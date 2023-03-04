Naruto: 10 Jutsus that would be useful for real-life shinobi

Naruto is perhaps the most famous shinobi anime to date. With its lovable characters and iconic abilities, fans from various generations come to enjoy it even after the show's end.

Despite the show revolving around shinobi and the fights they engage in, real-life shinobi were not this exciting centuries ago. However, there are aspects of Naruto that would have made life much easier for them back during Japan's medieval period.

Although many abilities from Naruto would have easily caused enemy factions to tear Japan apart, specific Jutsus would have upgraded traditional shinobi tasks massively.

Note: This article purely reflects the author's personal opinions and contains spoilers for both the Naruto and Boruto series. This list of Jutsus from Naruto is not ranked in any particular order.

10 Naruto techniques perfect for supposed real-life shinobi use

1) Kamui

Kamui is Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan ability and one of the strongest Jutsus in the series. With Kamui, the user can teleport either themselves, others, or objects into a different dimension known as the Kamui Dimension as long as they possess one of Obito Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan.

With the right eye, the user can utilize Kamui's short-range capabilities, which allows them to send themselves and others directly to the Kamui Dimension rather than objects.

The left eye allows the user to access long-range Kamui capabilities such as sending far away objects to the Kamui Dimension. It grants such amazing precision and accuracy that Kakashi was able to use it to snipe at various enemies and send them to the Kamui dimension.

Real-life shinobi would have made good use of Kamui. With it, they could easily steal important information from enemy nations as well as quickly hide whenever they risked getting caught.

2) Amaterasu

Originally used by Itachi and then by Sasuke, Amaterasu is the most powerful Fire Release Jutsu in the Naruto series for a good reason. The flames of Amaterasu have been described as insurmountable and destructive.

Once the black flames hook on to something, they will burn until there is nothing left, regardless of the substance. They can also be applied to other Jutsus such as Naruto's Rasenshuriken, making them more powerful than ever.

For a realistic shinobi, Amaterasu would be perfect for destroying evidence and information. If an enemy nation gets hold of compromising intelligence, the shinobi could easily burn it to ashes with Amaterasu.

At the same time, it could be incredibly useful in destroying nations. A shinobi could sneak into an enemy country with the goal of wreaking havoc, only to end up burning it to the ground in less than a night due to Amaterasu's eternal black flames.

3) The Flying Thunder God Jutsu

Created by Tobirama but a signature to Minato, the Flying Thunder God Jutsu is one of the fastest techniques in the entire Naruto series. Minato made use of this technique through a special type of kunai he used to tag places he wanted to teleport to. Once preparations are complete, the user can move between tagged spots instantaneously.

Due to the high-speed nature of this Jutsu, it would be perfect for a shinobi who regularly went on reconnaissance missions or undercover operations. During undercover missions, they would be able to sneak into enemy territories and place their special markings, tagging them for the Flying Thunder God Jutsu. This could allow them to easily enact an ambush from inside the country.

At the same time, the Flying Thunder God Jutsu would make assassinations a simple act. Shinobi could just teleport to their target, take them out, and teleport back to safety before anyone realizes what happened.

4) Sage Mode

Throughout the Naruto series, various types of Sage Mode have been introduced, and they all have varying costs and benefits. Despite all the different types, no Sage Mode is a traditional Jutsu like the others on this list, but rather, it is an enhancement.

It boosts the user's physical abilities by mixing natural energy into their own chakra to create senjutsu chakra. Through this, the user gains a massive boost in physical strength, stamina, speed, reflexes, durability, and other combat areas.

Sage Mode would prove incredibly useful to real-life shinobi, especially during long missions where mistakes cannot be made. Physical boosts, especially stamina, will prevent them from getting fatigued quickly, allowing them to fulfill their jobs much more effectively than before.

5) Amenotejikara

There is no doubt that Amenotejikara is Sasuke's most powerful ability. In fact, this was confirmed when Momoshiki destroyed it in the Boruto series, decreasing Sasuke's power immensely. With Amenotejikara, the user is able to swap places with any object they wish, even if they cannot directly see it.

Although Sasuke is not a fan of his Rinnegan abilities, he would use Amenotejikara whenever he was in a pinch and had no other options, which shows how powerful he considered this ability to be.

Although historical shinobi would not be using Amenotejikara to avoid earth shattering attacks, they would use it for sneakier attacks. Due to Amenotejikara's unpredictable nature, it is the perfect Jutsu to create traps for unsuspecting individuals.

A shinobi could easily swap places with someone, possibly throwing them right into danger. At the same time, Amenotejikara would be incredibly useful when trying to escape after getting captured.

6) The Shadow Clone Jutsu/Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu

Naruto and thousands of shadow clones (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Shadow Clone Jutsu allows the user to make incredibly realistic copies of themselves that can think, fight, and perform any other tasks the user can. Although considered a high-ranking and complex Jutsu, Naruto quickly mastered it as a child and made it his signature technique. This allows him to perform various tasks all at the same time, increasing efficiency and saving time.

Shinobi from centuries ago would have benefitted immensely from this technique. By creating multiple versions of themselves, a shinobi can complete certain tasks that would normally take days in just a few hours. This is especially true for information gathering missions because once the clone dissipates, all of the information and experience the clone gained gets transferred to the original user.

7) The Shadow Paralysis Jutsu

Shikadai freezing various characters at once in 'Boruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Shadow Paralysis Jutsu was considered incredibly powerful in the original Naruto anime and for good reason too. Before the Otsutsuki appeared and introduced the ability to absorb ninjutsu, it was practically impossible to overcome Nara Clan's infamous Shadow Paralysis Jutsu.

The second the chakra-infused shadow is connected with another character's shadow, they will be stuck in place, unable to move a muscle no matter how much they struggle.

Whenever any shinobi would have to chase after targets, the Shadow Paralysis Jutsu would have been the perfect tool to make their lives easier. Especially during the day, they would be able to connect their shadow with the person they are chasing. This would effectively end the chase, allowing the shinobi to get whatever they need from the individual.

8) The Mind Transfer Jutsu

The Yamanaka Clan have been experts in mind-related Jutsu since the beginning of the Naruto series. Ino Yamanaka, clan head and most powerful, leads the Konoha defense team, which takes advantage of the Yamanaka Clan's various mind-based Jutsus. They are all able to connect to one another via telepathy and sensory abilities.

Taking the mind transfer Jutsu and applying it to the lives of real-life shinobi would make interrogations and information gathering much easier than ever before. Invading an enemy's mind would take away the need for honest and advanced interrogation techniques as any shinobi would be able to go directly to their memories and find what they need.

9) Sukunahikona

BUBBA @anime_stor1es Isshiki’s right eye uses Sukunahikona, it allows him to shrink and restore any non living thing , so imagine if he takes Sasukes left eye rinnegan, who is going to stop him Isshiki’s right eye uses Sukunahikona, it allows him to shrink and restore any non living thing , so imagine if he takes Sasukes left eye rinnegan, who is going to stop him😳 https://t.co/jYGRD0nQzn

As Isshiki Otsutsuki's mysterious signature ability, not much is known about Sukunahikona's true powers. However, what has been shown so far in Boruto is nearly unmatched. Sukunahikona is an ability that comes from Isshiki's unknown dojutsu in his right eye.

This technique allows Isshiki to shrink and expand both himself and nonliving matter at will. At one point, he was able to make himself small enough that neither Naruto nor Sasuke were able to sense him during their fight. Even with their guards up, Isshiki wiped the floor with them, thanks to this overpower ability.

Any shinobi would be able to use Sukunahikona to their advantage, especially while in enemy territories. By shrinking themselves to a microscopic level, they can go anywhere they want without having to worry about getting caught. This will also allow for them to easily pull off sneak attacks on other enemy combatants without getting caught.

10) Yomotsu Hirasaka

Kaguya utilizing Yomotsu Hirasaka to travel through her various dimensions in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yomotsu Hirasaka is one of the few Otsutsuki exclusive Jutsus in the Naruto series. This technique was first showcased during the War Arc in Naruto Shippuden.

Kaguya Otsutsuki used it to travel through the various dimensions she created to fight Team Seven in an attempt to retake the chakra she gave to humanity. This ability proved to be incredibly difficult to deal with, considering its range reaching across dimensions.

If Yomotsu Hirasaka could be adapted to be used to travel on Earth instead of solely inter-dimensional travel, a traditional shinobi would benefit greatly from it. They can open the portal anywhere and pop out whenever they want.

This ability would be especially good for invading enemy territory at night. Darkness will act as a cover while the shinobi bring their allies through the portal, breaching any sort of defense the enemy once had.

Poll : 0 votes