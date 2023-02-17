Boruto chapter 78 spoilers finally sees Sasuke's return

With the release of Boruto chapter 78 spoilers, fans of the series finally got to see Sasuke back in the series, as he was last seen in chapter 73 conversing with Naruto about the situation surrounding Eida and the Otsutsukis. With Boruto chapter 78 spoilers, the Uchiha has returned, but this time to stop Kawaki's menace.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.
The previous chapter saw Kawaki wanting to kill Boruto to eliminate Momoshiki's control over him. Thus, he first went to Naruto and thanked him for his kindness, soon after, he expressed his intention to kill Boruto and trapped Naruto and Hinata in another dimension.
Boruto chapter 78 spoilers: Fans react to Sasuke's return
Boruto chapter 78 spoilers saw Sasuke Uchiha return to the series as he was missing for nearly four months. While one has to account for the fact that the series releases its chapters monthly, given how popular Sasuke is, fans have been hyped by his appearance.
Sarada aided Boruto, however, when Kawaki was set to attack Sarada, she happened to freeze, following which Boruto rescued her from the pinch situation. This had a considerable cost as Boruto injured his eye, after which he received the scar he was shown to have at the beginning of the series.
Immediately after, the reinforcements arrived as Shikamaru, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru used their abilities to stop Kawaki. Meanwhile, Sasuke Uchiha dropped in, holding his blade to Kawaki's neck, threatening to stop his menace.
Fans were impressed by how intimidating Sasuke was even after getting nerfed by Momoshiki. He had lost his Rinnegan and had become comparatively weaker, yet his presence gave fans chills.
However, considering how the plot was moving, many believed that Sasuke Uchiha would die, following which Boruto would don his cloak, and Sarada might activate her Mangekyo Sharingan, giving both of them some valuable character development.
At the beginning of the series, Boruto was shown to have a scar, Sasuke's headband, a clock, and a sword. Considering how Boruto already possesses the scar and Sasuke's headband in Boruto chapter 78, it is yet to be seen how he will come into possession of his master's cloak and sword.
While it is possible that in the time skip, he had learned to use the sword from his master and donned similar attire, there is a widespread belief among fans that Sasuke Uchiha is set to die soon, either by the hands of Kawaki or Borushiki.
That being said, the next chapter could have a fight between Sasuke and Kawaki or Borushiki. Given how Borushiki is a bigger threat, the focus may be on him as Sasuke, Kawaki, Sarada, Mitsuki, and the other Konoha Shinobi may try to put a stop to him.
Considering how volatile the situation has become, fans would not be surprised if Sasuke happens to die in one of the upcoming chapters. As of Boruto chapter 78, the events are starting to replicate the glimpse of the future Momoshiki has unwantedly shown Boruto through his mind. Thus, the same events could soon be elaborated on in the upcoming chapters of the series.
The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!