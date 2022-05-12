Which member of the Uchiha clan are you, based on your zodiac sign?

Deciphering the zodiac signs of the Uchihas is not easy. Naruto fans seek to correlate characters with zodiac signs because it is fascinating to see how the characters line up with astrological tendencies.

The Uchihas display a variety of jarring and inconsistent characteristics, which makes it difficult to view them as one particular zodiac sign. However, we will help you discover who your zodiac sibling from the clan is, and why.

Which Uchiha clan member are you, based on your zodiac?

Aries- Sarada Uchiha

The first sign of the Zodiac is Aries. They have a strong desire to be the best in all they do. They're natural-born leaders who are enthusiastic, forthright, and ready to take on any task. Sarada is usually responsible and level-headed. Her mother is an Aries, so it is likely that Sarada also acquired her mother's cautious disposition.

Taurus- Izuna Uchiha

Izuna (image via Studio Pierrot)

Izuna, like most Taureans, was harmonious and dedicated. His brother Madara and he proved to be fierce competitors when it came to honing their talents, as evidenced by their frequent sparring. Izuna held Madara in high regard, and when Madara woke up his Sharingan, Izuna was overjoyed. Taureans value honesty above all else, and do not give up on their roots. Throughout his life, Izuna's devotion to his family and his tribe grew stronger, as did his desire to preserve it.

Gemini- Itachi Uchiha

Although he was born under the air sign, Itachi didn't exhibit all of the traits that would be expected of a Gemini such as talkativeness or overenthusiasm. However, Itachi's Gemini side really showed through in certain aspects. For example, Geminis like Itachi are always intuitive, intelligent, and innovative when solving the problem. They are also compassionate no matter what.

Cancer- Indra Otsutsuki

Indra Otsutsuki (image via Studio Pierrot)

As a Cancerian, Indra excels in taking responsibility and following through on commitments. He was always the sort to devote time and attention to his training, making sure that Asura was safe and concentrating on Ninshu. When it came to confrontation, he was extremely keen and serious. Friends and partners can count on Cancerians to be dependable, trustworthy, and true to their word. Indra's quick temper and irritability, however, indicate how fickle they may be at times.

Leo- Sasuke Uchiha

A roaring Leo by birth, Sasuke embodies many of the traits associated with the sign of the Lion. Uchihas are known for their love of fire, and this sign is controlled by the sun. People born under the sign of Leo, which represents strength and vigor, are more likely to be ambitious and creative than other signs of the zodiac. Leo-s like Sasuke have a tendency to perceive the world black and white, which is a boon and a bane at the same time.

Virgo- Kagami Uchiha

While devoted to his family, Kagami was also well-known for his efforts and contributions to ensure Konoha's well-being. He never succumbed to the curse of hatred, which is a trademark trait for Virgos. Due to their unwavering loyalty to those they love, Virgos cannot be manipulated or taken advantage of. It takes them no time at all to decide that you are no longer welcome in their company.

Libra- Shisui

Shisui (image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui, like Librans, was nice, modest, and down-to-earth. Librans are usually perfectionists who seek to achieve harmony in all aspects of their lives. When it came to things that mattered, Shisui was adamant in expressing his thoughts. He cared for the community as a whole, a virtue that Itachi also had. Like Itachi, he didn't really believe in killing for the sake of killing, and instead preferred non-lethal tactics.

Scorpio- Izumi Uchiha

Thoughtful Izumi blamed herself for her father's sacrifice. So, she made a conscious decision to follow in her father's footsteps by strengthening herself so that she might assist others in the same way her father had helped her. As a result, unlike the great majority of her clansmen, Izumi never fell victim to the Hatred Curse. As a Scorpio, she shows determination and grit. Scorpios are also known to be highly faithful, and they never break their promises. Izumi was devoted to Itachi until the end.

Sagittarius- Mikoto Uchiha

As a Sagittarian, Mikoto became a caring mother who cared passionately for her boys and understood how to assist them in overcoming their difficulties. Mikoto loved and respected her husband, who was also the chief of the Uchiha clan. Itachi's mother had Sagittarian virtues of loyalty and love so she could not come to terms with her oldest son's odd behavior. She believed the best of him until he slayed her.

Capricorn- Madara Uchiha

Madara (image via Studio Pierrot)

Capricorns are known for their work ethic and commitment to their goals. They are willing to invest everything they have since they know that it will eventually take them to the pinnacle. Madara was expected to behave in a mature manner from a young age. After being deserted by his clan, he worked on his transformation into a tremendous villain by nurturing his injured ego. He might be egotistical and self-serving, but he knows what he wants and is willing to go the extra mile to get it.

Aquarius- Obito Uchiha

Obito is a typical Aquarian in many aspects. People born under the Aquarius Zodiac sign are known for their lack of regard for others' emotions and their willingness to stand firm during a conflict. They may, however, be advanced thinkers, as exemplified by Obito. Alhough his ultimate objective was to unleash an unimaginable amount of carnage, his desire to bring peace to the world is noble.

Pisces- Naori Uchiha

Naori was a level-headed Kunoichi who never lost her cool in the face of adversities. Pisceans are incredibly sympathetic and aware of the sentiments of those around them. They are usually generous, and put others' needs before their own. Loving and unselfish, Naori sacrificed one of her own eyes in an attempt to rescue Naka by helping him accept his destiny.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee