieve political stability and glorified his village for its prosperity.

Without Tobirama, Hashirama wouldn’t have managed to make hard decisions favoring his village. Tobirama used to keep himself calm and composed, but those who threatened Konoha and its people were forced to see his wrath.

Tobirama didn’t like the Uchiha clan because they posed a great threat to Konoha. If it wasn’t for his brother, Tobirama would have ended the life of Madara Uchiha, whilst the latter was defeated.

1) Danzo Shimura - Sixth Hokage

Danzo Shimura as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo is stated to be the most evil character in the series. For the safety of his village, he took extreme measures which included annihilating the Uchiha clan and allowing illegal experimentations on people. He even tried to kill Hiruzen Sarutobi due to jealousy and also to obtain his position to be the next Hokage.

After Tsunade fell into a coma, he unethically proclaimed himself to be the Sixth Hokage. Danzo didn’t even trust his own Root division, which is why he branded them with a curse mark.

He took all the Sharingans of the fallen Uchihas for himself, which is considered the biggest crime. For the prosperity of Konoha, he did everything to become the most cunning Hokage of all time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan