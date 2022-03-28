5 Naruto characters who can beat Minato (& 5 who never will)

The Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, renowned as Konoha’s Yellow Flash, is hailed as the fastest Shinobi in the Naruto franchise. He mastered the Flying Thunder God Technique with ease and even surpassed its creator, Tobirama Senju. Apart from speed being his unique feat, Minato was also the strongest Shinobi.

Being the strongest and the fastest Shinobi, Minato was feared around the five great nations in Naruto. Although Minato is undeniably the strongest character in Naruto and can defeat more vigorous opponents, a few can outclass him in several ways.

Naruto characters who can beat Minato Namikaze

5) Might Guy

Might Guy as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy is well regarded for his proficiency in Taijutsu. He consistently trained himself to the point where his strength proved to be inhuman. His attacks were so fast that his opponents had a hard time reacting to them, no matter how strong reflexes they possessed.

When Might Guy opened his Eight Gates, he became invincible and nearly defeated Madara Uchiha in his Ten-Tails Jinchuriki form. In this state, he can easily overshadow Minato’s speed, and with his single kick, he can obliterate Minato’s body.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito has not always been a stronger person, as he is widely acclaimed to be the greatest late-bloomer of all time. After being trained by the legendary Madara Uchiha, he accumulated powerful skills. Madara disclosed to him every Ninjutsu technique and also taught him how to utilize his Dojutsu as well.

After becoming the Jinchuriki of Ten-Tails, he became immensely strong, fast, and was nearly impervious to any damage. Although Minato defeated Obito once when he was alive, if the latter fought the former in his Jinchuriki Transformation, he could defeat him with ease.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama is hailed as the God of Shinobi and is said to be the greatest who ever lived. With an unmatched Ninjutsu prowess and possessing immense chakra reserve, Hashirama seemed to be a character from folklore to the people of Konoha. He was so powerful that even his DNA cells were enough to make anyone stronger.

Minato going against the likes of Hashirama Senju would be a suicide as the latter has a plethora of techniques and ways to defeat Minato countless times.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke became the last surviving Uchiha by the end of Naruto. Being an Uchiha member, he has harbored many dominating skills since his childhood. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was acknowledged by Madara for his capabilities. After receiving half of Chakra from Sage of Six Paths, Sasuke’s powers enhanced to a whole new level, and he also awakened his Rinnegan.

Sage of Six Paths' powers also granted him blinding speed, and he is also capable of using Space-Time Ninjutsu. Sasuke, with two of the most powerful Dojutsus at his disposal, can defeat Minato.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya is one of the strongest members of the Otsutsuki clan. After consuming the Chakra fruit from the Divine Tree, she accumulated god-like abilities. It took both of her sons, Hagoromo and Hamura, to seal her with the Six Paths: Planetary Devastation technique. The fight between Kaguya and her sons lasted for months, which shows how powerful she is.

Kaguya is immortal and can’t be killed. After her resurrection during the Fourth Great Ninja War, along with Naruto and Sasuke, it took many powerful Shinobis just to seal her again. Kaguya has an arsenal of techniques to defeat Minato, and can easily overshadow the latter in his own game of being the fastest.

Naruto characters who can’t survive the wrath of Minato Namikaze

5) Rasa

Rasa as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rasa was the Fourth Kazekage of Hidden Sand Village and the father of Gaara. He was capable of subduing a fully released Tailed Beast without breaking a sweat. Rasa possessed a powerful Kekkei Genkai of Magnet Release through which he was able to summon and manipulate Gold Dust.

Although Rasa was hailed as one of the strongest Shinobis from Hidden Sand in front of the likes of Minato Namikaze, he was nothing. Minato can counter Rasa’s Gold Dust with his large Rasengan and will subsequently defeat him in no time.

4) Kakuzu

Kakuzu as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu was a rogue S-rank Shinobi who was one of the strongest members of the Akatsuki. After defecting from his village, he stole the heart of the village elder and accumulated their Nature releases. He was one of the living legends who fought Hashirama Senju and even made it out alive.

Kakuzu was also praised for his speed as he was able to cross great distances instantly. However, he was not faster than the legendary Konoha's Yellow Flash. Kakuzu will have a hard time predicting Minato’s movement, whilst the latter will destroy all the hearts the former possesses in the blink of an eye.

3) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru is one of the three legendary Sannins of Konoha who is known for his genius and also his overwhelming strength. He possesses a unique skill that granted him the ability to absorb chakra from anyone through physical contact.

Orochimaru is also capable of moving at a blazing speed that often leaves his victims disoriented. Minato's Senjutsu, combined with his seal mastery, can overpower Orochimaru to a greater extent.

2) Nagato

Nagato as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato was the leader of Akatsuki and the most powerful Shinobi in the organization. One of Nagato's strongest feats was his ability to use Rinnegan, despite not being the original owner of it. With his Sage of Six Paths technique, he single-handedly destroyed the entirety of Konoha.

Nagato will likely use his Deva Path to bombard Minato with the Planetary Devastation technique. However, Minato’s Flying Thunder God also grants him the defensive ability to teleport large projectiles away. Minato will eventually destroy all the Six Paths and Nagato with ease.

1) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Hokage was one of the two Shinobis who garnered the title God of Shinobis. Despite being old, Hiruzen fought Orochimaru on equal grounds, withstanding the reincarnated first and second Hokage.

Although Hiruzen was regarded as the strongest Shinobi that ever lived in his lifetime, he couldn’t beat Minato, as the latter surpassed the former in all aspects of Ninjutsu. Minato’s speed, strength, tactical intellect, and other skills can undermine Hiruzen’s capabilities.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi