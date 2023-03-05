Boruto episode 290: Kawaki negotiates with Code, who reveals a grand plot, while Boruto swears to protect his brother

Boruto episode 290, titled Presence, was released on March 5, 2023. The most recent installment adapts chapters 61–63 of the manga. It illustrates Kawaki's growing dissatisfaction with being under constant observation and his subsequent defiance. Fans watched Kawaki being severely troubled in the last episode, even having nightmares about Code. He is well aware of Kara's last Inner's abilities and does not underestimate him.

Fans of the show can anticipate things to heat up in this episode as Kawaki attempts to strike a deal with Code. The animation quality has also improved, which is refreshing to see after weeks of mediocrity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto episode 290 shows Kawaki’s desperation to protect Naruto and Leaf Village

Boruto and Kawaki have been put under surveillance

Nishi as seen in Boruto episode 290 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 290 begins with Kawaki spotting Nishi from a distance. Boruto observes that the shinobi does not even attempt to hide and that he will be ineffective in the face of an enemy.

However, it is explained that he is a sensor, and his role is to monitor and alert another crew member who would deal with any enemy. Inojin defends the village's sensing unit, pointing out that it would be necessary to remove one's chakra signature to avoid them.

Shikamaru and Amado have a conversation

Shikamaru and Amado as seen in Boruto episode 290 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 290, Shikamaru and Amado are seen conversing, as the former accuses the latter of carrying out some elaborate scheme.

Amado confesses that the series of events has taken him by surprise, such as Kawaki's obsession with the Hokage.

Kawaki leaves the village

Kawaki as seen in Boruto episode 290

Kawaki walks out to take trash at night, under Nishi's watchful eye, but he makes an unusual move by jumping into a bush for a few seconds before emerging and returning to the house.

Boruto detects something strange, which Eida confirms to be Kawaki masking his chakra. That is a skill that comes naturally to the Otsutsuki. Kawaki had sent a shadow clone inside the house while staying hidden in the bush. By the time Naruto discovers him, he has already fled the village.

Kawaki and Code face off

Code as seen in Boruto episode 290 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Using Eida's ocular powers, Code easily locates Kawaki. Before they begin chatting, the two trade a few blows.

When Kawaki learns that Code intends to kill four people from the Leaf Village, he tells him that he is the one who killed Isshiki, so he should pay the price, and that nobody else from the Leaf Village should suffer.

Code dismisses the proposal as ludicrous and instead reveals that he has inherited the will of the Otsutsuki and would cultivate the Divine Tree and harvest its Chakra fruit. The Divine Tree will consume the chakra of every being on the planet and they will die.

Boruto appears just as Code is going to bring Kawaki to meet Eida. Despite Boruto's intervention, Kawaki still wants to meet Eida, though he has no idea who she is, in the hopes of saving the lives of everyone at the Leaf Village, particularly Naruto's. Boruto hits him and declares his decision to protect him.

A brief recap of the Boruto episode 289

Kawaki as in Boruto episode 289 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 289 started with Kawaki having a nightmare about Code hunting him down. When he woke up, Amado told him that he was still Isshiki's vessel and that he should strive to find a Karma that he could use only as a weapon to save the Seventh Hokage.

Amado's shrewdness was revealed once more when he subsequently admitted to Sumire that provoking Kawaki was for personal motives as well.

Meanwhile, Eida spoke with Code about their future strategy before awakening Daemon, her cyborg sibling. Daemon quickly takes down the guards at Boro's facility by demonstrating his extraordinary ability to reflect back on his opponent's intention to kill him.

Poll : 0 votes