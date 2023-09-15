Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 spoilers set up Sarada vs. Code's Claw Grime army

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 set to release on September 21, 2023, fans have been on the lookout for any spoilers surrounding the upcoming chapter. Fortunately, some spoilers have already come out as Sarada is in the focus. With Code and the Claw Grimes having appeared in the Hidden Leaf Village, the manga set up an all-out battle against them.

The previous chapter saw Sarada and Sumire trying to help Boruto in any way possible. Just then, the Hidden Leaf Village was attacked by Code and his Claw Grime army. As Code encountered Sarada, Boruto reached their location. Soon after which, Kawaki arrived, leading to a three-way stand-off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 spoilers: Sarada stars on the cover page

As per the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, Sarada Uchiha is set to appear on the cover of the upcoming manga chapter. Fans were hoping for Kawaki to make his appearance, however, Ikemoto seemingly chose to focus on Sarada.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, there isn't going to be a three-way fight between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki. Instead, the upcoming chapter will see Code send out his Claw Grimes to fight the Hidden Leaf Village Shinobi.

Code as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As part of this, Sarada Uchiha is set to face a group of Claw Grimes in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2. However, despite having acquired Mangekyo Sharingan, she is set to fight the army using the Jutsu she previously possessed, such as Katon no Jutsu (Fire Release) and Chidori.

However, following the time skip, fans can expect her chakra output to have increased multifold, possibly allowing her to defeat numerous Claw Grimes all by herself.

Claw Grime army as seen in Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, according to the Boruto chapter 82 spoilers, the Claw Grimes are set to have Rinnegan. The Claw Grimes previously weren't shown to possess eyes. However, with the upcoming chapter, they are set to have tomoe-less Rinnegan. Nevertheless, given that the soldiers were created by Code by utilizing the Ten-Tailed Beast, it does not come as a surprise.

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Due to this unexpected power-up, Sarada Uchiha is seemingly set to get defeated by Code's army. That is when Boruto will arrive to rescue her. He himself was fighting against the Claw Grimes by cutting down many of them. However, he is set to immediately come to his friend's rescue when she is in danger.

It is expected that Boruto will defeat the Claw Grimes that were attacking Sarada. Following that, he is set to feature on the manga's last page. With that said, the next chapter of the manga could likely feature a fight between Boruto and Code.

