5 Naruto characters who can beat Konan (& 5 who never will)

The Naruto series has shown some of the most powerful characters in anime, some of which are villains as well. One of the most underrated villains in the series is the Akatsuki member, Konan.

She has the ability to convert chakra into pieces of paper that can be utilized in creative ways. Let’s look at some of the characters that can beat Konan and some that she can beat in the Naruto series.

Naruto: Characters that can beat Konan

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is arguably one of the strongest characters on this list, especially after he became the Ten Tail Jinchuriki. He was strong enough to take on multiple Tailed Beasts at the same time, and it took a collective effort from some of the strongest shinobis to drive him to a corner.

His genjutsu abilities are unmatched and he also has the Ten Tailed Beast that is capable of ridiculously high destructive powers. He would be able to beat Konan with ease.

2) Obito Uchiha

One of the main reasons why Konan’s fight against Obito was so close was due to the fact that she had a lot of preparation time. If it was a fight that didn’t involve any prep before the fight, Obito would be able to beat Konan with ease.

Obito also went on to become the Ten Tail Jinchuriki and his chakra reserves were massive. Kamui is one of the most broken jutsus in the Naruto series. He too has the Ten Tailed Beast to aid him in the fight, which would make quick work of Konan.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju is yet another strong character in the Naruto series who was powerful enough to take on Madara Uchiha and Nine Tailed Beast that was cloaked in a Susanoo. His Wood Release was extremely versatile and powerful.

He also had the ability to enter Sage Mode, which would drastically enhance his abilities. Given his performance against the likes of Madara, he would be able to beat Konan.

4) Minato Namikaze

Minato is one of the most skilled shinobis in the Naruto universe. He perfected one of the hardest and most versatile jutsus, the Flying Raijin. This allows him to teleport to points by throwing his kunai that has a marker. He would be able to evade Konan’s paper bombs and given his battle intelligence, he can beat Konan in the end with a powerful jutsu like the Rasengan.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is another incredibly strong character who played a major role in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki. Naruto also received a powerup from Hagoromo, which enhanced his abilities by a huge margin.

Naruto in his Six Paths Sage Mode would obliterate Konan with ease. He also has the Kyuubi chakra mode and the Tailed Beast Bomb that can cause massive destruction. There’s not much Konan can do against him in his most powerful state.

Naruto: Characters that Konan can defeat with ease

1) Rock Lee

Rock Lee is an exceptionally hard-working shinobi in the Naruto series who has nearly perfected Taijutsu as well. However, he would not be able to inflict damage on Konan simply because she can maintain her distance and use her paper bombs to inflict damage on Rock Lee.

She is also impervious to Taijutsu since she can use the Dance of the Shikigami. Konan would be a terrible matchup for Rock Lee and he would be defeated by the Akatsuki member with ease.

2) Hinata

Hinata is a strong shinobi hailing from the Hyuga clan. She has the Byakugan Doujutsu, which is extremely versatile and grants her a near 360-degree vision while fighting enemies. However, she relies on the Gentle Fist, which is a variation of the Taijutsu. Users would strike vital chakra points, which will injure the enemy.

But Konan can create wings with her paper and stay airborne, which would help her avoid all the attacks Hinata throws at her. There’s not much Hinata can do to Konan’s paper bombs.

3) Shikamaru

Shikamaru, much like Konan, is also a long-range fighter. However, Shikamaru is not great with fights that are 1v1. There's little he can do to Konan since his Shadow Possession Jutsu is highly situational and depends quite heavily on the surroundings and conditions like cloud cover. Konan would be able to beat him with ease by using a relatively easy jutsu such as Paper Chakram.

4) Hidan

Hidan is possibly one of the weakest members of Akatsuki. While he was strong enough to kill Asuma, Shikamaru was able to outsmart him towards the end. Given how Hidan performed against Shikamaru, Konan would be able to beat him even if she didn’t have time for preparation. If she had time to prepare, she would beat Hidan without breaking a sweat.

5) Zetsu

He is certainly not a weak character by any means. However, he doesn’t boast the same destructive abilities that other members of the Akatsuki did in the Naruto series. Zetsu’s true powers lie in his ability to manipulate some of the strongest characters in the series.

Despite having Wood Release, he cannot wield it the way Hashirama does. Konan would beat Zetsu with ease by using the paper bombs and the Dance of the Shikigami.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

