Which Uchiha Clan member are you, based on your personality? (2-minute MBTI test)

The Uchiha Clan in Naruto is exceptionally popular and usually appears on a lot of lists. Some appear on Zodiac lists, some appear on a Myers-Briggs test, and others appear on personality tests in general. This has often been the case with many Naruto characters, as many people find the characters relatable and charming and therefore want to know if they share any resemblances with them.

This has led to many tests, personality quizzes, and all manner of exams ultimately showcasing the hows and the whys of these characters fitting into everyday context. This article is going to do the same, basically by going over each Uchiha Clan member, and what their MBTI type is.

Disclaimer: As this is an article about MBTI types, the opinions are subject purely to the author. As per usual, this article will contain Naruto spoilers as well.

Which Uchiha Clan member from Naruto are you, determined based on your MBTI type

Here is a quick tabular overview of the Uchiha clan members and the MBTI types they are:

Uchiha Clan Member MBTI type Sasuke Uchiha INTJ-T Itachi Uchiha INFJ Shisui Uchiha ENFJ Obito Uchiha ENFP Madara Uchiha ENTJ Fugaku Uchiha ISTJ Mikoto Uchiha ISFJ Sarada Uchiha ESTJ Sakura Haruno/Uchiha ESFJ Izumi Uchiha ISFP Inabi Uchiha ISTP Izuna Uchiha INFP Kagami Uchiha ESTP Tajima Uchiha INTP Yashiro Uchiha ENTP Teyaki Uchiha ESFP

1) Sasuke Uchiha - INTJ-T (The Turblulant Architect)

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

INTJs are intense and often fueled by their own worries and concerns. Their worlds are usually quiet and rational. The INTJ Architects, particularly Turbulent ones, are often asocial, cynical, and even look down upon anyone that they deem as not being on their level.

The negatives absolutely fit Naruto's deuteragonist Sasuke Uchiha in a lot of ways. He was self-absorbed, had poor social skills, and was rather abrasive in his relationships. That said, Sasuke was always pragmatic when it came to his interpersonal dynamics and was quite flexible.

At least, he atoned for his crimes and mistakes, realizing how vital his friends were.

2) Itachi Uchiha - INFJ (The Advocate)

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the rarest MBTI types, Advocates are calculating and introverted. These types are considered the perfect storm of easy-going perfectionists: equal parts logical and emotional, creative and analytical. They are also likely to give into or otherwise have a ton of stress on their plate, having far too high expectations of themselves and others.

Now, all that sounds like Itachi in a nutshell. Considered the greatest of the Uchiha Clan, Itachi has earned the title of Advocate by approaching things with a deep sense of forward-thinking while likewise having an idealistic streak. This shows in his expectations of Sasuke to be the Uchiha Clan's hero and his dual nature in trying to provide a solution that could avoid a massacre.

3) Shisui Uchiha - ENFJ (The Giver/Protagonist)

Shisui Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

ENFJs are warm, loyal, outgoing, and sensitive types of people who are often the strongest kind of "people-person" imaginable. They are able to forge lasting friendships, even if the person in question is supremely introverted. They also have a strong value system and often go too hard on themselves despite not being selfish.

Shisui Uchiha absolutely fits this personality type for many Uchiha Clan fans, as he's never arrogant or stubborn. He always showed nothing but empathy, even to people who betrayed the village. His devotion to his friends and village meant he was never consumed by the Curse of Hatred, a rarity for the Uchiha Clan.

4) Obito Uchiha - ENFP (The Campaigner)

Obito younger and older (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The key to a good ENFP is excellent people skills, charisma, creativity, and a future focus on generating new ideas. They typically are good at understanding people's feelings and are adept when it comes to communication and empathy. Some people might ask then why one of the Uchiha Clan villains is at this point of the list, given Obito's villainy. Here's a hint: ENFPs are easily emotionally distressed.

Obito was a rash genin, which resulted in his and Kakashi's relationship being strained. He was the Naruto to Kakashi's Sasuke, so he was incredibly emotional and easily stressed out when young. This didn't help when Rin Nohara died and he abandoned all core morals and values to join Madara's schemes.

5) Madara Uchiha - ENTJ (The Commander)

Madara reborn (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Decisive, strong-willed, efficient, and self-assured are all hallmarks of Uchiha Clan's strongest warrior and ENTJ personality types. Commanders are often characterized by ruthless efficiency, weeding out any irrational or lazy behavior, and utterly breaking anything on their way to the finish line.

These, however, aren't always compliments. Madara Uchiha may exhibit many of the positive traits of an ENTJ, but he likewise has many negative traits as well. He's excessively arrogant of his own abilities, proclaiming to be on the level of the Sage of Six Paths, and never took "No" or any other answer when he set his mind on something he desired.

6) Fugaku Uchiha - ISTJ (Logistician)

Fugaku Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Logisticians take pride in their integrity and meaning what they say. Generally speaking, they are the type to rarely hesitate on taking action for their own mistakes or choices. It certainly fits the former patriarch of the Uchiha Clan, as he is dutiful, heavily responsible for everything happening, and an orderly person.

ever, there is a flip side of this MBTI type-affected Fugaku Uchiha - Logisticians are harsh, stubborn, judgemental, and often try to work by the book. He seemed this way to Sasuke and Itachi, rarely expressing any praise or sentiment.

He did love his sons, however, and allowed the bending of the rules with Kakashi's inheritance of Obito's eye.

7) Mikoto Uchiha - ISFJ (The Defender)

Mikoto Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For the Matriarch of the Uchiha Clan, Mikoto Uchiha seemed like Fugaku's opposite. She was friends with Kushina, checked in on Naruto when he was a newborn, wanted to help Itachi and Sasuke both, and is far more observant than Fugaku when it came to their kids. This more than fits an ISFJ's gift of loyalty - to show up when someone needs it most.

Mikoto's weaknesses are very typical of an ISFJ's, she was incredibly humble to the point of almost being docile around her husband even when he was being rather harsh. This doesn't mean that she didn't care, it meant she cared too much. She didn't put up any resistance alongside Fugaku when Itachi came to kill them, simply stating that she understood his reasons.

8) Sarada Uchiha - ESTJ (The Executive)

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The newest member of the Uchiha Clan in a generation, Sarada Uchiha from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has a good head on her shoulders. This befits the idea of the ESTJ type, being reliable to a fault and incredibly dedicated to seeing things through to the end. For Sarada, this means going through whatever it takes to find out who her father is, or becoming Hokage in the future.

Sarada's flaws are likewise typical of her MBTI type: she finds it difficult to relax, is incredibly judgemental when it came to Boruto's actions, and gets rather uncomfortable when shoved into new and unfamiliar situations like trying to make new friends.

Sarada is very stubborn, a trait she shares with her parents. It's not something that is looked down upon, however, just needed redirecting away from the traumatic unlock of the Mangekyo Sharingan.

9) Sakura Uchiha - ESFJ (The Consul)

Sakura as of Boruto)

Sakura Haruno certainly has a lot to her name - being considered one of latest additions to the Uchiha Clan and an ESFJ. The Consul personality type tends to be an altruist, believing that there is a perfectly clear moral compass for everything. Not to mention that Consuls usually have a good connection to everyone and are particularly loyal to those they consider friends or family.

The trouble is the flip side of the Consul that Sakura likewise embodies. She was excessively needy as a child, paying far too much attention to flirting with Sasuke. Also, she was very defensive, especially when Naruto and Sasuke were concerned.

None of these flaws describe Sakura in Boruto, since she's grown more mature and has overcome many of those flaws.

10) Izumi Uchiha - ISFP (The Adventurer)

Izumi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Izumi Uchiha was in love with Itachi, and was a rare example of an Uchiha that never fell into The Curse of Hatred that the rest of the Uchiha Clan suffered from. She actually shared Itachi and Shisui's distrust and tried to convince Itachi to broker peace. She generally has the ISFP positive traits down: live and let live, being sensitive and easily empathetic, and quite passionate and curious.

Of course the flip side of that also described Izumi - her self-esteem took a nosedive whenever she tried comparing herself to Itachi. So she always tried to get stronger, despite being easily stressed at how much work it was. When Itachi killed her in the novel, his genjutsu had her seeing their peaceful life.

11) Inabi Uchiha - ISTP (The Virtuoso)

Inabi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Straightforward Inabi Uchiha was part of the Konoha Military Police force from the Uchiha Clan, tasked with attempting to investigate the matter of Shisui Uchiha's suicide. Virtuosos are often considered good prioritizers, and Inabi absolutely was that in terms of investigating the matter via questioning Itachi.

The problems come in when the insensitivity of an ISTP takes hold. While not as reserved as Tekka, or as treacherous as Yashiro, Inabi is absolutely not all that sympathetic to Itachi when it came to talking about the incident. Inabi was one of those who suspected Itachi in Shisui's death, nearly arresting him after he attacked them.

12) Izuna Uchiha - INFP (Mediator)

Izuna Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A surprising entry here and definitely the INFP of the Uchiha Clan is Izuna Uchiha. Who's Izuna, one may wonder.

He's Madara's brother and renowned as one of the strongest members of the Uchiha Clan during the Warring States period. As a Mediator, Izuna was always idealistic and elated by Madara's progress on everything.

This made him rather distrustful and unrealistically cynical when it came to the Senju Clan. He definitely was desperate to please, given how hard and stoic his father Tajima was. Izuna even gave up his own eyes on his deathbed for Madara, with a cryptic warning about never trusting the Senju clan.

13) Kagami Uchiha ESTP (Entrepenur)

Kagami Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the first few hundred Uchiha Clan students to graduate Konoha's Academy, Kagami saved his best friends Danzo Shimura and Hiruzen Sarutobi multiple times during the First Great Ninja War. As with many ESTPs, Kagami tended to be perceptive, direct, and rather sociable. He also harbored a great sense of loyalty to Konoha.

The only problem was that he died relatively young at 25. The reason being was his risk-prone nature, even wanting to volunteer before the Second Hokage when their squad was surrounded. His loyalty, however, was so profound that he never fell to the Curse of Hatred and the Second Hokage trusted him fiercely as one of the six people to work directly beneath him.

14) Tajima Uchiha - INTP (Logician)

Tajima Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha's father and original patriarch of the Uchicha Clan during the warring states period, he fits the Logician type very well. For him, everything was always a matter of getting one up on the Senju Clan, even his son's relationship with Hashirama was a matter of using it for intelligence. Analytical all the way.

The problem with this approach is, of course, the insensitivity of it all when applied to the longstanding war the two clans were embroiled in. Basically, always trying to get one up on the Senju with no real end point or end goal. Him and Butsuma Senju were very much alike in that regard, even going as far as killing the other side's offspring to create openings to kill their rivals.

15) Yashiro Uchiha - ENTP (The Debator)

Yashiro Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the trio trying to question Itachi over his suspected involvement over Shisui's death, Yashiro proved to be quite the deceptive man considering his role in Uchiha revolution. Debators are usually quick thinkers, having a way with words, and the energy required to get people to agree with them. It worked with Fugaku.

None of this worked on Itachi when he came calling to kill him. Seeing as Debators tend to be insensitive and very argumentative, is it any wonder that he tried to argue his way out of Itachi killing him? He was incredibly opportunistic and selfish as he even turned his back on the coup and pled for his life.

None of that saved him, since he was put into a Tsukuyomi and tortured for days before being killed.

16) Teyaki Uchiha - ESFP (The Entertainer)

Teyaki and his wife Uruchi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Uchiha Clan has plenty of people that are either power hungry like Rai Uchiha, bombastically full of themselves like Madara, or otherwise are incredibly introverted like Sasuke. So, Teyaki Uchiha is a nice break from that as an ESFP. Teyaki and ESFPs tend to be very practical, and observant.

This is relevant since he was a shop owner alongside his wife Uruchi and told Sasuke to be his own ninja and not emulate Itachi. His family senbei recipe was a closely-guarded guarded secret, which likely was an ESFP flaw of having conflict aversion.There was a simple joy in selling and making senbei for the rest of the Uchiha Clan.

There it is, 16 members of the Uchiha Clan across Naruto alongside their MBTI archetypes. The Clan, as it turns out, is far more diverse than just the main cast of Sasuke, Itachi, Madara, and Obito would suggest.

Poll : 0 votes