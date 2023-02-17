Boruto chapter 78 spoilers finally sees Sasuke's return

With the release of Boruto chapter 78 spoilers, fans of the series finally got to see Sasuke back in the series, as he was last seen in chapter 73 conversing with Naruto about the situation surrounding Eida and the Otsutsukis. With Boruto chapter 78 spoilers, the Uchiha has returned, but this time to stop Kawaki's menace.

The previous chapter saw Kawaki wanting to kill Boruto to eliminate Momoshiki's control over him. Thus, he first went to Naruto and thanked him for his kindness, soon after, he expressed his intention to kill Boruto and trapped Naruto and Hinata in another dimension.

Boruto chapter 78 spoilers: Fans react to Sasuke's return

Sasuke Daily @sasukedailydose Sasuke Uchiha in the new Boruto chapter Sasuke Uchiha in the new Boruto chapter 🔥 https://t.co/yookteSW2Q

Boruto chapter 78 spoilers saw Sasuke Uchiha return to the series as he was missing for nearly four months. While one has to account for the fact that the series releases its chapters monthly, given how popular Sasuke is, fans have been hyped by his appearance.

Sarada aided Boruto, however, when Kawaki was set to attack Sarada, she happened to freeze, following which Boruto rescued her from the pinch situation. This had a considerable cost as Boruto injured his eye, after which he received the scar he was shown to have at the beginning of the series.

Immediately after, the reinforcements arrived as Shikamaru, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru used their abilities to stop Kawaki. Meanwhile, Sasuke Uchiha dropped in, holding his blade to Kawaki's neck, threatening to stop his menace.

Xeno @XenoTyyy Nah bro still got nerfed, and randomly shows up to prove that he’s still a threat. Even if bro got his rinnegan took he can still make someone nervous, sasuke is that guy pal Nah bro still got nerfed, and randomly shows up to prove that he’s still a threat. Even if bro got his rinnegan took he can still make someone nervous, sasuke is that guy pal 💀 https://t.co/qX5F9rtatT

Pending @2sideAnime Sasuke never fails in having a dramatic entrance Sasuke never fails in having a dramatic entrance https://t.co/ccSoGy0s1c

Fans were impressed by how intimidating Sasuke was even after getting nerfed by Momoshiki. He had lost his Rinnegan and had become comparatively weaker, yet his presence gave fans chills.

However, considering how the plot was moving, many believed that Sasuke Uchiha would die, following which Boruto would don his cloak, and Sarada might activate her Mangekyo Sharingan, giving both of them some valuable character development.

☀️𝖆𝕯𝖎𝖙𝖄𝖆🌌(School arc Finale) @AdityaCursed



#BORUTO #BorutoCh78spoilers Let's go back to the puzzle. Boruto got his scar, Boruto got Sasuke's headband, Kawaki is the villian, Kawaki sealed Naruto in another dimension. And Kawaki went so far that was boutta cut Sarada's head off. Damn we are close to solving this Let's go back to the puzzle. Boruto got his scar, Boruto got Sasuke's headband, Kawaki is the villian, Kawaki sealed Naruto in another dimension. And Kawaki went so far that was boutta cut Sarada's head off. Damn we are close to solving this 👀#BORUTO #BorutoCh78spoilers https://t.co/YiMhZ0XTqX

At the beginning of the series, Boruto was shown to have a scar, Sasuke's headband, a clock, and a sword. Considering how Boruto already possesses the scar and Sasuke's headband in Boruto chapter 78, it is yet to be seen how he will come into possession of his master's cloak and sword.

While it is possible that in the time skip, he had learned to use the sword from his master and donned similar attire, there is a widespread belief among fans that Sasuke Uchiha is set to die soon, either by the hands of Kawaki or Borushiki.

Issun ⚾️ @PrinceVegeta126 Sasuke & Sarada vs Boruto?! And Boruto kills Sasuke and thats when Sarada gets the MS! Timeskip… lol Narutos sealed and Sasukes dead.



Btw the Uchihas are realizing that Kawaki isn’t bat shit crazy and was right!! Kawaki even turned off karma 🤯 Sasuke & Sarada vs Boruto?! And Boruto kills Sasuke and thats when Sarada gets the MS! Timeskip… lol Narutos sealed and Sasukes dead. Btw the Uchihas are realizing that Kawaki isn’t bat shit crazy and was right!! Kawaki even turned off karma 🤯 https://t.co/Uy2JUsfm7K

That being said, the next chapter could have a fight between Sasuke and Kawaki or Borushiki. Given how Borushiki is a bigger threat, the focus may be on him as Sasuke, Kawaki, Sarada, Mitsuki, and the other Konoha Shinobi may try to put a stop to him.

Considering how volatile the situation has become, fans would not be surprised if Sasuke happens to die in one of the upcoming chapters. As of Boruto chapter 78, the events are starting to replicate the glimpse of the future Momoshiki has unwantedly shown Boruto through his mind. Thus, the same events could soon be elaborated on in the upcoming chapters of the series.

