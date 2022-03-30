4 Naruto characters who can beat Tobirama Senju (& 4 who never will)

In the Naruto series, Tobirama Senju is both a genius and a prodigy. He utilizes his intellect to formulate battle plans and other strategies. Shikamaru, Orochimaru, and Amado are perfect examples of geniuses.

Prodigies, however, have a natural talent for shinobi activities. They are capable of perfectly using ninja tools after seeing them be used only once, like Sasuke and Shurikenjutsu. Prodigies can also learn Complex Jutsu, earning complex Jutsus easily.

Tobirama Senju has immense natural talent and incredible intellect. When he was a kid, he could kill various highly trained Uchiha adults with a single slash of kid katana, and he is also a master of all the basic Nature Types.

He has invented various well-known Jutsus, such as the Flying Thunder God Technique and the Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation Jutsu. Here is an unranked list of eight shinobis, four of whom would easily defeat the Second Hokage in a duel and four who would not be able to win against him:

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

4 shinobi who could defeat Tobirama Senju

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was the highly respected leader of the Uchiha Clan, and he was one of the final antagonists in Naruto Shippuden.

With the formation of Konoha, the Uchihas and the Senjus were forced to interact with each other daily. However, due to the lingering mistrust between the clans, Madara ended up fighting in the Valley of the End.

During this time, the only person in the entire world who could match Madara's overwhelming power was Hashirama. His Flying Thunder God Jutsus are his only hope of surviving a fight with Madara. However, if he is to fight Ten-Tails Jinchurikki Madara, there is no chance of him coming out alive.

2) Hashirama Senju

Reanimated Hashirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama is the First Hokage and was once revered as the "God of Shinobi." Despite his incredible power, he always yearned for peace between all shinobi.

The God of Shinobi has two abilities that allow him to greatly outclass Tobirama. His Wood Release Kekkei Genkai and unique Sage Mode allow him to use Jutsus, which are incredibly hard to counter.

One of these Jutsus is known as Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands, and it summons a gigantic, wooden golem with thousands of hands that the user can control freely. The Second Hokage has no chance of defeating his older brother.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is the Seventh Hokage and one of the strongest characters in the entire series. He has access to various Kekkei Genkai, and although he no longer has Kurama, his Uzumaki chakra reserves are more than enough for him to take down Tobirama in a quick dual.

The Flying Thunder God is Tobirama Senju's greatest trump card, but it is useless against Naruto. The Seventh Hokage has been seen reacting to attacks by moving at the speed of light.

He will be able to dodge any attack Tobirama sends his way, and Naruto's Rasenshurikens will one-shot him.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Adult Sasuke Uchiha against Momoshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is considered to be Naruto's equal. Since the two have lost their greatest assets, Kurama for Naruto and the Rinnegan for Sasuke, them being equal is now up for debate. However, Sasuke will still take down Tobirama Senju effortlessly.

His left eye, the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, is still functional. Before the fight even begins, Sasuke can cast Amaterasu on Tobirama and burn him to ash. Sasuke can also move incredibly fast by equipping a veil of lightning, so Tobirama will not be able to outrun him any time soon.

4 Naruto characters the Second Hokage would demolish

1) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga was mighty in Part 1 of Naruto. However, when stronger characters and greater power-ups were introduced, his taijutsu-only fighting style quickly became outdated.

If Tobirama Senju attacked with only ninja tools, Neji would easily deflect them with his Gentle Fist techniques. Nevertheless, once Tobirama starts using Ninjutsu, especially Flying Thunder God techniques, Neji will not stand a chance.

2) Iruka Umino

Iruka Umino (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Iruka Umino is one of the most well-respected characters in the series, and he also acts as somewhat of a father figure to Naruto as he grows up.

He never fully realized his shinobi capabilities since he only utilizes three Nature Types and the same number of Jutsus. In a fight against Tobirama Senju, Iruka will get demolished in seconds. The two have very different skill sets that allow them to be successful.

3) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka is one of the Konoha 11. He and his ninja dog Akamaru are masters of Human Beast Transformation Jutsu. If the average Shinobi were to fight Kiba, they would have difficulty countering his attacks and be overwhelmed quickly.

However, against Tobirama Senju, Kida and Akamaru's Human Beast and Fang techniques will have no effect. Tobirama will easily outspeed, dodge, and counter any attacks the duo throw at him.

4) Shino Aburame

Since the end of Naruto Shippuden, Shino has become a teacher at the Ninja Academy. In Boruto, he was the homeroom teacher of Boruto and his friends.

His Kikaichu, or "Destruction Bugs," are his greatest assets. With these insects, he is capable of spying on enemies, creating clones of himself, and reproducing them inside the bodies of enemies.

Shino's microscopic destruction bugs, also known as Rinkaichu, are so small that his enemies cannot see them. If he got close enough to insert these bugs into Tobirama Senju's skin, he would win the fight quickly. However, Tobirama would never let this happen.

Being the genius that he is, he would catch on to Shino's plan instantly and take him down before any bugs get near him.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha