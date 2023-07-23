Will Boruto return to Konoha in Two Blue Vortex? Explained

The serialization of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex from August 2023 has already been announced, with a brand new look for Sarada in the upcoming manga cover. With this announcement, fans are wondering whether or not Boruto will return to the village.

After the history-changing move from Eida at the ending portion of Boruto Part 1, the series is close to making the Boruto time skip. However, though Boruto is currently on the run and away from the Konoha village, he will come back to the village as he has to face off against Kawaki and prove him wrong.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto will return to Konoha in Two Blue Vortex to regain his place

As the manga cover of Two Blue Vortex featured post-time-skip Sarada Uchiha’s character design, it is confirmed that the next part is going to adapt the story after the Boruto time-skip. As a result, the scene from the beginning of the series, where Boruto and Kawaki face off against each other in Konoha, will appear soon.

Consequently, it indicates Boruto’s return to Konoha village to take the place that belongs to him. In Boruto chapter 79, after Eida used her omnipotent power when she came across Kawaki, the histories of Boruto and Kawaki were reversed.

As a result of omnipotence, everyone’s mind was influenced, except some people. Kawaki became the son of Naruto Uzumaki, who was born and raised in Konoha, and Boruto became the villain who killed Naruto.

Boruto determined to train in order to prove Kawaki wrong (Image via Shueisha)

As every person in Konoha turned against Boruto, he was forced to leave the village. Sarada, who was among the people who didn’t get influenced by Eida’s power, convinced her father, Sasuke Uchiha, that Boruto was not the enemy and sent him to rescue Boruto. Sasuke believed his daughter and rescued Boruto by taking him far away from the village.

At the end of Boruto Part 1, it was seen that the titular character promised to train harder so that he could get back to Konoha and face off against Kawaki to prove that the latter was wrong.

All of this is evidence that Boruto will soon make his return to Konoha in Two Blue Vortex to take back his identity and rescue his parents. As for now, Kawaki has the upper hand because everyone is still influenced by Eida’s power. On the other hand, Boruto got a little support, which included Sasuke, Sarada, and Sumire.

Final thoughts

Fans are already excited for the next part of Boruto manga, Two Blue Vortex. It will be, without a doubt, an amazing serialization from the author, with intense action and an emotionally engaging story.

As for the intense action, Boruto will get back to his home, Konoha, and engage in a fierce battle against Kawaki. Many beloved characters of both Naruto and Boruto fans may face tragedy on the next journey of the Boruto manga.

Not only the characters but also Konoha village itself is likely to turn into ruins after Boruto and Kawaki engage in battle. Both of these characters will hold Otsutsuki's power with its full potential unlocked.

And with the previous records from the battle against the Otsutsukis, the fighting will be more destructive than ever. As the release date of Two Blue Vortex in the next issue comes closer, fans are getting pushed to the edge of their seats to witness another masterpiece of the Boruto manga.

