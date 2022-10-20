Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto’s Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been majorly focusing on Eida and Code in recent chapters, as chapter 73 revealed how Eida and Daemon were set to cohabitate with Boruto and Kawaki. Eida was willing to cooperate with the Hidden Leaf Village, but for this, she wanted an opportunity to develop a relationship with Kawaki, given her crush on him.

In chapter 73, Shikamaru relays Amado’s message to Team 7 and Sumire. Eida’s Senrigan could enchant anyone who came close to her, however, it is known not to work on Otsutsukis.

Thus, Shikamaru comes up with a plan to keep an eye on Eida and Daemon by having Kawaki and Boruto stay with them, through which they could surveil them while they are living in Konoha. But in chapter 74, as Eida arrived in Konoha, fans found something odd, as her power seemingly failed to work on Sarada.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga.

Boruto chapter 74 hints that Sarada may be immune to Eida's Senrigan

What if Eida’s ability works like a Genjutsu, and the reason Sarada is able to reject it is because Sasuke likely has trained Sarada to avoid getting caught by Genjutsu. #BorutoCh74spoilers Calling out the Borutwt fans for this theory:What if Eida’s ability works like a Genjutsu, and the reason Sarada is able to reject it is because Sasuke likely has trained Sarada to avoid getting caught by Genjutsu. #Boruto74 Calling out the Borutwt fans for this theory:What if Eida’s ability works like a Genjutsu, and the reason Sarada is able to reject it is because Sasuke likely has trained Sarada to avoid getting caught by Genjutsu. #Boruto74 #BorutoCh74spoilers https://t.co/gRZ6xXQ74X

Boruto chapter 74 revealed how Eida had finally arrived in Konoha with Daemon and Amado. When she got off the train, she chose to say her greetings to Shikamaru, which is when her powers were able to enchant everyone around her, including Sai.

She then decided to fly straight to her new home with Daemon on her back. As she landed on the top floor of the apartment, Sarada and Mitsuki, along with Team 10, caught a glance of her.

Inojin and Chou-Chou were notably infatuated with her, as Chou-Chou started sweating profusely. Both of them started praising her for her beauty. Eida’s enchantment also worked on Mitsuki, though slowly, as he started blushing after looking at her. Meanwhile, Shikadai couldn’t catch a good glance at her and thus didn’t fall under her enchantment.

I wonder what will save him from this genjutsu I wonder what will save him from this genjutsu #BorutoCh74spoilersI wonder what will save him from this genjutsu https://t.co/miijpehJZh

However, Sarada saw her clearly but wasn't enchanted by her. Does it mean that Sarada is immune to Eida's enchantment powers?

Sarada's immunity to Eida's Senrigan may be due to her lineage

Given that Sarada is an Uchiha, she automatically has a headstart over others when it comes to genjutsu. So there is a good possibility that Sasuke's training may have conditioned Sarada to be able to reject any external control on her, be it genjutsu or any enchantment through visual prowess.

Eida as seen in Boruto manga illustration (Image via Viz Media)

Eida is said to have no control over who her ability affects, hence it may be under auto-lock. Even the symptoms of her charm vary from person to person, where it can lead one to suffer from headaches, vertigo, impaired judgment, fever, stiffened muscles, and also something as small as infatuation. While everyone who caught a glance of her was affected by her in some way, Sarada facing no repercussions was odd.

Thus, it is quite possible that Sarada being an Uchiha might be why she wasn't affected by Eida's Senrigan. Uchiha is a ninja clan that is a descendant of Indra Otsutsuki, Hagoromo Otsutsuki's firstborn. This is why Uchiha have the Sharingan, previously known as Hagoromo's Eyes.

Sarada as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, it is possible that Sarada wasn't affected by Eida's Senrigan due to her lineage to the Otsutsuki clan. So, there's a chance that similar to her, her dad, Sasuke Uchiha, and members of the Hyuga clan, who possess the Byakugan, may also be immune to Eida's ability, which may turn out to be a huge advantage for Konoha in the chapters to come. However, all of this is just speculation.

