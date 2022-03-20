10 Naruto characters who never reached their full potential

The titular protagonist of the anime, Naruto, had the most incredible transition from being an individual who constantly got execrated for being a Jinchuriki to emerging as the hero of his nation. Sasuke, on the other hand, has also grown to be the person his brother Itachi wished him to be.

Both of these Shinobis were nobody in their past, nevertheless, due to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance, they have become the Shinobis others would eventually acknowledge and admire.

Likewise, most of the characters have also had their fair share of honing their capabilities like Shikamaru, Hanabi, Konohamaru, etc. However, there are some characters who disappointingly never reach their true potential.

Naruto characters who fail to become better versions of themselves

10) Shizune

Shizune, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shizune served as the assistant for Fifth Hokage and also continued her role by working under the Sixth as well as Seventh Hokage. She is the niece of one of the most renowned Jonins in Konoha, Dan Kato, who was a love interest of Tsunade. Undoubtedly, she is a proficient Shinobi and has knowledge of complex Medical Ninjutsu.

However, being under the guidance of Tsunade for a prolonged period, Shizune assumed that she could surpass her mentor and become a stronger version of herself. However, her powers and capabilities remain unchanged.

9) Tenten

Tenten, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenten was placed in Team 3 under the leadership of Might Guy alongside the likes of Neji Hyuga and Rock Lee, two of the most highly skilled Taijutsu users. However, Taijutsu was not her forte from the beginning, so she resorted to showing her utmost prowess in Weaponry and Fuinjutsu skills.

Although she is a proficient marksman and considered one of the best weapon users, her skills were overshadowed by other techniques. She also failed to surprise Naruto fans in her own game.

8) Haku

Haku as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Haku served under Zabuza and was a partner of the latter in becoming a Mercenary Ninja. Initially, Haku was a kind individual who believed that a person would become truly strong if they had someone important for them to protect. Haku hailed from the Land of Water and was the last surviving Shinobi of the Yuuki clan.

The clan was feared for its powerful Kekkei Genkai of Ice Release. His Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystal technique was truly overwhelming. However, he died alongside his master and fans never got to see him and the Ice Release Kekkei Genkai ever. Haku could’ve been one of the strongest shinobis in Naruto.

7) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kiba is a member of Konoha’s Inuzuka clan. He was placed in team 8, under the leadership of Kurenai Yuhi along with Shino Aburame and Hinata Hyuga. Together with his teammates and his dog Akamaru, Kiba turned out to be an exceptional tracker.

His fighting style revolved around working in conjunction with his dog and he was capable of honing his clan techniques. Although Kiba is undoubtedly a headstrong shinobi, he never really excelled beyond his boundaries or tried to push himself further.

6) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Kakashi got bedridden, it was Yamato who took over Team 7 in the absence of the former. Yamato was also in charge of looking out for Naruto and subduing the latter if he lost control over his Tailed Beast.

Yamato is a highly skilled Wood Release user because of the Hashirama cells imbued within him and was capable of using a plethora of techniques. Yamato being a highly skilled Anbu member as well as a Jonin, wasted his true potential by not honing his Wood Release to a greater extent.

5) Shino Aburame

Shino Aburame, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shino was a member of the Aburame clan, which is hailed as one of the noble clans in Konoha. Like other clan members, Shino was also infused with a special breed of Insects known as Kikaichu. In combat with his Insect based techniques, he was capable of attacking as well as defending himself.

Shino can also trick Sensor-type Shinobis by creating false chakra patterns. However, Shino failed to become a stronger Shinobi, while his brother Torune excelled in insect-based technique.

4) Gaara

Gaara, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara is the strongest Shinobi in Hidden Sand. He was made a Jinchuriki even before his birth. With the chakra of One-Tail and being a Magnet Release user like his father Rasa, he was capable of manipulating sand and was also able to defend himself with the sand’s absolute defense.

After his Tailed Beast got ripped out of him, Gaara became weaker. He is capable of using three more Kekkei Genkais at his disposal, like Wind, Earth, and Lightning. However, he only uses this advantage just to increase the speed and coverage of his sand techniques. Whilst he can do much more with it, instead of relying totally on Sand-based techniques.

3) Rock Lee

Rock Lee, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee was trained his entire life by Might Guy, who never lost hope in him. Lee worked hard and became one of the strongest Taijutsu users. Prior to the Chunin exams, Lee was able to overwhelm Sasuke Uchiha with his immense Taijutsu skills, where the latter’s Sharingan had a hard time keeping up with the former’s movements.

Later, in the storyline, other characters somehow undermined his capabilities, and he was left behind.

2) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji was a proficient shinobi of the Hyuga clan. Despite being prohibited from learning the forbidden Hyuga technique because he belonged to the branched family, he was able to learn these techniques without anyone’s supervision.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he died protecting Naruto and Hinata, which took a heavy toll on fans. Neji could’ve become the strongest Byakugan user in Naruto. Alas, it was disheartening to see him die young.

1) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui was the strongest Uchiha member in his lifetime. He was renowned by his epithet “Shisui of the Body Flicker” because of his utmost prowess in Body Flicker Technique. With this technique, he was capable of moving at a blinding speed, where even a Sensor-type ninja had a hard time finding his chakra signatures.

Shisui was also acclaimed as the strongest Dojutsu user, where he can trap enemies in Kotoamatsukami, the second strongest Genjutsu technique behind Infinite Tsukuyomi. Despite being a strong individual, he had much more under his sleeve to unleash. Shisui is one of the greatest characters who never really reached his truest potential.

