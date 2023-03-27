Boruto anime finale shows the perfect ending to part 1

The Boruto anime finale episode premiered earlier today and won over the hearts of fans with the perfect ending to part 1. After the episode aired, fans created quite a buzz on the internet regarding how wholesome the finale episode was. The finale episode provided closure to the first part of the anime, and fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of the series.

The official website for Boruto said earlier this month that episode 293 would be the last episode of Part 1 of the Boruto series. Since then, fans have been anticipating the finale episode of Part 1 because they want to know how the animators provide closure. The wait is finally over, and the Boruto anime finale did not disappoint.

Boruto anime finale wins over fans' hearts with the perfect ending

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #Boruto From now on if someone tells me that a perfect ending doesn’t exist, I’ll just show them this. I’ll wait for as long as eternity to see that timeskip fight scene, bring it on From now on if someone tells me that a perfect ending doesn’t exist, I’ll just show them this. I’ll wait for as long as eternity to see that timeskip fight scene, bring it on🔥. #Boruto https://t.co/oIMVQzr15L

Boruto anime was getting its due hype after adopting the Code arc from the manga. There have been many debates regarding the animation and storyline of the Code arc, but with Boruto episode 293 airing today, fans are now claiming that this was the perfect ending for Boruto anime part 1.

The last episode of part 1 of the series was marked as a perfect ending due to its depiction of organized animation and its improvising of some crucial parts of the anime. As such, at the beginning of episode 293 a glimpse of Boruto’s childhood memory was shown from Naruto’s perspective. It was a crucial moment in the episode, as it showed how far Boruto had come since the beginning of the anime.

Saoud @SaoudSays WHAT A MASTERPIECE FINALE TO CLOSE OUT PART 1 OF THE BORUTO ANIME!!! THIS SCENE IS JUST EVERYTHING!! I LOVE BOTH OF THEM, IT SETS THE FOUNDATIONS FOR WHATS TO COME BEAUTIFULLY!! A PERFECT ENDING!!!! I CAN'T WAIT FOR PART 2!!!!! WHAT A FUCKING JOURNEY IT'S BEEN!!! #BORUTO WHAT A MASTERPIECE FINALE TO CLOSE OUT PART 1 OF THE BORUTO ANIME!!! THIS SCENE IS JUST EVERYTHING!! I LOVE BOTH OF THEM, IT SETS THE FOUNDATIONS FOR WHATS TO COME BEAUTIFULLY!! A PERFECT ENDING!!!! I CAN'T WAIT FOR PART 2!!!!! WHAT A FUCKING JOURNEY IT'S BEEN!!! #BORUTO https://t.co/n6h2pq3qIW

The intensity of the fight between Code and Kawaki was another crucial part of the episode, as it kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The battle scenes were meticulously choreographed, and the animators paid attention to every detail. The conversation between Kawaki and Sumire was another highlight of the episode. The writers did an excellent job of showcasing their chemistry, which was appreciated by fans.

Yasser | ياسر 🎨 @yv_x1



The last dialogue between kawaki and boruto will age very well, if you know what i mean



The overall ep was amazing, code vs kawaki was so well done !



The flashback in the beginning is all what I needed!

#boruto twitter.com/yaki_fr/status… 𝐘𝐀𝐊𝐈 @yaki_fr La scène finale de l’anime Boruto qui fait direct écho avec le dernier chapitre qui était juste le meilleur de cette œuvre…



On est pas prêts pour ce qui arrive je suis trop hype



La scène finale de l’anime Boruto qui fait direct écho avec le dernier chapitre qui était juste le meilleur de cette œuvre…On est pas prêts pour ce qui arrive je suis trop hype https://t.co/ylahzzBNPZ 10/10 ending tbh, What a perfect way to end this partThe last dialogue between kawaki and boruto will age very well, if you know what i meanThe overall ep was amazing, code vs kawaki was so well done !The flashback in the beginning is all what I needed! 10/10 ending tbh, What a perfect way to end this part🔥The last dialogue between kawaki and boruto will age very well, if you know what i mean👀The overall ep was amazing, code vs kawaki was so well done !🔥The flashback in the beginning is all what I needed! #boruto twitter.com/yaki_fr/status… https://t.co/KTJfQM2Asn

I Ren @Irenych

1000/1000

Best episode in Code Assault Arc

Kawaki-sumire's talking scene, I don't know whose artstyle but it's very good and unique. The Boruto-Kawaki scene also has stunning composition and art

293 is perfect ending for Boruto part 1 Boruto 2931000/1000Best episode in Code Assault ArcKawaki-sumire's talking scene, I don't know whose artstyle but it's very good and unique. The Boruto-Kawaki scene also has stunning composition and art293 is perfect ending for Boruto part 1 Boruto 2931000/1000🔥Best episode in Code Assault ArcKawaki-sumire's talking scene, I don't know whose artstyle but it's very good and unique. The Boruto-Kawaki scene also has stunning composition and art293 is perfect ending for Boruto part 1 https://t.co/gSG7zJ7VAY

Most interestingly, the last conversation between Boruto and Kawaki got fans excited about the second part of the anime. The conversation showed how much the two had progressed with their own beliefs over the course of the series, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for them. The transition to the timeskip part also left fans stunned.

Some fans are praising the animation quality of the last episode of the first part of the Boruto anime. The animators have worked hard to make the characters' movements and actions more realistic and fluid, which was evident during the fight scenes. The colors used in the episode were also well-crafted, bringing out the intensity of the fight scenes and the emotions portrayed in the dialogue.

Final Thoughts

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



Numbers can't make up for how good it was 🤩 Literally top 5 episodes in the series, we all thought Borushiki vs Kawashiki was the star episode but THIS WAS IT!! THE STAR EPISODE



#293 solidified itself in the franchise!

#BORUTO #NARUTO Episode Rating:Numbers can't make up for how good it was 🤩Literally top 5 episodes in the series, we all thought Borushiki vs Kawashiki was the star episode but THIS WAS IT!! THE STAR EPISODE#293 solidified itself in the franchise! Episode Rating:Numbers can't make up for how good it was 🤩🙏 Literally top 5 episodes in the series, we all thought Borushiki vs Kawashiki was the star episode but THIS WAS IT!! THE STAR EPISODE 🔥#293 solidified itself in the franchise!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/CYF9UFF6yz

The Boruto anime finale episode was the perfect way to end Part 1 of the anime. It provided closure to some of the most crucial plotlines while also leaving some room for the second part of the anime to take the story forward. The episode had a perfect balance of action, dialogue, and emotions, which made it enjoyable for both action and drama lovers.

Boruto anime has faced criticism in the past due to the animator's blundering mistakes in some portions. However, with this last episode, they made a great comeback and made the fans anticipate the next part. The episode ended the first part of the anime on a high note, and viewers are now eagerly waiting for the second part. The Boruto anime finale has shown how far the anime has come since its inception and has left viewers with high expectations for the future of the series.

