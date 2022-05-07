10 most exceptional child prodigies in Naruto, ranked

There have been numerous rising stars in the Naruto universe throughout the years. For this reason, children were properly taught ninja skills and groomed to become future ninjas. While some of them were hailed as prodigies who were born with exceptional aptitude, others were not so fortunate. The rest had to work hard to catch up to the renowned ones. Naruto has several geniuses, and this list highlights ten of them.

10 born geniuses in Naruto, ranked

10) Neji

Born into the notable Hyuga clan, Neji's intellect and tactical understanding of his lineage "Byakugan" Dojutsu and Taijutsu center primarily on their genetic endowments, even when he was just a child.

He was not allowed to learn the clan's secret movements as a part of the branch house. Neji, on the other hand, is a genius, and he showed it by topping his class and doing it all on his own. His byakugan powers and ability to view the inner coils of the body's chakra points through the chakra flow locking surprised everyone including his teammates, sensei, and the Third Hokage.

Hiashi was astounded that a child so young could study and grasp the secrets of the house to such an extent, given their lack of formal training. When it comes to studying and perfecting one's family lineage, Neji's hard work helped him become the prodigy of his clan and one of Leaf's most well-regarded ninjas.

9) Haku

A Yuki clan progenitor, Haku had a unique background. Zabuza Momochi, whom he subsequently paired with and became a Mercenary Ninja, taught him to be a Shinobi. For his age, Haku was a deadly and prodigious ninja.

Zabuza said that Haku's enormous skill had made him more lethal than Zabuza himself in many respects. Kabuto Yakushi reincarnated him using the Impure Reincarnation method to fight in the Shinobi War because of his impressive talents.

8) Tobirama

Tobirama Senju is considered a prodigy and a genius in the Naruto series. When it comes to military strategy, he relies heavily on his brain. Madara remarked that Tobirama was considered the quickest shinobi in the world after Hashirama and himself.

Tobirama, in contrast to Hashirama, is a precise fighter who employs swift and lethal tactics with an eye on maximum efficiency.

7) Sasuke

Sasuke was regarded as a natural-born ninja prodigy from the beginning, as befitting of an Uchiha family member. In the latter part of the series, he was regarded as a shinobi on par with Naruto Uzumaki.

As time went on, Sasuke's Sharingan and Dojutsu became even more powerful. Sasuke worked hard, but he was always meant for grandeur. He has been referred to be a prodigy for how rapidly he learns and grasps new information. The Chidori helped him learn how to use it, and he was able to reach Lee's pace in less than a month after leaving the hospital. He was also a genius when it came to the Katon Gokakyu.

6) Orochimaru

One of the Sannin of Konohagakure, Orochimaru, is a legendary figure. Hiruzen, the third hokage, was his teacher. As a genius, Orochimaru's abilities, intelligence, and resolve were regarded as exceptional.

Jiraiya and Tsunade were also students of Hiruzen Sarutobi when Orochimaru joined them. Unlike Jiraiya's relaxed back demeanor, Hiruzen thought Orochimaru to be a genius and a rare prodigy.

5) Shiusui

Shisui was the sole offspring of Hae Uchiha and the greatest of his generation, as well as a genius beyond all others when he was born into the clan. One major difference between Shisui and Itachi's upbringing is that the former was adored by everyone.

As a youngster, Shisui was regarded as a beacon of hope and optimism. In his youth, his father instilled in Shisui a strong sense of loyalty to the Uchiha and Konohagakure clans, and he dedicated his whole career to these ideals.

4) Kakashi

Taijutsu is a specialty of Kakashi. During his bell test as a kid, he managed to touch one of his sensei, Minato Namikaze's bells. He has been one of the most loved ninjas in the Naruto series.

He has also been acknowledged to have outstanding speed, as witnessed from the very beginning when he was able to track an adversary from a distance. Despite being pitted against Obito, Kakashi was capable of holding his own and eventually prevailing over his former teammate.

3) Itachi

Sasuke Uchiha's elder brother, Itachi Uchiha, was undoubtedly the child prodigy of the Uchiha clan. He was known as Uchiha Clan's "little genius" when he was young (before the birth of Sasuke). He was raised by Fukago Uchiha, the head of the Leaf Police, and Jonin Mikoto Uchiha.

Itachi became a Jonin by the time he was 10 years old, passing his parents and probably even the whole village. At the age of 13, he became a member of ANBU.

2) Minato

From the time he was at the school, Minato was known as a smart ninja, unlike Naruto. It simply goes to demonstrate how good he was even as a youngster because he held the greatest score of any academy student ever.

After graduation, he became better under the guidance of Jiraiya and eventually became among the series' youngest Kage. Many people in the story, including his mentor, Jiraiya, and the third Kage regarded Minato in the highest regard possible.

1) Indra

When Indra was only a baby, even his renowned father recognized him as a prodigy, because of the strength and skill he had received from the man himself. Regardless of the subject matter, he excelled at everything he put his mind to. His father's "eyes", full of tremendous chakra and spiritual force, were also passed down to him. Most of Hagoromo's followers had little doubt that Indra would one day succeed his father as his heir.

