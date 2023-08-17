Boruto chapter 81, titled Boruto Two Blue Vortex, has marked the manga's return after a three-month break, which has sparked excitement among its fanbase. The reveal of Shikamaru Nara as the eighth Hokage of Konoha comes as a surprising revelation that introduces a significant shift in the storyline. In addition, the latest chapter provides insight into evolving character dynamics and designs, particularly Sarada Uchiha's stunning transformation.
The way Eida's jutsu affects those around her brings to mind the complex emotions that a young Sasuke and Naruto had experienced, adding an intriguing depth to her character. As the story continues to unfold, fans are eagerly anticipating how the eighth Hokage's identity will shape the development of the characters. The upcoming chapters hold great excitement as readers delve into the narrative and witness the impact of these significant revelations.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.
Sarada's behavior in Boruto chapter 81 might be a nod to her Uchiha heritage
In the highly anticipated Boruto chapter 81, readers will be treated to a series of captivating events that reignite excitement following the manga's three-month hiatus. Leaked spoilers provide a glimpse into a complex and engaging storyline. Despite Sasuke falling victim to Eida's manipulative technique, his unwavering trust in Sarada remains intact.
This faith stems from her recent achievement of awakening the Mangekyou Sharingan, which showed her growth since the events in chapter 80. Meanwhile, Eida herself grapples with the consequences of her actions that have altered history, leading her to cease surveillance on both Sasuke and Boruto. As a result, Boruto chapter 81 shows the latter two embarking on a journey to leave behind a world in turmoil.
As time goes on, readers are introduced to a new character designs. One notable standout is Sarada, whose mature look incorporates black and red elements that evoke memories of the Akatsuki from Naruto Shippuden. The story progresses as Sarada confronts Shikamaru, now serving as the 8th Hokage, and engages in a heated conversation about Boruto's supposed betrayal. When the latter reminds her of her role as a kunoichi of the Hidden Leaf, she says:
"Lord Seventh in the past brought my father back, who left the village and did a big crime, and he became a Hokage even though he was a genin! My role model is Lord Seventh!!"
The way Sarada carries herself in Boruto chapter 81 suggests that she views Shikamaru's position as Hokage with skepticism, seeing him more as a figurehead rather than an actual leader. Moreover, this exchange mirrors the past, echoing the youthful rebellion displayed by Naruto and Sasuke during their formative years.
Fans are deeply resonating with Sarada's bold response to Shikamaru, which echoes the rebellious nature of Sasuke and Naruto. Her unwavering conviction and cold demeanor bring back memories of a more austere Sasuke when he was a rogue ninja, blending her Uchiha heritage with a spirit of rebellion. This unexpected similarity has captivated readers, adding depth to her character.
As such, Boruto chapter 81 offers a captivating array of moments that keep readers engaged. From Himawari's intense training to the exciting revelations of Mitsuki and Kawaki's transformations, the story builds anticipation leading up to the climactic showdown with Code. With the chapter progressing, it becomes clear that Boruto is not only honoring its predecessor but also weaving together an intresting storyline of his own.
Final thoughts
The unwavering pursuit of Sarada's own ambitions, regardless of authority, mirrors the legacy of her Uchiha lineage that gave rise to Madara. By openly defying the current Hokage in Boruto chapter 81, she demonstrates her unbreakable loyalty and dedication to Boruto and Naruto. This rebellion showcases her commitment to being by their side in any situation, echoing the determination that characterized Sasuke and Naruto's complex relationship with authority.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.