All 7 Susanoo users in Naruto, ranked according to strength

Several characters in Naruto wield the ultimate jutsu of the Uchiha clan, the Sharingan. Despite not all of them being from the Uchiha clan, some Sharingan wielders have utilized the Susanoo.

The Susanoo is the ultimate technique of the Sharingan, allowing a full-body exoskeleton of chakra to form around the user. The Susanoo looks different depending on how far its user has developed it, but they’re all extremely powerful throughout the series’ entirety.

7) Shisui Uchiha

Unfortunately for Shisui, the main benefits of his eyes were in the Kotoamatsukami and the general boost to his genjutsu abilities. While Shisui did have a Susanoo, it’s one of the least developed in the series and likely the weakest.

Despite this, the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution game displayed it as still easily taking on an enemy battalion.

6) Itachi Uchiha

Like his best friend Shisui, Itachi’s Susanoo is one of Naruto’s most developed. He gets the rank above Shisui due to his Susanoo wielding the Totsuka blade and Yata mirror. The two are essentially an omnipotent sword and shield, negating any and all attacks.

Black Zetsu even states that, with the two items combined, Itachi and his Susanoo were invincible. However, the two items were implied to be wielded by others due to Orochimaru’s searching for them. As a result, they don’t seem to be genuinely part of his Susanoo, solidifying his as one of Naruto’s weakest.

5) Madara Uchiha

One of the most powerful ninja, and arguably most powerful Uchiha, who ever lived, Madara’s Susanoo was the first full-body one seen in Naruto. Literally dwarfing mountains around it, his Susanoo provided fans great context on just how powerful and dangerous the ability was.

The technique also allowed him to combat frenemy Hashirama Senju for three days without rest. However, Madara could never ascend past Hashirama’s level, whereas other Susanoo users certainly break that mold. As a result, he makes the five strongest, but just barely.

4) Indra Otsutsuki

The genius son of the Sage of the Six Paths, Indra was one of the first Sharingan and Susanoo users. Despite not having an Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, he easily manifested and expertly wielded a full-body Susanoo. Being the Sage’s son also gifted Indra Six Paths chakra, further increasing his Susanoo’s and his powers.

At a time when their father Hagoromo viewed his brother Asura as superior, Indra was able to use his Susanoo to even corner his sibling in battle. Despite never beating his brother, his talent with the technique is inarguable, and he’s undoubtedly one of Naruto’s strongest users.

3) Kakashi Hatake

Wielding one of Naruto’s most powerful Susanoo, Kakashi awoke the full-body Susanoo thanks to Obito’s endowment of his Six Paths chakra and eyes to him. Thanks to the Kamui’s powers, both he and his Susanoo were nigh-invincible during the short time they were activated.

Kakashi’s Kamui powers also manifested in throwable shurikens the full-body Susanoo offered. The form proved instrumental in standing up to and helping to defeat Kaguya Otsutsuki, alongside his Team 7 students.

He and, technically, Obito’s full-body Susanoo is one of the most powerful in Naruto.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Getting the nod over Kakashi and Obito for his Six Paths powers, Sasuke’s full-body Susanoo is one of the series’ strongest. Indeed, it’s the strongest Susanoo seen wielded by any Uchiha clan member.

He’s also the only person seen using the Indra Susanoo in the entire series, activated by taking and using chakra from each Tailed Beast. Combined with the combat prowess, abilities, and experience Sasuke already has, there’s little to no argument that his Susanoo is one of Naruto’s strongest.

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Shown as a Susanoo user in the Naruto anime, Hagoromo is undoubtedly the strongest Susanoo user. Manifesting his full-body variant immediately, he could overpower his mother Kaguya in her Ten-tails form.

It’s worth emphasizing that he’s shown utilizing and defeating his mother with the Susanoo before even reaching the peak of his power. Considering Hagoromo goes on to become even stronger in general, and presumably, with the technique, there’s little doubt he is the series’ most potent Susanoo user.

