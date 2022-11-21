Boruto chapter 75's new information about Eida and Shinjutsu creates more mystery

With the release of Boruto chapter 75, fans were given new information about Eida's powers and Shinjutsu. However, with some intervention by Momoshiki within Boruto's head, there has been some discrepancy surrounding the same. With Amado revealing everything he knows about the Otsutsuki God, Boruto fans are set for more secrets to be unveiled in the near future.

The previous chapter saw Amado talking about his dead daughter Akebi, whom he tried to save by making use of clones. However, his mission failed after he created the cyborg Delta. He was able to embed Akebi's memories into the cyborg but failed to have Delta carry the same personality. This is why Amado was forced to join Jigen, as he promised to revive Akebi if the former were to help him.

Momoshiki calls out Amado's analogy of Shinjutsu in Boruto chapter 75

In Boruto chapter 75, Amado revealed that he was incapable of creating any ability but could only transplant it. Thus, he made use of the remains of the Otsutsuki God Shibai to transplant his powers into Eida and Daemon.

Having attained Godhood, Shibai had the power to execute "Divine Miracles," which were termed Shinjutsu. It was the pinnacle of Ninjutsu and Sage jutsu, both of which were mere attempts to replicate the same.

Amado revealed how both Eida and Daemon's abilities, alongside Code's claw marks, Kawaki's abilities, and Karma, were all Shinjutsu. With that, he added how the Otsutsuki God may not have died but moved onto a different dimension.

According to his hypothesis, through repeated cycles of evolution, Shibai may have ascended to a higher being through repeated cycles of evolution, which caused him to require a body that no longer existed. This may be the reason why he may have discarded his body.

When Amado revealed his plan to revive his daughter Akebi through Kawaki's karmic resurrection, Momoshiki contacted Boruto through their intertwined thoughts. Momoshiki revealed to his blond friend how there was something off about what Amado revealed.

While the parts about the Otsutsuki God Shibai and Shinjutsu revealed by Amado were accurate, Momoshiki, having extensive knowledge about Shinjutsu, believed that Amado was partly lying. According to him, while Eida's Senrigan was certainly a Shinjutsu, her love charm power could not be one since he had never heard about the same.

While Momoshiki was left confused, Eida confirmed through her Senrigan that the events revealed by Amado were all true. However, throughout the scene, it seemed like even Eida was hiding something as she put some emphasis on the events that Amado revealed at the time were true.

If one looks back into the manga, they can see how Amado did not specifically mention that Eida's love charm ability was a Shinjutsu, which might confirm Momoshiki's claim.

Thus, it could be concluded that Amado may have intended to lie about Eida's charm ability. While he does seem like an ally, he still has some secrets up his sleeve. Now, the question is - how did Amado manage to make an ability as strong as Eida's love charm?

Given how he claimed that he was incapable of creating an ability, it could be so that Amado may have transplanted the love charm ability through some other means. This could mean that the love charm ability is some form of ninjutsu or some scientific ninja tool ability.

