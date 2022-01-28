Who is a tougher opponent for Boruto between Momoshiki and Code?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has showcased some of the toughest villains that fans have encountered in the Naruto universe. During the course of the show, fans witnessed just how strong Jigen and Isshiki were. Code, however, hasn’t had the opportunity to display his full potential yet and this has left fans restless.

Some of the fans were wondering who would be a tougher opponent for Boruto to fight against. A comparison of Momoshiki and Code has been done before and the community is slightly divided when it comes to this debate.

Note: Since Code hasn’t really revealed his true potential, this article aims to use other characters as a metric for judging the outcome of this hypothetical battle. The tougher opponent will be decided purely based on who the stronger character is.

Boruto: Code vs Momoshiki

As stated earlier, Code has not been able to reveal his full potential and therefore we must compare his abilities to characters in order to gauge his overall strength and fighting ability.

Code was supposed to be a vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki, but failed and obtained the white karma. This will give Code access to the “pure power.” In addition to that, the plot is written in a manner that suggests that Code will become a very powerful antagonist.

Momoshiki too is another powerful being who possessed the Rinnegan and Byakugan. He proved to be a difficult opponent to deal with. But, he ultimately died to a giant Rasengan that was created by Boruto. Considering he was taken down by Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto, he seemed weaker compared to Jigen.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Amado mentioned a certain fact that caught everyone’s attention in the fanbase. Fans are aware that Code is far stronger than what has been shown in the manga.

This is because the antagonist has a set of limiters that keeps his powers in check. Amado mentioned that if Code’s limiters were removed, his powers would be superior enough to pose a threat to Jigen.

If Code can reach a level where his powers would be superior to Jigen’s, then it is clear that he would end up becoming far stronger than Momoshiki. Therefore, Code would be a tougher opponent for the protagonist to deal with.

That being said, it is important for fans to understand that Code hasn’t revealed his true powers and therefore it would be hard to judge. But signs point towards Code becoming a stronger character in comparison to Momoshiki.

