5 Naruto & Boruto characters who can beat Jigen (& 5 who never will)

Although it can get confusing, Jigen is really just the body that Isshiki Otsutsuki resided in during the centuries before Boruto. He was revealed to be the main antagonist of Boruto during the Kawaki arc as he was the leader of the Kara and wanted to make Kawaki his vessel.

Despite his relatively short time in Boruto, Jigen has faced many powerful opponents and destroyed them. At the same time, there are some opponents he never encountered, but through canon statements and actions, it can be inferred that he would have lost if he fought them.

Five Naruto and Boruto characters who would win against Jigen in a fight to the death

1) Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji is the ideal clone of Jiraiya. He has a perfect version of Jiraiya's Sage Mode and access to many of Jiraiya's old Jutsu. He has also used many techniques fans never saw Jiraiya use before. Koji was also created by Amado as a way to kill Jigen, and in a way, he did successfully kill Jigen.

Kashin Koji burned Jigen's body to ash during their fight at the Kara base with eternal flames. However, as a result, he caused Isshiki Otsutsuki to be resurrected and was utterly demolished by him.

2) Eida

Eida was stated explicitly by Amado to be more powerful than Jigen. He also said that she and the other cyborgs were sent to be destroyed so they could not undermine Jigen's power and authority.

Although her passive enchantment ability would not work on Jigen, her Senrigan and amazing combat skills would be more than plenty to take him down.

3) Daemon

Daemon has incredible taijutsu skills and can easily take down above-average fighters. However, it is his passive ability that would allow him to defeat Jigen.

Daemon's ability reflects any attack aimed at him back onto the attacker. In a panel in the Boruto manga, his ability is seen decapitating someone trying to do the same to Daemon.

This would render any of Jigen's attacks useless against the kid and allow Daemon to come out on top.

4) Baryon Mode Naruto

Jigen made sure to crush Naruto in their previous fights, even going so far as to seal him away. However, Naruto was able to get payback for that humiliating defeat by pummeling Isshiki Otsutsuki.

The unmatched strength and blinding speed were too much for Isshiki to handle. He was lucky that Baryon Mode's time limit ran out before Naruto could defeat him.

Since Isshiki is much more powerful than Jigen, Naruto would definitely be able to take down Jigen while in this transformation.

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya has a tremendous amount of chakra and incredibly unique Jutsus. Her Rinne Sharingan is perhaps her most potent weapon as she can perform various techniques with this eye.

Amenominaka is one such ability Kaguya can use with her Rinne Sharingan. It calls forth one of Kaguya's dimensions and replaces the one she is in with the new one. Using this technique and other offensive abilities, Kaguya would be able to handle Jigen in a fight.

Five characters Jigen will beat without breaking a sweat

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Jigen has already beaten Sasuke in battle, and unfortunately for Sasuke, he never received a power-up like Naruto.

Despite all of the hax abilities he has already, Sasuke was unable to fight back against the overwhelming strength of Jigen. During the fight where Naruto was sealed away, Sasuke was able to narrowly escape being killed by creating a portal when Jigen did not expect it.

2) Sakura (Haruno) Uchiha

Sakura is an excellent Taijutsu user and an even better medic. She is considered one of the greatest practitioners of medical ninjutsu and on the same level as Tsunade Senju. Against an opponent like the leader of the Kara, however, Sakura is toast.

There is nothing Sakura can do that would protect her from the wrath of Jigen, especially when he is trying to get his hands on Kawaki.

3) Delta

Delta was the only female member of the Kara Inners. She has had her entire body fitted with modifications by Amado that make her a formidable fighter.

Her chakra-absorbing eyes and shocking photon beams made Naruto go all out against her when they fought. Although she would last some time against Jigen, she would ultimately lose to him.

4) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is Naruto's right-hand man and has created some of the best strategies featured in the series. He could have easily made a strategy to use against Jigen while they fought, but it would most likely not work.

Jigen has been alive for centuries. His unrivaled power and years of combat experience put Shikamaru at an incredible disadvantage.

5) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama is the Second Hokage and sacrificed his life to save Konoha. He is incredibly well respected in the Naruto series but is not known for being the strongest character.

His best bet would be to use his Flying Thunder God Jutsu to dodge Jigen, but the latter's attacks might be too fast for Tobirama to react to in the first place.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

