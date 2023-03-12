Boruto episode 291: Boruto learns more about Karma as the fight with Code continues, while Naruto searches desperately

Boruto episode 291, titled Control, was released on March 12, 2023. In the previous episode, fans watched Kawaki attempting to protect the Leaf Village and, in particular, Naruto by sacrificing himself. Yet neither Code nor Boruto would allow it, which set the stage for the fight in this episode.

Fans will enjoy Boruto episode 291 because not only does Boruto obtain new powers that will allow him to fight Code, the main antagonist of the current arc, but he also makes a compromise that will astound everyone. Of course, there is a lot of action in this latest episode, which makes it a fun watch, and the cliffhanger ending keeps fans looking forward to the next.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto episode 291 delves deeper into what Karma is capable of as the young Uzumaki fights against Code

Code reveals information about Karma

Code as seen in Boruto episode 291 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 291 Code introduces himself and states that he reveres Boruto because he is an Otsutsuki. But it pains him that he must feed Boruto to Ten Tails in order to develop the Sacred Tree. While Kawaki begs Boruto to leave, the young Uzumaki is determined to end the fight before Naruto arrives.

The battle starts. Boruto employs shadow clones and makes futile attempts to hit Code with a Rasengan. Code, on the other hand, uses White Karma to completely overpower his opponent. He observes that the young Uzumaki does not understand how to properly use Karma, since he just uses it for increased power and speed. The true essence of Karma lies in Otsutsuki's battle experience. It can render anyone an expert warrior if used correctly.

Boruto accesses Karma’s true essence

Boruto as seen in Boruto episode 291 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Code tries to stomp on Boruto in the hopes of revealing Momoshiki's true power. The latter, however, avoids the hit and lands far away. His body is shown radiating a blue aura as he gets access to Momoshiki's powers without having his mind taken over like before.

This is shown to be the result of Amado's drugs, which Boruto has been consuming. Boruto's enhanced power allows him to somewhat overwhelm but not beat Code.

Momoshiki makes a surprising appearance

Momoshiki as seen in Boruto episode 291 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Code chooses to leave for the time being and return to Eida with Kawaki, but Kawaki resists. He creates a shadow clone to prevent Code from taking him through the claw marks while Boruto tries to attack with his Rasengan. The fight resumes, and once more Boruto fails to land a blow, this time a Vanishing Rasengan.

At this point, Boruto starts feeling exhausted and collapses on the ground, having a seizure. Code seizes the opportunity to attack, but time appears to have stopped, and Momoshiki appears, asking Boruto to switch places with him. As time starts passing normally again, Momoshiki creates a massive Rasengan, leaving Code stunned.

Naruto goes in search of Boruto and Kawaki

Naruto as seen in Boruto episode 291 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, Naruto, Ino, and the rest of the Sensory team stop looking for Kawaki and concentrate on locating Boruto. Shikamaru approaches Naruto after their location is discovered and informs him that they will go together because Code is also there along with Kawaki and Boruto.

Hinata expresses her desire to follow Naruto, but Naruto objects, explaining that if both he and Hinata die, Himawari will be left alone.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 290

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, Boruto and Kawaki were frustrated after being placed under the constant watch of the sensor Nishi. Kawaki called the former out for only being superficially bothered by the surveillance. Meanwhile, Shikamaru and Amado were seen talking, with the former accusing the latter of carrying out an elaborate scheme. Amado, on the other hand, admitted that the sequence of events had taken him by surprise as well.

Kawaki deceived the sensor that night by concealing his chakra and letting a shadow clone take his place. He had already left the village by the time Boruto realized something was wrong. Outside, with Eida's help, Code tracked him down, and the two got into a fight.

Kawaki then tried to make a deal by sacrificing himself for the safety of Leaf Village. But Code was unconcerned about such little things because his present goal was to cultivate the Divine Tree and ingest the Chakra Fruit. Boruto arrived at the scene and swore to protect his brother.

Poll : 0 votes