10 strongest Sharingan eyes in Naruto, ranked

In the Naruto series, the Uchiha clan is one of the most important clans owing to their contribution to the overall plot. One of the most distinctive features of this clan is their doujutsu, called the Sharingan.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most powerful abilities of Sharingan and rank them based on their strength and their overall use in combat.

Ranking the Sharingans in Naruto

The criteria for the ranking is based on individual abilities of the eye, which are unique to every individual. The powers of Rinnegan will not be considered, and the overall power levels of the character will also not be considered while comparing the eyes. The order of this list will change if we account for the user's strength and the chakra reserves.

10) Izuna

Izuna Uchiha from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Izuna Uchiha was Madara Uchiha’s brother who had awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan. He’s so low on this list is because the writer hasn’t explored this character all that much. Moreover, the individual abilities of his eyes were not known. But he asked his brother to take his eyes and restore his brother’s vision, saving his clan from extinction.

9) Fugaku

Fugaku Uchiha's Sharingan in the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Fugaku Uchiha was Sasuke and Itachi’s father and was considered a strong and skilled shinobi. He developed his Mangekyo Sharingan when he witnessed the death of his friend that took place in the Third Shinobi World War.

While there aren’t any feats to back this claim, Fugaku believed his eyes were strong enough to control the Nine Tailed Beast. The individual powers of his eyes were unknown since this character was not explored during the series.

8) Shin

Shin Uchiha from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Shin Uchiha was a former test subject of Orochimaru in the Naruto series. The right eye of his Mangekyo Sharingan allows him to control objects through telekinesis by placing a special marker on it through physical contact. Shin’s clones also share the same abilities since their construct is the same.

7) Indra

Indra Otsutsuki from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Indra Otsutsuki developed his Mangekyo Sharingan in the Naruto series, but the individual abilities were not known except that he had a perfect Susanoo.

This can only be done by those who developed Mangekyo Sharingan in both their eyes. Indra’s abilities would have been far greater, and he could have been higher on this list, but Kishimoto didn’t explore this character as much.

6) Madara

Madara Uchiha developed his Mangekyo Sharingan and was the first ever Uchiha to do so. He had a perfect Susanoo, which is considered the ideal defense.

His Sharingan was unique because he had a straight Tomoe Mangekyo Sharingan, which meant that he had a level of fluidity in combat that very few people could match. His mastery of Genjutsu also made him a cut above the rest.

5) Sasuke

Naruto @NarutoVibe Happy Birthday to the one and only Sasuke Uchiha Happy Birthday to the one and only Sasuke Uchiha 🎂 https://t.co/6vQo1mAv3B

Sasuke has an impressive ability with his Mangekyo Sharingan, which he developed when killing his older brother, Itachi Uchiha. He can use either of his eyes to cast an Amaterasu, a black-colored flame that is supposed to be as hot as the sun.

These flames cannot be extinguished by water or rain. Sasuke also has the power to control the fire and extinguish it at will. He also has the perfect Susanoo, which is purple.

4) Obito

Obito has one of the most broken and unique abilities in the Naruto series. He developed his Mangekyo Sharingan when he witnessed the death of Rin Nohara. At this time, Kakashi had Obito’s left eye, and therefore, both had the Mangekyo Sharingan.

Obito and Kakashi could use Kamui to teleport the target into the Kamui dimension. This move is considered one of the most potent unique abilities of the Mangekyo Sharingan.

3) Shisui

There’s a reason why fans and characters in the Naruto series believe that he could have been one of the strongest Uchiha clan members.

After awakening his Mangekyo Sharingan, he was able to use Kotoamatsukami, a Genjutsu technique that allows the user to manipulate the thoughts of a target in such a manner that no one, including the target, will know that they’re being controlled.

It’s a technique so broken that no one other than the user will be aware that someone is being controlled. Danzo soon stole the eye from him, and Shisui entrusted the other eye to Itachi.

2) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha had one of the strongest Mangekyo Sharingans in the Naruto series was able to he could use Tsukuyomi with his left eye. This is one of the most influential and dangerous Genjutsu techniques that allows Itachi to make eye contact with someone and trap them in an illusion where they experience days’ worth of torture in seconds. Itachi could cast Amaterasu using his right eye as well.

1) Hagoromo

Hagoromor Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

There is no doubt that Hagoromo has one of the strongest Sharingans in the series. While the series didn’t explore much about his abilities, he had a perfect Susanoo, common among those who possess two Mangekyo Sharingans.

However, the size of his perfect Susanoo was so vast that it could be comparable to the size of the Ten Tailed Beast.

The other Tailed Beasts are pretty small in comparison. For example, Sasuke’s Susanoo is comparable to Kurama’s size. Hagoromo’s powers were strong enough to defeat Kaguya Otsutsuki with his brother’s help.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar