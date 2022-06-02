Which Naruto clan are you in, based on your Zodiac sign?

Naruto's world is full of fights, jutsu, and feuding families, where clan names bear a great load and typically distinguish the best from the underdogs. Several of these clans are recognized for specializing in hidden methods to be taught and handed down the bloodline.

Because of these diverse attributes and features among clans, ninjas with specific family names tend to have certain roles and duties depending on the strength of their clan's specializations. We've compiled a list of the twelve most popular Naruto clans, based on your zodiac sign, to help you find out which clan you belong to.

The Naruto clans based on Zodiac

Aries: Hyuga

This clan's name is likely a reference to the clan's Byakugan's capacity to reveal information. Masashi Kishimoto often emphasizes upon the significance of characters' names and clan emblems.

Aries, like the Hyugas, are continuously on the lookout for new and better methods to accomplish their goals. Even if they battle with personal vices, an Aries is never one to give up and is always eager to mend their negative conduct.

Taurus: Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the zodiac's anchor sign, Taureans value stability and predictability. In fact, a furious tour de force might be unleashed on anybody or anything that threatens this feeling of security.

People with the Taurus zodiac sign, belong rightfully to the Yamanaka clan, because just like the clan's members, they too place a high priority on honesty.

Gemini: Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Well-informed and always eager to learn, Geminis are always well-informed and known for their love of reading. Which is exactly like Uchihas, who are also known for their brilliance and strength.

Aside from that, they're witty and like engaging in lighthearted conversations with one another. Geminis are known for their versatility, but this also means that they may be impetuous at times. They may quickly and easily alter their thoughts, owing to their high adaptibility.

Cancer: Inuzuka

Like the Inuzukas, one of the most notable characteristics of a Cancerian is their unwavering commitment.

Notoriously tough to connect with, once they open up, Cancerians will remain loyal for the rest of their lives. However, it takes a while to earn their trust, so don't anticipate a lifetime of devotion from the beginning. They place a high value on family and close friends, and will go to great lengths to protect them, even if it means sacrificing their own needs.

Pisces: Otsutsuki

Otsutski (image via Studio Pierrot)

Pisces have a great sense of intuition, which allows them to predict what will happen before it happens. As a result of this perception, they are able to discern the intents of others and seek guidance from the cosmos. Similarly, members of the Otsutsuki clan have no upper limit on their strength. They are a species that is always evolving, either by the consumption of the planet's human energy or the consumption of the planet's genetic material.

This clan, in contrast to humanity, has no bounds, and the members' abilities defy all reasoning. Pisces can adapt to any scenario since they are a flexible sign. They also have a laid-back approach to the unknown, which allows them to embrace change as it occurs.

Scorpio: Senju

Tobirama Senju, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Scorpios, like Naruto's Tobirama, are often susceptible to being misinterpreted. Tobirama was seen by many as a Senju who harbored resentment for the Uchihas and was prone to rage. In addition to his calm demeanor, he is known for launching a number of administrative efforts and developing several of the most important and complex jutsus in history.

As for Scorpios, they're also believed to be calculating, a quality that is applicable to any Senju. Just like Senjus, Scorpios too are born with a strong sense of power and intelligence.

Capricorn: Sarutobi

Visionaries and leaders, Capricorns are one of the most gifted zodiac signs. A good example of this is Hiruzen Sarutobi, who is continuously attempting to pave the road for the next generation. One of the most defining characteristics of the Sarutobis as a clan is their tenacity and willpower.

Aquarius: Kurama

It's no surprise that an Aquarius is an excellent candidate for challenging leadership posts, because of their disciplined and practical nature. Featured only in the anime series, the infamous Kurama Clan is comprised of genjutsu experts. Genes of the clan are responsible for the clan's mastery in genjutsu.

However, there are certain downsides to their scary potency. Consciousness regulates the full scope of the user's powers, often leading to a second personality taking control of these powers. The Kuramas represent the fiery aspect and the duality of the Aquarians.

Leo: Nara

Leos are powerful and fearless, and they're willing to take on everything they put their minds to. To achieve their goals, Leos must have a strong sense of self-determination much like the Nara Clan. Their personality is characterized by compassion, big-heartedness, awareness and leadership, all of which can be seen in the characters of Shikaku and Shikamaru Nara in Naruto.

Leos are well-known for their willingness to share their resources, including their time, energy, esteem, and money. The outcome is that they are drawn to other people. Self-assurance comes naturally to Leos. Like the lion in their crest, Leos are unafraid to assert their own power.

Virgo: Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto series, Kakashi is a Virgo. A Maiden and wheat indicate this sign's hard-working, practisomewhat a little analytical personality. Virgos are practical, grounded, and unconcerned with ethereal energies or abstract notions. The Hatake clan defines the Virgos' diligence and patience, and as such, they are considered masters in their respective fields.

Libra: Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

For Libras, justice is of utmost importance. They want the world to be balanced, and Naruto's noble spirit can be shown in his desire to aid those who are being persecuted by others with more power.

A Libra's outlook on life is one of optimism and positivity, as shown by the members of Uzumaki family in Naruto. They are well-meaning and constantly eager to start new initiatives and learn novel things.

Libras are among the most outgoing zodiac signs. They like being among other people, and are also good at meeting new ones. They thrive on friendship, and associate themselves with individuals who can expose them to new ideas and experiences. Their personality is characterized by a strong desire to connect with others.

Sagittarius: Aburame

People with the Sagittarius zodiac sign are talented, one-of-a-kind, and have a loyal, intelligent and sympathetic character! In Naruto, the Aburame family exemplifies the best of this personality type by striking a perfect balance between independence, intelligence, and empathy.

Sagittarius is known for their strong sense of self-reliance. They have a strong feeling of self-determination and seek freedom in their work as well as personal lives.

Don't forget to let us know which Naruto clan you belong to in the comments section!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far