Boruto fans celebrate Kishimoto's return to the manga in the wake of chapter 75

With Boruto chapter 75 spoilers and raw scans finally out, fans can't stop themselves from praising the upcoming chapter. The manga series has often been ridiculed for its story when compared to Naruto, however, fans were finally able to celebrate manga author Masashi Kishimoto's return as he oversaw a wonderful chapter filled with lore and mystery.

Chapter 75 is set to see Amado reveal his backstory and how and why he was in an alliance with Jigen. He will also be confirming the existence of the Otsutsuki God "Shibai," the DNA of whom was used to create Eida and Daemon. Lastly, the chapter is also set to show that Boruto has a vision of the future, where the Hidden Leaf Village is in utter chaos.

Boruto fans celebrate author Masashi Kishimoto's return to the manga

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Fans: "Story not going anywhere. Slow pace. Re-used lines. No excitement. No challenge."



Kishimoto with Boruto Ch75: Fans: "Story not going anywhere. Slow pace. Re-used lines. No excitement. No challenge."Kishimoto with Boruto Ch75: https://t.co/jUAhqUCskI

Boruto fans couldn't stop heaving their praise for Masashi Kishimoto as he dropped a truly amazing chapter filled with Otsutsuki lore and several secrets. While the manga series is often criticized for having a slow pace and lack of excitement, fans feel that Kishimoto really took his opportunity to shut down all of his haters.

The way Kishimoto was able to make his haters switch sides with a single chapter was absolutely amazing as die-hard fans took the opportunity to take a jab at those who doubted his story-writing abilities.

If that weren't enough, the events from the chapter were foreshadowed long ago. There was one moment in the past when Jigen affirmed to Amado that he would fulfill his wishes. Upon hearing that, Amado can be seen looking at Delta.

While the reason for the same wasn't revealed back then, fans now know that Delta was a cyborg Amado happened to create during his attempt to revive his dead daughter.

Fans found the illustrations to be out of the world as well, given how intricately detailed they were. One could see the pain in Amado's agonizing look. Delta's face revealed how disconnected she was from Amado and the rest of the world, as she was unaware of her real identity.

As for the Otsutsuki God, they too seemed quite mysterious as their background also featured a God Tree, which is enough information to understand that "Shibai" was able to acquire the Chakra fruit.

Lastly, fans were left excited after getting a glimpse of Boruto's vision into the future as he could see Mitsuki in his Sage Mode and Kawaki in his Karma mode. With Konoha's future set to be in utter chaos, fans hope that the vision isn't from too far into the future.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki #borutochapter75 Kishimoto and Ikemoto Sensei is making us Boruto fans eat good this chapter finna be peak asf #borutochapter75 Kishimoto and Ikemoto Sensei is making us Boruto fans eat good this chapter finna be peak asf https://t.co/1YJzCyzyDc

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart @Abdul_S17 Kishimoto and Ikemoto double teaming on the fans after all that criticism @Abdul_S17 Kishimoto and Ikemoto double teaming on the fans after all that criticism 💀😭😭 https://t.co/JmB8hkFAVC

As some fans wouldn't know, Boruto manga is being illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, while Kishimoto was the one majorly providing the story. Thus, a huge heap of praise was directed towards Kishimoto and Ikemoto collectively as fans could finally celebrate the manga series getting its best chapter of the year.

Final thoughts

Luana Rocha @rocha_luana ones u guys already know but listen there are so many dialogues and every page is like deeply connected…



My impressions? Kishimoto is like: oh u really think my last chapters were bad right? WHAT ABOUT NOW What if I tell you not even 50% of infos were shared? Sure theones u guys already know but listen there are so many dialogues and every page is like deeply connected…My impressions? Kishimoto is like: oh u really think my last chapters were bad right? WHAT ABOUT NOW What if I tell you not even 50% of infos were shared? Sure the 🔥 ones u guys already know but listen there are so many dialogues and every page is like deeply connected…My impressions? Kishimoto is like: oh u really think my last chapters were bad right? WHAT ABOUT NOW

Something fans are really hyped about how the manga chapter has around 40 pages, however, the leaks and raw scans themselves are only around 20 pages.

This means that fans have a lot more to look forward to from the upcoming chapter. Thus, there is a possibility that fans may get to learn more about the Otsutsuki lore, Amado's secrets, and Boruto's visions of the future.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 75 will be released on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12 am JST.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes