Boruto anime ruining Code arc leads to massive outrage among fans

Boruto anime has come under fire from fans after airing its latest episode. The anime has recently started adapting the Code Arc from the Boruto manga.
While fans were really excited to see some outstanding action and visuals from the Boruto anime, they were left disappointed with the adaptation of the Code Arc because the anime is unable to deliver quality animation and also misses some key scenes from the manga.
The Code Arc is a major storyline in the Boruto manga that follows the antagonist, Code, and his plan to get revenge for the death of Isshiki Otsutsuki, who he worshiped devoutly. This arc from the Boruto manga contains intense battles and an epic storyline. But the Boruto anime failed to meet the expectations of fans, many of whom are now claiming that the anime is ruining the Code Arc.
Boruto anime faces fans' wrath for mishandling the Code Arc
Fans are expressing their outrage towards Studio Pierrot after the airing of Boruto episode 291 on March 12, 2023. The animation, for the most part, was not satisfactory and missed some key scenes, which led to fans getting disappointed. Many have since taken to Twitter to express their frustration with the Boruto anime's adaptation of Code Arc.
Several fans have claimed that the storyline and illustrations in the Boruto manga are far better than the anime. They are disappointed that the anime is not doing justice to the source material. Many also pointed out that the studio is cutting corners and not investing enough in the animation and visual effects, which is ruining the viewing experience.
The frustration is understandable, given the high expectations fans had from the anime adaptation of Code Arc.
According to the official website, the Boruto anime is going on hiatus after airing the finale episode of Part 1 on March 26, 2023. While an official announcement did reveal that Part 2 is already in development, no specific release date has been announced yet.
However, there are rumors that the anime is likely to take a 3 to 6-month break. After the disappointment with the latest arc, fans are now saying that the studio should take a 2–3 year break to organize the storyline and improve the animation quality.
Furthermore, there have been several instances where the Boruto anime has omitted key scenes and dialogues from Code Arc, which has left fans disappointed as the studio is taking liberties with the source material and not following it closely enough.
Here's how fans reacted to the latest arc on Twitter:
This is not the first time the studio behind the anime has received harsh criticism from fans. The studio has made many mistakes in the past, the most recent one being a mistake in the animation of the beloved protagonist Naruto.
Final thoughts
Boruto anime is not living up to the expectations of fans, and the studio behind it needs to take notice. Code Arc is an essential part of the Boruto manga, and the anime adaptation needs to do it justice, especially given that Studio Pierrot has a great reputation for its quality of work.
It remains to be seen if the studio can improve in the future, but it is clear that fans will not tolerate any more missteps from the studio.