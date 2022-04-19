10 most unique uses of Sharingan in Naruto, ranked from clever to godlike

The Sharingan is one of the most powerful Dojutsus in the Naruto series, and typically the only characters who wield them are part of the Uchiha Clan. To be activated, an Uchiha Clan member must experience a moment of intense anger or sadness. Through training and hard work, users can add tomoe to their Sharingan, making it stronger. When used by an Uchiha Clan member, the Sharingan utilizes a negligible amount of chakra, but if someone outside of the clan uses it, there will be a significant drop in their chakra reserves.

Each Sharingan has its own unique ability. Itachi had Tsukuyomi, Shisui had Kotoamatsukami, Obito had Kamui, et cetera. These techniques are powerful and would pose a threat to anyone who comes into contact with them.

10 incredibly brilliant ways that the Sharingan was used in the 'Naruto' series

10) Obito uses his Sharingan to enter and leave the Kamui dimension

Although incredible, this is one of the most basic abilities of Obito's Sharingan. By utilizing Kamui, Obito is able to send himself to the Kamui dimension, and he is able to leave the pocket dimension just as easily. At the same time, Obito enjoys making a spectacle out of this technique.

This is an amazing ability for dodging another person's attack or for espionage. A spy that can suddenly transport themselves to different dimension is an incredible asset. It is the perfect way to avoid being detected by anyone, and even getting caught would not matter since the catchers would not be able to enter the Kamui dimension.

9) The Sharingan is the only way to master the Chidori

Kakashi first developed the Chidori when he was unable to apply his Lightning Release to Rasengan. The Chidori has incredible piercing power. Sasuke was able to break through Gaara's impenetrable sand defense with one strike using the Chidori. Despite seeming unstoppable, the Chidori has one major downfall: its tunnel vision.

When Kakashi used the Chidori, he developed tunnel vision due to the crazy velocious speed he was moving at. He realized that to counter this weakness, the Sharingan must be used since it can stop tunnel vision. Soon after obtaining Obito's eye, Kakashi quickly mastered the Chidori.

8) Obito cast a Genjutsu on Kurama

Prior to the events of Naruto, Kurama ravaged the Hidden Leaf Village because of Obito. After Kushina gave birth to Naruto, the sealing that kept Kurama inside her was severely weakened and Obito took that opportunity to take Kurama out of her and summon him in the middle of Konoha.

Obito then cast a genjutsu on Kurama, causing the Nine-Tailed Fox to go on a rampage. Despite the devastation and tragedy brought about, this was a very clever way to use the Sharingan. Kurama was unable to resist the strength of Obito's genjutsu and fell under his control.

7) The Complete Body - Susanoo

The Complete Body - Susanoo, also known as the Perfect Susanoo, is the final form of the Susanoo that Uchiha Clan Sharingan users have access to. It is one of the strongest defensive Jutsus in the series, and only a few characters have ever broken through its armor. It also has great offensive power. When the user is in their Perfect Susanoo, they are nigh-invincible.

There have only been a handful of Perfect Susanoos in the series. Madara, Sasuke, and Obito/Kakashi all have canon Perfect Susanoos; meanwhile, Hagoromo's susanoo was featured only in filler episodes.

6) Itachi makes Izumi live an entire life in only a few seconds

This usage of this Sharingan was not shown in anime or manga but in canon novels, specifically Itachi Shinden: Book of Bright Light.

During the Uchiha Massacre, Itachi casts a Tsukuyomi on Izumi Uchiha. In this Genjutsu, the two get married, have kids, and live a long peaceful life together. The pair end up dying of old age in the Genjutsu and after it ends, Itachi held her in his hands as she thanked him for what he did. Itachi was able to let Izumi experience decades of life within a few short seconds thanks to his Sharingan ability.

This is one of the most intelligent uses of the dojutsu in Naruto but also the most heartbreaking.

5) Obito stops Kakashi from using Kamui on the Gedo Statue

This moment was during the War arc in Naruto Shippuden, but before Obito revealed his identity to everyone.

The Gedo Statue, or the Demonic Statue of the Outer Path, is the husk of the Ten-Tails that was left behind after all of its chakra was removed from its body. Obito summoned the statue onto the battlefield and it wreaked havoc. It was able to effortlessly overpower all nine tailed beasts and no attacks seemed to affect it.

Kakashi decided to try and send the head of the Gedo Statue to the Kamui dimension using his Sharingan. He seemed successful at first as the head was beginning to warp, but Obito stopped him just in time. Obito did this by using Kamui with the Sharingan he possessed and canceled out Kakashi's Kamui.

4) Obito used his intangibility to avoid being hit by a team of shinobi

Obito watched as Rin died after impaling herself on Kakashi's Chidori. This triggered an immense amount of rage to fester within Obito, and he went on a killing spree.

In the GIF above, Mist Shinobi's team tried to kill Obito and save their teammate by plunging their swords deep in his chest. Despite unlocking it only seconds before, he skillfully used Kamui to avoid taking any damage by making his body intangible. This caused the swords to pass right through him and hit the teammate on the ground. He proceeded to massacre the entire group of Kirigakure Shinobi without any difficulty.

3) Itachi programmed Sasuke's Sharingan so it would react to Obito

This act by Itachi showcased his intelligence and proactivity. Although it is not explicitly shown, in the video above, when Itachi taps Sasuke's forehead, Itachi is sealing a one time use of Amaterasu in Sasuke's Sharingan. Once Sasuke saw Obito's Sharingan, the seal on Amaterasu would be broken and the jet-black flames would emerge from Sasuke's eye and engulf Obito.

This was a surprise attack/trap Jutsu that Itachi intended to use to defeat Obito after he died. Clearly, it did not work, but it was still an ingenious way of using the Sharingan.

2) Kakashi applied Kamui to his Shuriken

When Kakashi was possessed by Obito's spirit, he became one of the strongest characters in the entire series. He had full control over both of Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan and he was not affected by the huge amount of chakra they used. He wa able to constantly use Kamui to attack and defend against Kaguya Otsutsuki, and he created a Perfect Susanoo without any difficulty.

Kakashi was also able to apply the Kamui ability to different objects such as shuriken, this technique became known as Kamui shuriken. Kakashi was able to throw shuriken at a target and when they hit, they induced Kamui on the target. Kakashi used this to sever the large arms coming from Kaguya's body during their fight.

1) Obito used Izanagi to escape Konan's paper bombs

This was one of the most insane moments in the entirety of Naruto Shippuden. Konan had drawn Obito to Amegakure and they talked for a while. Soon after, they engaged in combat, but Konan was quickly overwhelmed by Obito's strength. However, she did not seem too worried because of her trump card.

Konan had created approximately 600 billion paper tags and disguised them as the water surrounding the village. When she split the water and revealed it to be these paper tags, Obito initially thought that only a few of them were explosives, so he easily saved himself from dying to the initial explosion using Kamui. However, he quickly realized that all 600 billion paper tags were explosives and used his last resort, Izanagi. This allowed Obito to essentially warp reality and survive the massive explosion and kill Konan in the end.

