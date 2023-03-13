Boruto anime ruining Code arc leads to massive outrage among fans

Boruto anime has come under fire from fans after airing its latest episode. The anime has recently started adapting the Code Arc from the Boruto manga.

While fans were really excited to see some outstanding action and visuals from the Boruto anime, they were left disappointed with the adaptation of the Code Arc because the anime is unable to deliver quality animation and also misses some key scenes from the manga.

The Code Arc is a major storyline in the Boruto manga that follows the antagonist, Code, and his plan to get revenge for the death of Isshiki Otsutsuki, who he worshiped devoutly. This arc from the Boruto manga contains intense battles and an epic storyline. But the Boruto anime failed to meet the expectations of fans, many of whom are now claiming that the anime is ruining the Code Arc.

Boruto anime faces fans' wrath for mishandling the Code Arc

Pranav ❄️( Chill Arc ) @killertwt05 Dropping Boruto ( anime )



I just can't handle the fact that sp really screwed up the anime after the kawaki arc and it's been disappointment after disappointment especially 291



Manga > Anime Dropping Boruto ( anime )I just can't handle the fact that sp really screwed up the anime after the kawaki arc and it's been disappointment after disappointment especially 291Manga > Anime https://t.co/dDBTNA4d75

Fans are expressing their outrage towards Studio Pierrot after the airing of Boruto episode 291 on March 12, 2023. The animation, for the most part, was not satisfactory and missed some key scenes, which led to fans getting disappointed. Many have since taken to Twitter to express their frustration with the Boruto anime's adaptation of Code Arc.

Several fans have claimed that the storyline and illustrations in the Boruto manga are far better than the anime. They are disappointed that the anime is not doing justice to the source material. Many also pointed out that the studio is cutting corners and not investing enough in the animation and visual effects, which is ruining the viewing experience.

zay 🍃Tsunade Thee Stallion 🍃🍶 @Indigofro For me, not reading the boruto manga has me enjoying the overall show more bc I don’t know what to expect. When you read it first, it seems there’s more focus on the animation and nitpicking bc you know what’s coming. And when you don’t get it, there’s disappointment. For me, not reading the boruto manga has me enjoying the overall show more bc I don’t know what to expect. When you read it first, it seems there’s more focus on the animation and nitpicking bc you know what’s coming. And when you don’t get it, there’s disappointment.

The frustration is understandable, given the high expectations fans had from the anime adaptation of Code Arc.

According to the official website, the Boruto anime is going on hiatus after airing the finale episode of Part 1 on March 26, 2023. While an official announcement did reveal that Part 2 is already in development, no specific release date has been announced yet.

However, there are rumors that the anime is likely to take a 3 to 6-month break. After the disappointment with the latest arc, fans are now saying that the studio should take a 2–3 year break to organize the storyline and improve the animation quality.

Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) @Bolt_Otsutsuki I know i said this before, but I’m going to say it again you can agree with me or not idc… we need a 2-3 or maybe 4 years hiatus not 3-6 months hiatus. Let’s give the Boruto’s animators more time to work and not rush them (SP) I know i said this before, but I’m going to say it again you can agree with me or not idc… we need a 2-3 or maybe 4 years hiatus not 3-6 months hiatus. Let’s give the Boruto’s animators more time to work and not rush them (SP) https://t.co/DT4DgRp123

Furthermore, there have been several instances where the Boruto anime has omitted key scenes and dialogues from Code Arc, which has left fans disappointed as the studio is taking liberties with the source material and not following it closely enough.

Here's how fans reacted to the latest arc on Twitter:

Chii @Sara_azucar @Hinaaa_Uzumaki_ What a disappointment with Pierrot they cut the entire scene that was in the manga... Now you will no longer be sad about Boruto's hiatus with that mediocre animation... @Hinaaa_Uzumaki_ What a disappointment with Pierrot they cut the entire scene that was in the manga... Now you will no longer be sad about Boruto's hiatus with that mediocre animation... https://t.co/VftYGNj4dr

Yup @vsefuii



only good thing for this boruto ep was the ending ☠️



291 well uh... that was quite the disappointmentonly good thing for this boruto ep was the ending ☠️ #boruto 291 #boruto well uh... that was quite the disappointmentonly good thing for this boruto ep was the ending ☠️ #boruto291 #boruto

Falcon @Falcon78961 Pure disappointment i cant even defend Boruto anymore Pure disappointment i cant even defend Boruto anymore

FocusOnHinata☾ @FocusOnHinata This is the least she can DO for her son in this situation and they still have to remove this part. A little prayer for her children. my disappointment is becoming unbearableThis is the least she can DO for her son in this situation and they still have to remove this part. A little prayer for her children. #boruto my disappointment is becoming unbearable 😭 This is the least she can DO for her son in this situation and they still have to remove this part. A little prayer for her children. #boruto https://t.co/U9MFKvvBFl

Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) @Bolt_Otsutsuki That’s the best option for the Boruto anime to do is take a long hiatus, wait for the manga to expand… they already working on Boruto Part. 2, we know some of it is the last few chapters of the Code and the rest being the Prophecy arc… That’s the best option for the Boruto anime to do is take a long hiatus, wait for the manga to expand… they already working on Boruto Part. 2, we know some of it is the last few chapters of the Code and the rest being the Prophecy arc… https://t.co/HBvTgetmOy

This is not the first time the studio behind the anime has received harsh criticism from fans. The studio has made many mistakes in the past, the most recent one being a mistake in the animation of the beloved protagonist Naruto.

Final thoughts

𝔖𝔞𝔰𝔲🔮 @ss_tsu2 lixir @megal1xir @ro9uekawaki they love giving the generic side characters the best fights @ro9uekawaki they love giving the generic side characters the best fights I understand the disappointment and frustration but are we gonna lie act like boruto doesn’t have the best animated fights? whether it’s filler, manga or novel adoptions + they even add more cold moments such as his backflip over a chidori or him holding isshiki cube with his hcr twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I understand the disappointment and frustration but are we gonna lie act like boruto doesn’t have the best animated fights? whether it’s filler, manga or novel adoptions + they even add more cold moments such as his backflip over a chidori or him holding isshiki cube with his hcr twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lWBs2y7l5l

Boruto anime is not living up to the expectations of fans, and the studio behind it needs to take notice. Code Arc is an essential part of the Boruto manga, and the anime adaptation needs to do it justice, especially given that Studio Pierrot has a great reputation for its quality of work.

It remains to be seen if the studio can improve in the future, but it is clear that fans will not tolerate any more missteps from the studio.

Poll : 0 votes