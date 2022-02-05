Is Tsunade the weakest Hokage in Naruto? 

During its course, Naruto has introduced a huge array of characters, each having a unique set of traits and varying power levels. The strongest member of Konohagakure is given the title of Hokage. Konohagakure has seen some impressive sets of shinobis who went on to become Hokage.

But fans have been wondering who the weakest Hokage would be. This topic has been discussed quite regularly and it seems like the majority of the community shares a similar opinion.

Naruto: Is Tsunade the weakest Hokage in the series?

Before we continue with this discussion, it is quite important to understand that the comparison of the strongest Hokage is done on the basis of their overall strength and combat proficiency.

That being said, among the seven Hokages that have been introduced in the series, Tsunade can be considered the weakest.

However, as a Hokage, she brings another set of skills to the table which is just as important as the ability to fight. Her prowess in medical ninjutsu is unmatched and she’s considered as the best medical ninja one has ever seen.

She is capable of performing some of the most complicated surgeries and healing jutsus that are ridiculously hard to master.

Even in terms of raw strength, Tsunade is not the weakest by any means. This Naruto fan-favorite boasts a level of physical force that even Jiraiya feared. But when compared to other Hokages, she is certainly not the best when it comes to overall combat prowess.

Hashirama, Tobirama and Sarutobi were excellent when it came to fighting and performing some of the most advanced combat-oriented ninjutsu. Minato was strong enough to seal the Nine Tailed Beast into Naruto.

Kakashi was considered to be a genius and became a member of the Anbu Black Ops when he was 13 years old. Naruto became the strongest ninja of all time and was able to overwhelm Isshiki Otsutsuki with his Baryon Mode.

Tsunade certainly lacks in the ninjutsu department when it comes to combat. However, her abilities as a medical ninja are top-tier. In conclusion, Tsunade could be considered the weakest Hokage when talking about overall combat abilities. But taking her entire repertoire into account, she is still worthy of holding the coveted title.

