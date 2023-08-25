Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 is set to be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Boruto having encountered both Kawaki and Code at the Hidden Leaf Village, fans cannot wait until the next chapter gets released. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Sarada and Sumire trying to help Boruto in any way possible. That's when Code attacked the Hidden Leaf Village with his army. As Code encountered Sarada, Boruto came to her rescue. At the same time, Kawaki reached their location, leading to a three-way encounter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 may see the titular protagonist fight Kawaki and Code

Release date and time, where to read

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 will be released on Wednesday, September 20, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Thursday, September 21, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, September 20

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, September 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, September 20

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, September 21

Fans can read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, the Shonen Jump app allows readers to view a chapter as many times as they want, but it is only applicable to the first and latest three chapters of a manga series.

Recap of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1

Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, titled Boruto, saw Sarada trying to convince the Eighth Hokage, Shikamaru Nara, about Boruto's innocence. Following that, Sarada and Sumire tried to come up with a solution alongside Eida, but their efforts were in vain. Elsewhere, Himawari had begun training with Chocho and believed that her parents were still alive and Boruto was innocent.

Around the same time, the Hidden Leaf Village was attacked by Code and his army. As Sarada came to rescue people, she got cornered by Code. That's when Boruto came to her rescue. Soon after, Kawaki reached the location, leading to a three-way staredown.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2?

Sarada and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 may see Boruto face off against Kawaki and Code. With this, fans will likely see the results of Boruto's training as he may have some new techniques and jutsu to show. There also remains the possibility that Sasuke Uchiha might appear in the upcoming chapter. Additionally, Sarada could possibly use her Mangekyo Sharingan to either fight Code or Kawaki.

