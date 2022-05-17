Naruto: 4 Uchiha clan members who were compassionate (and 4 who were ruthless)

There are several powerful clans in Naruto, with the Uchihas being highly prominent among them. One of the most illustrious families in Hidden Leaf, the family has produced some of the greatest shinobi in the Naruto universe.

Being derived straight from Indra Otsutsuki, the family has the Sharingan's power. A number of Uchiha with godlike abilities have emerged in the series during the course of the series. However, power and compassion do not always go hand in hand. While some of the Uchihas were kind and compassionate in how they treated other people, others were ruthless and self-serving.

This article will list four members of the clan for whom kindness was a strength and four who lacked any mercy.

4 Uchihas who were highly compassionate

1) Kagami

Kagami was among the most powerful shinobis and he served his kin well. He was a member of the Konoha Shinobi Convoy attempting to flee Kumogakure's Kinkaku army during the first Shinobi global war. He witnessed Hiruzen's selection as Hokage in person. By virtue of his heroic actions, the Third Hokage held him in high regard as a great shinobi. The Second Hokage also acknowledged that Kagami had contributed to the village's progress as a Uchiha. The curse of hatred didn't get the better of him despite his Sharingan being awakened.

2) Mikoto

Mikoto was lovely and compassionate throughout the series. The mother of Itachi and Sasuke, and the wife of Fugaku, Mikoto always came across as someone who wanted to believe in the best of everyone. She had been a jonin before she married Fugaku, and she helped teach Sasuke the art of shuriken. As a devoted mother, she was always there for her children.

3) Shisui

Shisui (image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui was nice, unassuming, and down-to-earth in the series. He cared deeply about others and was a free thinker who didn't hold back when it came to expressing his thoughts. He was concerned about the town as a whole instead of limiting his empathy to just his family. He used his genjutsu to assert control instead of opting for a bloodbath.

4) Itachi

Unlike Itachi, the bulk of the Uchiha family was afflicted with the Curse of Hatred. When an Uchiha loses a loved one, this hate overtakes them despite being born out of love.

To defend the ones he loved and the town, Itachi was willing to do everything possible. While not really a member of the village, Itachi Uchiha acted like a Kage in every way. Despite his sorrow, he fought to safeguard the town he loved. Itachi's whole life was dedicated to ensuring the safety of Konohagakure.

4 Uchihas who were ruthless

1) Sasuke

Sasuke (image via Studio Pierrot)

Once he departed Konoha, Sasuke committed a slew of atrocities. He harmed and killed many while also orchestrating assaults. Sasuke's primary goal was to murder his brother. While he formed strong ties with other ninjas like Naruto and Sakura, most of his relationships invariably turned sour after some time. As a result of the death of his family, Sasuke became obsessed with the thought of becoming powerful enough to murder his brother.

Itachi had informed him that he would have to murder his closest friend to get his hands on the Mangekyo Sharingan. Consequently, Sasuke was faced with a choice that would alter the course of his life forever. He repeatedly tried to murder his closest friends to gain the ultimate power.

2) Indra

Indra grew vain after recognizing his own abilities, and he resolved to follow his own path. While he adored his father dearly, he disputed the latter's choice to allow his younger brother to carry out his will. He felt that acquiring power and might was the primary key to achieving peace. Throughout his life, he was driven by a deep desire for power but he ultimately died a bitter man.

3) Obito

After realizing that the ninjas from Kiragakure were responsible for Rin's death, Obito recreated Kirigakure as the Bloody Mist village using Yagura as his puppet. The residents of Kirigakure would regularly go toe-to-toe with one other in order to prove themselves as ninjas, sometimes killing each other. The world avoided Kirigakure when it became infamous. While Obito's desire for revenge was understandable, he took things too far.

4) Madara

Madara, in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha was Indra Otsutsuki's reincarnation. Hashirama Senju was Madara's lifelong enemy, and it was only via Hashirama Senju's cells that the Rinnegan was able to awaken. Resurrecting himself was all part of Madara's meticulous strategy, as he went on to achieve his goal of "Infinite Tsukuyomi." However, Black Zetsu deceived him and cut the celebrations short. Madara stood by his principles all the way to the end.

