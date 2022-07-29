Naruto: 4 Uchihas who are unfairly hated (& 5 who are justifiably loved)

Love them or hate them, all Naruto fans agree that the Uchiha clan is iconic. While most members of this clan appear to be cold and emotionless, many of them are caring and loving people. However, their love can easily turn into hatred because of the feared Curse of Hatred that affects the family.

The Curse of Hatred has pushed many Uchihas to commit horrible and unforgivable actions in the past. There is no doubt that various members of this clan are hated by fans for good reason. Yet not every Uchiha deserves the amount of hatred they get.

So, in this article, we will talk about 4 Uchihas who do not deserve the amount of hatred they get from the Naruto fanbase, and 5 Uchihas who are loved by the fandom for being caring and inspiring individuals.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers.

Obito and 3 other Uchihas from Naruto who get an excessive amount of hate

1) Obito Uchiha

Obito used to be like Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

What Obito did to the Shinobi World is something no fan is going to forget or forgive. He used, manipulated and killed hundreds of people on his quest to create a peaceful world. However, many fans seem to not take the fact that Obito was manipulated and abused as well into consideration before hating on him.

Obito found Madara in his most vulnerable moments, and Madara took advantage of the boy’s inability to move to fill his head with ideas of revenge and utopia. Obito tried to resist at first, but then he saw the love of his life being murdered by his best friend.

honeybunches of itachi 🍯 @hausofitachi LOGICALLY I know Obito was manipulated and corrupted and he was also a sweet kid who was a victim. EMOTIONALLY I still think he can choke. LOGICALLY I know Obito was manipulated and corrupted and he was also a sweet kid who was a victim. EMOTIONALLY I still think he can choke.

He was unable to comprehend what was happening, making Madara’s job of corrupting him easier. Obito was not a good person, but he was another victim of the cycle of hatred the Shinobi World had been carrying for centuries.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke was manipulated by many people (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke is another member of the Uchiha clan whose devious actions have no justification and should never be forgotten. For years, Sasuke acted as a terrorist against his friends and allies, all in search of truth and power.

Nonetheless, we need to remember that Sasuke was not always like this. As a child, he was cheerful, kind, and even a little clingy towards Itachi. His descent into darkness began after he witnessed his brother kill their entire family for no reason. As a child, Sasuke took his brother's actions at face value and could not come to terms with it.

carly b. @classicxcarly you know what, i’m ready to say it. sasuke was a VICTIM you know what, i’m ready to say it. sasuke was a VICTIM

Many twisted and immoral individuals like Orochimaru took advantage of Sasuke's grief.

While Sasuke made some horrible decisions in life, it does not hurt to remember that was a child being manipulated initially.

3) Fugaku Uchiha

Fugaku is regarded as one of the worst fathers in Naruto. While this may be true in a sense, it was not entirely his fault. Although we were never shown anything about his childhood, we can presume that Fugaku’s father was quite stoic and strict. As a result, he never learned how to properly express his emotions, but he loved his sons dearly, as confirmed by his wife Mikoto.

Fugaku was raised in a world ravaged by war. Everyone distrusted his family and acted hostile against them in his village. While this does not excuse the neglectful behavior he displayed with his children, it gives us a better understanding of his actions. He wanted the best for his clan and family but could never develop empathy.

4) Madara Uchiha

War and death can lead anyone to insanity (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Out of all the Uchihas on this list, Madara is probably the one who deserves hate the most. Hence, it is easy to forget that Madara was also a victim of the horrors of war. He may have become a maniacal villain by the end of his life, but it all stemmed from trauma.

Madara had four brothers, three of whom were killed in a war against the Senju clan. He would later meet Hashirama and they would try to mend the bridges between their clans, only for his last remaining sibling to be killed by Tobirama.

....... @iH3RMiT @_nelsss @2sideAnime at that time he believed madara was a victim of the shinobi system, nothing more nothing less @_nelsss @2sideAnime at that time he believed madara was a victim of the shinobi system, nothing more nothing less

Madara tried to remain loyal to Hashirama’s ideals even after all the tragedies he had to go through. However, experiencing the hatred most villagers felt for his family pushed his limits. Madara was irredeemable by the time he appears in Naruto, but he did not become the megalomaniac monster he was by himself.

Mikoto and 4 other Uchihas who deserve all the love from Naruto fans

1) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui was always there for the people who needed him (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Shisui’s appearance in Naruto was brief, but fans fell in love with his character almost immediately. Unlike most other Uchihas who are arrogant, cold, and angry, Shisui used to be a kind, loving, and selfless individual who wanted the best for everyone in Konoha.

Shisui was a prodigy and could have easily killed all the enemies he fought against, but he did not because he believed peace was better. When his family started to plan a rebellion against Konoha, Shisui devised a plan that would not only save his family, but also the whole village.

In the end, he had to sacrifice himself to prevent Danzo from obtaining his full power, proving that not all Uchihas are selfish and entitled.

2) Mikoto Uchiha

sasuke content @sasukedaiIy happy birthday to the lovely mikoto uchiha happy birthday to the lovely mikoto uchiha https://t.co/GK0OZ68oFH

Someone had to be there for Itachi and Sasuke when their father made them feel lonely. Their loving mother, Mikoto Uchiha, was just the person they needed. Once a powerful Jonin who specialized in Shuriken Jutsu, Mikoto became a housewife to look after her two sons.

She was kind, warm and compassionate, the perfect antidote to Fugaku’s cold and uncaring personality. We saw very little of Mikoto in the series, but that does not keep fans from wishing that she was still around to take care of Sasuke.

3) Izuna Uchiha

Izuna looks very similar to Sasuke (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Izuna was Madara’s last remaining brother during the clan war era. Like many other Uchihas, Izuna was cocky and overconfident, but he was also cheerful and energetic. He was regarded as the second strongest member of his clan, just below his older brother.

He died tragically years later at the hands of Tobirama, who gave him a mortal wound during a fight. Izuna warned Madara not to trust the Senju clan since not all of them would be like Hashirama. Before his death, he asked Madara to take his eyes and use them as his own, knowing full well that his brother was going blind because of the Mangekyo Sharingan.

4) Izumi Uchiha

Izumi would have made Itachi very happy (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Izumi was Itachi’s friend and romantic interest during his childhood. She was cheerful and good-natured girl, and always tried to make Itachi happy. As an adult, Izumi became a powerful and respected Kunoichi, but not much is known about her from that era.

Izumi loved Itachi deeply and her biggest wish was to be able to live a long and peaceful life by his side. Itachi, who was aware of this, granted her wish by placing her in a Genjutsu before ending her life during the Uchiha massacre. Fans would have loved to see Izumi interact more with Itachi and end up with him.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was the best brother in the franchise (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Few anime characters are as beloved as the famed Itachi Uchiha. This powerful and kindhearted Shinobi was first introduced as Sasuke’s final villain. After some time, we learned that Itachi was never a villain. He was just a desperate boy who wanted to keep his brother and his village safe.

Itachi had an enormous heart and he always tried to put others’ needs above his. He was a brilliant strategist and a skilled fighter who never failed to impress fans with his abilities. If you ask fans who their favorite Uchiha is, they will most likely answer Itachi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far