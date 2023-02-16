Boruto chapter 78 spoilers and raw scans: Boruto receives the post-timeskip scar, Momoshiki helps Kawaki

With the spoilers for Boruto chapter 78 out, it seems like the manga is finally making strides towards the timeskip part of the story as Boruto finally receives the scar that he was shown to have in the first scene of the story.

Additionally, the chapter also saw Kawaki confirm Naruto and Hinata's whereabouts, confirming many only theories.

The previous chapter saw Kawaki taking some drastic steps as he abandoned the Eida mission and returned to the Uzumaki household. He thanked Naruto for his kindness and expressed his desire to kill Boruto because he was an Otsutsuki.

Thus, in order to stop Naruto from interfering, he warped both Naruto and Hinata to some place using his karma.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 78 spoilers show Kawaki giving Boruto his post-timeskip scar

The spoilers for Boruto chapter 78 open with Himawari returning home as her parents were missing. Elsewhere, everyone started to panic as both Naruto and Hinata's chakra disappeared. Eida confirmed the same upon Shikamaru's request, as Kawaki was the perpetrator of the event. Boruto couldn't believe it and ran to the crime scene.

As Boruto was leaving, Eida gave Boruto a heads-up that judging by the way Kawaki was speaking to Naruto, he could be planning to kill Boruto again. This startled Sarada, as she wasn't aware of Kawaki's previous attempt at Boruto's life. Thus, she decided to go after Boruto, given that she could not leave her alone in danger.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Boruto reached Kawaki's location, he tried to understand what happened to his parents. Kawaki revealed how he had sent them to another dimension where time stops, meaning that they would not grow old to starve to death. However, Boruto would never get to see them again.

Kawaki started attacking Boruto to kill him as the fight between the brothers began.

The fight continued for a bit, after which Sarada reached their location. She tried to stop Kawaki. However, he wasn't ready to talk as he warned Sarada how he might end up killing her in his attempt to murder Boruto.

Boruto, worried about Sarada, asked her to leave, however, Sarada chose not to as she could not let Boruto be killed.

Kawaki prepared to kill Sarada with his next attack. However, Boruto came to her rescue. While he was successful in defending her, the manga finally revealed how Boruto received the scar he had at the beginning of the manga in the timeskip.

Kawaki's slash had managed to injure Boruto's right eye, following which, he had his eyes closed.

Boruto chapter 78 spoilers then showed Sasuke, Shikamaru, Konohamaru, and Mitsuki arriving at the scene as Shikamaru instantly used shadow paralysis on Kawaki while Mitsuki wrapped his hands around him.

Meanwhile, Sasuke brought his blade close to Kawaki, asking him not to resist.

ROGUE @Boruto_INT

#BorutoCh78spoilers Boruto karma pattern is different when Momoshiki is in control? Boruto karma pattern is different when Momoshiki is in control?#BorutoCh78spoilers https://t.co/6PtK7CHAb4

As all hope seemed lost for Kawaki, Momoshiki took over Boruto, leaving everyone confused. He rescued Kawaki and asked him to run away as Boruto was no longer in control. In their connected mind, Momoshiki spoke to Boruto as he told him how he had lost everything just as he had foretold.

Final thoughts on Boruto chapter 78

Boruto chapter 78 revealed how it was Kawaki who gave Boruto his scar.

Meanwhile, Naruto and Hinata were sent to a dimension where time stopped. Thus, it seems like the events are finally taking shape in the timeskip era where Boruto and Kawaki were seen fighting in the first chapter.

Nevertheless, there are still some questions that are left unanswered.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes