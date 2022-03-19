5 Naruto friendships that broke too soon (& 5 that went on forever)

The friendships in Naruto typically come as shinobi working in teams. They typically work in three-person teams to create balance. There need to be enough people to complete the mission but not too many that it becomes overcrowded.

As shinobi work in their team and with other sides, bonds are formed. Sometimes, these bonds are broken before their time is up due to various circumstances. At the same time, some relationships stand the test of time and last for years on end.

Five Naruto friendships over too soon

1) Naruto & Kurama

Naruto with a small version of Kurama on his shoulder (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since Naruto was an infant, these two have been inseparable, quite literally. Although Kurama hated Naruto for all of Part 1, the pair finally formed a friendship in Naruto Shippuden.

However, this partnership was cut short as Kurama died in Boruto during Naruto's fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. The use of Baryon Mode drained every ounce of his chakra, and it is possible Kurama will not reappear again.

2) Obito & Kakashi

Obito and Kakashi fight in the Kamui dimension (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite hating each other when they became a team, the two eventually formed a strong bond and friendship. This remained for a while until Rin's death.

Despite everyone thinking he was dead, Obito saw Kakashi run a Chidori through Rin's chest, killing her. Even though this was not Kakashi's fault, Obito became incredibly angry and harbored great hate towards Kakahi. Their previous companionship was over.

3) Itachi & Shisui

Itachi and Shisui in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Naruto and Kurama's companionship, this one ended way too early. In fact, it finished before the events of Naruto and was only seen during occasional flashbacks.

Shisui threw himself over a cliff and into a river after handing Itachi his Sharingan. This act allowed the latter to use Shisui's Sharingan ability, Kotoamatsukami.

Fans have been expressing their desire for a prequel spin-off that showcases the friendship between the two prior to Danzo's plans and the Uchiha Massacre.

4) Madara & Hashirama

Madara and Hashirama when they played by the river as kids (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama and Madara met during the Warring States Period. Since the former was a Senju and Madara an Uchiha, they were both from enemy clans. From the beginning, this friendship was destined to fail.

However, they did not know who the other was when they met, and this anonymity allowed the friendship to flourish. Once the two revealed who they were, their companionship began to fail.

5) Tsunade & Jiraiya

Tsunade and Jiraiya had known each other since they were genin with Orochimaru. As they grew and became stronger, they became revered as the Three Legendary Sannin.

At one point, it was thought the friendship between the two would grow to be more than that, possibly something romantic. However, all of this came crumbling down when Jiraiya died.

Five Naruto friendships that lasted too long

1) Kakashi & Might Guy

Guy and Kakashi on vacation with Mirai Sarutobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is probably the most iconic friendship in the entire series. Since their academy years, Kakashi and Might Guy have been friends and have always supported each other. They even have frequent competitions over various topics to show which of them is the best.

This relationship shows no signs of stopping anytime soon and will continue well after Boruto ends.

2) Naruto & Shikamaru

Naruto and Shikamaru in class at the Ninja Academy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru was Naruto's first friend. Unlike his peers, the former never feared Naruto, and his father even supported their friendship.

These two have been through a lot together and are still friends in Boruto. In fact, when Naruto became the Seventh Hokage, he made Shikamaru his advisor.

3) Sakura & Ino

Sakura and Ino as they appear in 'Boruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite their friendship seemingly ending during Part 1 of Naruto, it never truly ended. It was just paused for some time as the two became stronger.

In Boruto, their companionship is as strong as ever. Sakura and Ino always hangout whenever they have the time and trust each other completely.

4) Naruto & Teuchi

When Naruto had nobody, he always had Teuchi. Naruto first went to Ichiraku Ramen as a kid and, since then, has never turned back.

Through their first encounter and subsequent meetings since Naruto and Teuchi have become close friends. Even in Boruto, this relationship continues to go as strong as ever.

5) Naruto & Gaara

Fanart of Gaara and Naruto (Image via Maxiuchiha22/DeviantArt)

Naruto and Gaara have been friends ever since the former got through to him during Part 1. In Naruto Shippuden, the two fought together during the Fourth Great Ninja War and again during the fight with Momoshiki.

As Kage, however, these two know how to work well together and make sure their respective villages support one another.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

