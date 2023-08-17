Who is the 8th Hokage in Boruto Two Blue Vortex? Shocking identity of the newest leader in Konoha, explained

After a three-month break, Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the Boruto manga, has returned with a new name. The story also answers the question of who is the 8th Hokage in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. The revelation of the newest leader's identity has created a buzz among fans, as Shikamaru Nara unexpectedly takes center stage as the 8th Hokage.
This surprising twist defies expectations and has sparked lively discussions among avid readers.
The latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex not only sheds light on Shikamaru's unexpected rise, but also unveils fresh character designs. However, this chapter goes beyond mere aesthetics and delves into crucial plot advancements while providing nuanced insights into the growing tension between Kawaki and Boruto.
Disclaimer: The post contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.
The revelations that came with Boruto Two Blue Vortex
In the highly anticipated Boruto chapter 81, which arrived after a three-month break, the story takes an exciting turn with a series of events that add depth to the narrative.
Despite Eida's manipulative tactics affecting Sasuke, he decides to put his trust in Sarada, who has recently awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan. This turns out to be a pivotal moment as Eida realizes her mistake in distorting history and ultimately stops monitoring both Sasuke and Boruto. As a result, Sasuke and Boruto set off on a new path away from this situation.
After the time jump, we are introduced to new character designs. Sarada's appearance has notably become more mature, piquing interest due to her accidental resemblance to the Akatsuki from Naruto Shippuden, given the use of black and red motifs.
As the plot unfolds, Sarada finds herself in a tense encounter with the current 8th Hokage, Shikamaru. They engage in a passionate discussion regarding Boruto's supposed betrayal. The intensity rises as Sarada firmly declares:
“My role model is the Seventh Hokage, not you."
In Himawari's training with Cho Cho, there are indications that Naruto and Hinata may have survived, suggesting that Himawari could be immune to Eida's technique. Eida, Sumire, and Sarada engage in a fruitless discussion about reversing the altered history.
The spoilers also reveal the updated appearances of Mitsuki and Kawaki. Surprisingly, Kawaki has gained the ability to fly and still holds resentment towards "Boruto."
The story takes a dramatic twist when Code initiates an assault on the Konoha village. Though Code's appearance remains largely unchanged, a scar on his hand raises questions about his previous actions. The suspense builds as Boruto makes a stunning entrance, stepping directly on Code's face, only to be confronted by Kawaki.
In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Boruto's new design includes a white shirt under an overcoat. He carries a sword, reminiscent of Sasuke's post-war design in Naruto Shippuden. This design decision has created interest and invited comparisons between the two characters' growth.
Additionally, fans have had mixed reactions to Shikamaru unexpectedly becoming Hokage, which showcases a range of curiosity and differing opinions within the fan community.
Final thoughts
In conclusion, fans are incredibly excited about the return of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex.
Chapter 81's spoilers revealed thrilling new developments, such as Sasuke placing his trust in Sarada, unexpected decisions made by Eida, intriguing character designs following the time skip, and a deepening dynamic between Boruto and Kawaki.
The next arc of Boruto shows potential, especially with its intriguing character redesigns. Boruto's new attire, which bears similarities to Sasuke's post-war appearance, adds depth to his personal growth.
Additionally, Shikamaru unexpectedly assuming the role of Hokage has sparked various reactions among fans and raised questions about the village's decision-making process and Kakashi's absence, considering he could have taken up the position as the 6th Hokage again. This might be another plot point for Boruto Two Blue Vortex.
As anticipation builds, readers eagerly await the Boruto Two Blue Vortex official release, poised to continue the gripping storyline.
